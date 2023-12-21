Neoenergia: Uncovering Hidden Value In Brazil's Utility Sector

Thales Antonio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Neoenergia (OTCPK:NRGIY) is a Brazilian integrated company in the electricity sector, with a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, controlled by the Spanish energy giant Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF), operating in the generation, transmission, and distribution segments.

The company boasts an installed capacity of 4.4 GW, representing approximately 2.1% of Brazil's entire generation capacity (around 207.0 GW). Moreover, Neoenergia derives 88% of its installed capacity from renewable sources, including hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants.

Neoenergia possesses several positive attributes that distinguish it within the energy sector. The company proudly associates itself with the Corporate Sustainability Index on the Brazilian stock exchange, ranking among South America's most significant energy distributors and extending operations across multiple Brazilian states.

Its competitive edge is further emphasized by its expansive presence across all electricity markets, integrated energy platforms fostering cost reduction, and a steadfast commitment to substantial investments in transmission lines and energy generation from clean, renewable sources.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to acknowledge specific challenges and areas of concern. The company's business model demands substantial investments, and the Brazilian electricity market is marked by rigorous regulation and frequent government interventions. Neoenergia also grapples with adverse effects from increased consumer defaults during economic downturns.

Additionally, the contraction of the Brazilian economy poses a risk to the invoiced volume of energy consumption, potentially resulting in reduced profitability margins. Furthermore, Neoenergia's historical pattern of high indebtedness constitutes a noteworthy consideration for potential investors.

Given the company's current trading position at a discounted valuation relative to its peers and considering my Discounted Cash Flow ("DCF") analysis, which incorporates conservative assumptions aligned with market consensus, Neoenergia appears to offer a promising investment opportunity, particularly for investors with a long-term focus.

Neoenergia's Business Model: Striving to Become Brazil's Most Profitable Electricity Company

Neoenergia participates in the energy distribution, generation, transmission, and commercialization markets across 18 states in Brazil, with a particular focus on the northeastern region. This region is identified as having significant growth potential, primarily in terms of population.

The central objective of Neoenergia is to become the country's largest and most profitable electricity company. The company aims to achieve this objective through organic growth, expanding its production capacity, and strategic acquisitions in the market. Neoenergia seeks acquisition opportunities in areas that offer synergy with its existing enterprises, enhancing its overall operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Distribution:

Neoenergia's distribution network operates under 30-year concessions, and their billing comprises the volume of energy distributed and tariffs, set to cover both non-manageable and manageable costs, with the latter being the portion that allows the company to earn capital and implement efficiencies.

Neoenergia captures results from its five distribution concessions, covering 1,299 municipalities and serving 16.2 million consumer units, holding the largest market share in the country at approximately 18% of the total.

This segment is the most significant in the company's business lines, representing 88% of net revenue and 77% of the projected EBITDA for 2024.

Generation:

Revenue from Neoenergia's generation network, operating under 30-year concessions, is derived from the volume of energy sold and the price. Prices can be set either on the regulated market through auctions or on the free market through company negotiations.

Throughout each contract's term over the concession period, the price of the energy sold is readjusted based on the Brazilian inflation index. This segment is the second most significant in the company's business lines, accounting for 9% of net revenue and 16% of the projected EBITDA for 2024.

With the overall maturity of the concessions being very long, the company's position in the segment is solid. The average term, weighted by the physical guarantee of the concessions, is around 21 years. While exposure to hydroelectric plants predominates, the company has a more diversified matrix than the Brazilian market average, particularly in wind power.

Transmission:

Neoenergia's transmission network operates under 30-year concessions, and its revenues are based on the Annual Permitted Revenue ('RAP') established in bidding auctions. RAP is adjusted annually for inflation in biannual cycles running from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.

The company holds several concessions covering approximately 8,600 km of lines and is entitled to a RAP of R$1.6 billion, equivalent to about 3.4% of the national market (2023-2024 cycle).

Results in this segment are linked to the operation (availability) of the lines rather than the volume of energy transmitted. This segment is the least representative of the company's business lines, accounting for 2% of net revenue and 7% of the projected EBITDA for 2024.

Financial Overview: Investments Generating Returns as Neoenergia's Strategy Takes Hold

Over the past decade, Neoenergia has demonstrated robust compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 13.3% and 17.2% in its net revenue and EBITDA, respectively. This growth has been facilitated by a dual strategy, combining continuous investment in operational expansion with regular annual and periodic price and tariff adjustments across its business segments.

The expansion initiatives become particularly evident when examining the company's key cash flow figures. Over the past decade, Neoenergia generated a net of R$18.0 billion from its operations. Concurrently, the company invested R$51.9 billion in its business, resulting in an average cash flow to CapEx ratio of approximately 0.35. This implies that for every R$1 generated from operations, the company invested about R$0.35 in capital expenditures over the specified decade.

Despite initial setbacks in net profit due to the expansionary phase and increased deleveraging, there has been a noticeable reversal since 2017, with the current net debt/EBITDA standing at 3.4x compared to 6x in 2018. This trend reflects the gradual operationalization of various investments made during the decade.

Examining Neoenergia's profitability indicators reveals the impact of its investment cycle over time. Recent years have witnessed a substantial improvement in both Return on Equity ("ROE") at 16% and Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") at 6.2%.

Profit margins have similarly seen positive trends, with a notable emphasis on the substantial expansion in the transmission segment, which is a minor contributor to the company's EBITDA but operates with higher margins. There might be a reasonable expectation that margins will further improve as the company continues to expand its cash generation from operations.

Regarding Neoenergia's indebtedness, the growth in operating results is expected to help maintain a healthy level of leverage, especially for a company operating in a sector characterized by low demand sensitivity and high predictability in generating results.

As of the first half of 2023, the average cost of debt stood at 11.6%, with an extended term of 5 years. The debt profile is considered potentially secure, primarily because most exposure is linked to the inflation index that corrects the company's tariffs, with revenues constituting 52% of the debt. The remaining debt is mainly tied to Brazilian interest rates, which are expected to be around 9.25% in 2024.

Neoenergia's Latest Results and Developments

In the third quarter of 2023, Neoenergia demonstrated a 4.7% increase in injected energy compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 19,984 GWh. This growth reflects the company's proactive efforts in consolidating its management, effectively mitigating the adverse impacts of colder temperatures and reducing distributed generation in other utility regions.

Neoenergia's IR

Neoenergia successfully integrated customer service and payment channels, resulting in an augmentation of collection levels amid the challenges posed by the national inflationary scenario. Confronting an upswing in defaults at the beginning of 2023, the company is transforming the profile of its consumers. CEO Eduardo Capelastegui has expressed optimism about a return to normal collection levels.

In April 2023, Neoenergia agreed with the Singapore Sovereign Fund ("GIC") to sell 50% of its shareholding in Neoenergia Transmissão for R$1.2 billion. The agreement includes provisions for joint analysis and participation between GIC and Neoenergia in future transmission auctions in Brazil, explicitly targeting lots of mutual interest. The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, and the Company commits to keeping its shareholders and the market duly informed.

During the third quarter of 2023, Neoenergia successfully concluded an asset swap with Eletrobras (Eletronorte), focusing on asset recycling and portfolio optimization. Additionally, the company established a Joint Venture for Distributed Generation with Comerc Energia, concentrating on developing photovoltaic plants. Finally, Neoenergia Elektro and Brasília underwent a tariff review, resulting in average consumer effects of 7.17% and 9.32%, respectively.

Currently, the company's primary ongoing contracted growth is in the Transmission segment, where Neoenergia still has seven projects under construction, which should require capital.

It should be noted that the transmission segment in Brazil is still very concentrated in companies that are or have recently ceased to be state-owned, especially Eletrobras, which owns around 43% of the kilometers of lines in the country.

In addition to auctions, the company will be able to take advantage of possible opportunities for brownfield acquisitions (operational assets), considering that a share of close to 25% of Brazil's total operational RAP is held by small private companies in this sector. In Distribution, the company focuses on improving the robustness of the networks, reducing total losses, and meeting the organic expansion of the markets.

Valuation Indicates an Undervalued Position

Neoenergia is traded at relatively modest valuation multiples compared to its domestic peers. When examining the forward EV/EBITDA, Neoenergia stands at 6x, positioning it above the majority of its peers such as Equatorial Energia (OTCPK:EQUEY), Engie Brasil (OTCPK:EGIEY), Eletrobras (EBR), and Copel (ELP), and just below Cemig (CIG). Notably, Cemig is the only one among these companies still holding state control, while Copel is undergoing privatization.

Seeking Alpha

However, what stands out is Neoenergia's price/cash flow ratio, which is the highest among its peers at 14.3x. This suggests that the market anticipates robust future cash flow growth for the company as it enters a phase of reaping the rewards of its investments.

This aligns with the market consensus reflected in the discounted cash flow ("DCF") model. Considering assumptions imputed for 2024 and 2025 by S&P Global Intelligence, the DCF model indicates a drop in Neoenergia's free cash flow in 2024, followed by a strong recovery in 2025.

Utilizing a conservative Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") of 12%, factoring in Brazil's risk and Neoenergia's high leverage, the terminal value for the company is estimated at $13.05 billion. Considering that each Neoenergia ADR represents four ordinary shares, this implies a value of $23.53 per share. This suggests a potential upside of 40.4%, based on the share price as of December 21st.

Main Risks for the Thesis

Neoenergia's investment thesis encounters several potential challenges and considerations across its business operations.

Primarily, the Distribution concessions, crucial to the company's revenue, have a concentrated term until 2030, with uncertainties surrounding renewal conditions introducing a notable element of risk.

The Generation segment is also susceptible to seasonality and heavily dependent on favorable hydrological and wind conditions. Unfavorable conditions risk the company's ability to fulfill contractual obligations, impacting its overall results.

Moreover, governance concerns arise from contracts with the parent company, Iberdrola, for brand usage, involving an annual fee. Transactions with related parties in regulated markets may attract negative attention. Neoenergia has committed to paying a 0.9% royalty tied to adjusted net operating revenue, prompting questions about the motivation behind such an arrangement in a monopolistic and highly regulated industry. These factors collectively contribute to the complexity and risk profile of Neoenergia's business operations.

Additionally, a macroeconomic risk is associated with the company's high indebtedness. An increase in Brazil's interest rates could lead to a higher cost of debt for the company, potentially exerting downward pressure on its share price.

The Bottom Line

Neoenergia has a history of significant indebtedness, currently reflecting a market value of $5.04 billion and a total debt of $9.44 billion. A substantial portion of this debt is tied to Brazil's interest rates, which have surpassed 13% in the past year and currently stand at 11.8%.

In its most recent quarter, the company reported a financial income loss of R$1.1 billion (equivalent to $200 million), primarily attributable to interest expenses, showcasing the impact of the high-interest rates prevailing in Brazil.

With the consensus indicating a potential drop in Brazilian interest rates below 10% in 2024, the market has adjusted the company's valuation to account for a more favorable debt environment. Notably, Neoenergia's shares on the Brazilian stock exchange (Ibovespa) have seen a 34% increase this year.

As a company with a historical need for substantial capital to sustain its operations, Neoenergia's cash generation may continue to face pressure until 2024. However, the investments made in recent years are anticipated to yield significant returns by 2025.

Given that the company is relatively undercovered and underfollowed by many analysts, coupled with the insights from the discounted cash flow model, even with conservative assumptions, Neoenergia presents a substantial upside potential. The implied share price of $23.53 suggests a 20% margin of safety would result in a target price of $18.83.

