Introduction

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) is a US-based company focusing on the design and manufacturing process of what it calls "engineered solutions to industrial markets." While that sounds a bit vague, one of the company's main business divisions is the Big 3 Products and Big 3 Mould division which focuses on returnable packaging solutions in the assembly processes of for instance aircraft and vehicles (metal racks, plastic pallets, etc.).

The Eastern Company also is in an excellent position to benefit from the Internet of Things boom as independent research expects this sector to grow by almost 20% per year between 2023 and 2030.

The company currently has 6.24 million shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of $130M based on the current share price of just under $21.

Diving into the financial results

During the third quarter, the Eastern Company reported total revenue of just under $66M which is a decrease of almost 10% compared to the third quarter of last year. However, as the COGS decreased at a faster pace, the gross profit actually decreased by just over 1% which obviously is a good result.

Looking at the operating profit, we also see a pretty stable result as the higher product development expenses were compensated by the lower SG&A expenses. And the total interest expenses increased on the back of higher interest rates (as the debt level has decreased throughout the year). The pre-tax income which came in about a third lower than the Q3 2022 result can mainly be explained by the "other income" which contributed to the strong quarterly result last year. That included non-recurring items like a pension cost adjustment and the sale of a corporate office building. This means the Q3 2022 results were boosted by the non-recurring items and it wouldn't be fair to Eastern to read too much in the YoY comparison.

The net income generated during the third quarter was approximately $3.06M representing an EPS of $0.49. This pushes the 9M 2023 net profit to almost $5.1M for an EPS of $0.81.

As the company has a relatively low capex requirement, I also was curious to see the cash flow profile of Eastern. The reported operating cash flow was $19.25M but this excludes a $0.25M lease payment and it includes a net contribution from working capital elements to the tune of $7.65M resulting in an adjusted operating cash flow of $11.3M.

The total amount spent on capital expenditures was relatively high at $4.7M. Although this is slightly lower than the depreciation and amortization expenses, it's a substantial increase compared to the $1.7M incurred in the first nine months of last year. Yet the underlying free cash flow result was still relatively strong at $6.6M representing a free cash flow result of $1.06 per share.

Thanks to the high cash inflow from working capital releases, the company's balance sheet has become much healthier. At the end of September, Eastern had $9.5M in cash, $3M in current debt and almost $46M in long-term debt (excluding lease liabilities) for a net financial debt level of approximately $40M. Given the details of the new credit facility, the cost of debt is coming in at around 8% now, and unless we see a major investment in working capital elements (which would increase the gross and net debt again) the quarterly interest expenses should remain stable.

Investment thesis

The new CEO and CFO seem to have a good grip on the company, and during the Q3 conference call, the CEO mentioned he would like to further increase the gross margin to 30% (the gross margin was 25% in Q3 and 22.8% in 9M 2023). Applying a 30% margin on the 9M 2023 results indicates a $15M operating income increase and a positive contribution to the EPS of in excess of $1.5/share. Achieving the target may take a while and there are no guarantees management will be successful in doing so but at least there's some "realistic ambition" to further improve the company's financial performance.

I currently have no position in the Eastern Company but the new management and the ambitious targets are a good reason to put the company higher on my shortlist. I will be looking for confirmation in the next few quarters.