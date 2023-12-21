Victor Golmer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR), an emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, faces significant challenges despite its innovative products like the Fisker Ocean in my opinion. My bearish stance on Fisker is driven by operational inefficiencies, financial health concerns, and stiff competition in the EV sector.

A key concern is Fisker's struggle with production and delivery. Despite manufacturing a commendable number of units, delays in delivery highlight operational shortcomings and impact customer satisfaction. Additionally, the recent reduction in production targets to prioritize liquidity, signals financial instability and growth sustainability issues, especially given the company has negative Gross Margins over the last 12 months.

Financially, Fisker's substantial losses and underwhelming performance, raise serious doubts about its financial condition. The high cash burn rate (operational cash flow losses of $628.7 million in the trailing 12 months) sums this up.

In the competitive EV market, Fisker lags behind leading players like Tesla and Rivian Automotive, reflected in the short interest of 35.97% of the company's shares and Fisker stock's steep stock price decline (down over 78% YTD). In my opinion, the stock is a strong sell. Investors looking for a way to capitalize on the EV Industry should look to other equities/names in the space.

Introduction

Fisker Inc. is currently focused on the electric vehicle (EV) industry. At its core, the company is focused on designing and manufacturing eco-friendly, electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions. Their mission is rooted in innovation and sustainability, aiming to create some of the most desirable and environmentally friendly vehicles on the market. Notably, the company has been gaining attention for its Fisker Ocean, an electric SUV that's positioned as a compact and affordable option in the EV space. The Fisker Ocean showcases the company's commitment to combining stylish design with advanced technology. However, as of now, the EV startup is navigating the competitive and rapidly evolving EV market, leading to struggles that I think make it a strong sell.

Recent Earnings Call

Fisker Inc.'s recent third-quarter earnings call provided some crucial insights into the company's current financial status. The call was led by Frank Boroch, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations, with key contributions from Henrik Fisker, CEO & Founder.

While Fisker expressed optimism about Fisker's progress, citing the company's expansion into new markets, he acknowledged challenges in delivering these vehicles promptly to customers. In my opinion, this lag in delivery is a critical area of concern, as it impacts customer satisfaction and the company's ability to capitalize on its production capabilities.

Fisker's strategy to address these delivery challenges involves hiring additional staff and opening new facilities, along with engaging more logistic partners. However, his acknowledgement of customer annoyance due to delayed deliveries is worrying (it has to be a fairly big problem in my opinion to make its way onto a conference call). I believe it suggests operational inefficiencies that could hinder the company's growth and market penetration, despite an impressive production ramp-up. Even if they resolve these problems, this will increase spending at the company (see my valuation section for why I think this is a problem).

Reducing Production Targets

The big catalyst for me to write this piece as a is based on the recent news from Reuters about Fisker scaling back production. Fisker's recent decision to scale down production is a flashing red light for me. In the competitive electric vehicle (EV) market, production volume is key to survival and growth. By reducing their production target for the year to just over 10,000 units, down from the previously projected 13,000 to 17,000 units (significant percentage decrease), Fisker is signaling a significant retreat. This also isn't the first time. It's actually the second time they've had to cut back their production goals.

Furthermore, Fisker's explanation for this decision-to prioritize liquidity to unlock over $300 million of working capital-really concerns me. It's clear they are struggling with a cash crunch. Typically, a healthy company in a growth phase, especially in the tech-driven EV market, should be ramping up production, not scaling it down. Fisker's approach indicates they are not in a position to capitalize on the booming demand for EVs, unlike their competitors like Tesla.

Fisker's financial performance highlights my concern. They reported a loss of $91 million with revenue of $71.8 million for the third quarter, both of which failed to meet expectations. Adding to this is the particular worry for me that their accounting chief departed, which could hint at deeper internal issues (the company disclosed in their recent 10Q material weakness in their internal financial controls right after the accounting chief left).

To emphasize, the firm appears to not be at a scale to be profitable, yet they are cutting production to unlock working capital. I don't understand how that gets them closer to being profitable (profit means scaling up production, not cutting it).

Wall Street is taking note of this. Evercore ISI's downgrade of Fisker from an 'Outperform' to an 'In Line' rating is in line with my concerns. Analyst Chris McNally's acknowledgement of the overdue downgrade points to a concerning pattern of underperformance by Fisker. He believes Fisker's next 12 months are a "highly precarious tightrope" involving execution risks, brand risks, potential capital raises, and dilution risk highlights a multitude of challenges that the company faces. In my opinion, it's a tall order for any management team to execute on. It's even harder if they are struggling to execute on their previous 12-month delivery plans.

Bull Case: A Confident CEO, Recent Expansion, and a Software Update

I think the biggest bull case worth noting stems from the optimism of Fisker himself in his recent statement. I do have to give them credit that Fisker has shown notable progress in their business plan, having launched in 11 countries and delivered what is claimed to be the most sustainable EV with the longest range in its category. The company is making efforts to improve customer service too.

The EV maker's recent announcement about expanding its service capabilities in the U.S. and Canada is a positive stride. With 30+ customer relations associates and the support of call centers, the company is now actively responding to service-related issues and improving appointment bookings.

They've also added nearly 100 service technicians, including mobile technicians in 20 states and two Canadian provinces, along with the expanding network of collision repair shops, hoping to convey to current (and potential) customers their dedication to accessibility and convenience.

Fisker has also worked to improve their EVs with an over-the-air (OTA) software update, hoping to improve user experience with their vehicles.

While these points from Fisker paint an optimistic picture, that is his job as the CEO and shareholder. Furthermore, the technological advancements in OTA updates, while impressive, may not be sufficient to offset my broader concerns about Fisker's financial health and market position. In the competitive EV market, where technological innovation is rapid and constant, Fisker's efforts in software updates need to be part of a larger, more robust strategy to address the significant challenges it faces.

Valuation

While Fisker has a more favorable price to book ratio of 1.6, (below the sector average of 2.22), the company is losing a lot of money meaning this price to book ratio is set to go up. The company has lost $468.5 million in the last 12 months on revenues of just $73.1 million. Given the company has $529.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, there is only slightly over a year's worth of runway left in the company. This cash burn will cause their price to book ratio to definitely jump, assuming they continue to lose money (I think they will).

On the profit side, the Gross Margins indicate the firm is not even at a scale yet where more car sales can help offset fixed overhead costs. Gross profit margin over the last 12 months was at -44.55%, meaning even if they make more cars this upcoming year, significant cost optimizations would need to be done at the per-unit level to fix this Gross Margin. This negative margin scores an 'F' by Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings. Personally, I am not optimistic.

It does not make sense (in my opinion) to buy a stock that is not profitable and doesn't appear to have a silver lining in the Gross Margins of the vehicle.

Takeaway

Fisker's current position within the electric vehicle market is fraught with substantial challenges. Despite some positive aspects like software updates, global expansion, and management's confidence, the broader market indicators paint a less optimistic picture. Significant production cutbacks, financial distress indicated by recent losses and a high cash burn rate (-$628.7 million TTM), weigh heavily against the company's prospects. I believe these factors overshadow the bullish case for Fisker. My belief remains a strong sell, as the company's future viability and success in the competitive EV market seem highly uncertain.