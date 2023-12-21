Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has made great progress in advancing its pipeline, that's because it has made significant progress in advancing its lead drug SL-172154 in the phase 1A/B study for the treatment of patients with front-line higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS] and AML patients. The good thing about this biotech is that this lead drug did much better when it was combined with Azacitidine [AZA]. Not only that, but SL-172154 itself incorporates checkpoint blockade together with tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily [TNFRSF] agonism into a single compound. Thus, this drug is a bifunctional fusion protein that is being developed to target these and other oncology indications.

It is a first in that it was able to achieve dual targeting of these mechanisms, and it appears to have paid off with respect to the recently released initial topline dose-expansion data from this ongoing phase 1A/B study targeting these MDS and AML patients. Not only that, but there was additional proof-of-concept established in another prior study. This would be with respect to positive interim data released from a phase 1b study using SL-172154 in combination with pegylated liposomal doxorubicin [PLD] for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer [PROC].

Bifunctional Fusion Protein Establishes Proof Of Concept

As I stated above, Shattuck Labs achieved positive initial results from its ongoing phase 1A/B study using SL-172154 alone and in combination with Azacitidine [AZA] for the treatment of patients with frontline higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS] and AML patients. For starters, it is important to note that these are indeed significant market opportunities. It is expected that the global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market will reach $5.61 billion by 2032. Then, the other market opportunity is also expected to be a multibillion-dollar market as well. It is expected that the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market should reach $6.1 billion by 2028. One thing to note is that a huge majority of the patients that were recruited into this study were those who had the TP53 mutation. For instance, out of the 14 evaluable HR-MDS patients, 13 of them had this specific mutation. Then, with respect to the AML patients all 11 evaluable patients had the TP53 mutation.

The reason why I note this is because in the future it is quite possible the response rate could vary slightly because of 1 patient who didn't have the TP53 mutation, but regardless a 79% objective response rate [ORR] was observed in frontline HR-MDS patients. Then, there was a 27% initial CR/complete response with incomplete hematologic recovery [CRi] in frontline AML patients. A good finding here is that the company could put a heavy focus on only recruiting patients who are likely going to benefit from treatment with SL-172154 alone or in combination with Azacitidine. This, of course, would be AML and MDS patients who have the TP53 mutation.

This initial data is definitely good for being preliminary, but there is a chance for greater improvement. What do I mean by this? Well, that's because SL-172154 is being combined with AZA. The significance of this is that a lot of these patients have not yet reached the median time point whereby a complete response [CR] is expected for AZA. Thus, upon achieving a median treatment interval level, it is quite possible that many other patients could proceed to achieving a CR. Such a notion is not guaranteed, but quite possible. Investors won't have to wait long to see if such an expectation may or may not happen. That's because Shattuck Labs was so happy with the data that it increased the sample size of patients and expects to provide updated data by mid-2024.

Mechanism Of Action Established In Another Cancer Indication

The initial positive data achieved from the phase 1A/B study using SL-172154 for the treatment of TP53 mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia [AML] and Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome [HR-MDS], isn't the only proof-of-concept established. It was also shown that, this bifunctional fusion protein drug combined with pegylated liposomal doxorubicin [PLD] did well in treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer [PROC] in a phase 1B study. That's because positive interim data was reported from this specific clinical trial already. The trial had recruited a total of 16 adult patients with PROC who were dosed with SL-172154 in combination with PLD. The thing is that at the time of the date cutoff, which was October 31st, 2023, it was noted that only 11 patients were evaluable for efficacy. It was noted that out of these 11 patients, 3 of them had a partial response [PR]. The partial response breakdown was as follows:

One confirmed response.

Two unconfirmed responses.

The thing is that while this data is early, it is quite encouraging. Why is that? That's because an overall response rate [ORR] of 25% - 30% is good when you consider that another benchmark study done by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) only achieved a response rate of 4% when patients were treated with PLD alone. Plus, you have to consider that this program even has another shot on goal, albeit for a smaller ovarian cancer patient population. That's because SL-172154 is also being combined with an antibody-drug conjugate [ADC] known as mirvetuximab soravtansine. Such a drug was approved by the FDA for the treatment of folate receptor alpha-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients who had at least received one to three prior systemic regimens. ImmunoGen was the biotech to receive regulatory approval for it, however, it was acquired for $10 billion by AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). The point is that despite ELAHERE being approved for this FRa-positive PROC patient population, efficacy might be improved upon with the addition of this bifunctional fusion protein SL-172154. The "Don't eat me" signal from the SIRPa domain, along with the CD40L domain to enhance antigen presentation might end up being synergistic with ELAHERE. This remains to be seen, but this provides another shot on goal for being able to possibly target the ovarian cancer patient population. The global ovarian cancer drugs market size is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2031. Enrollment completion for this specific phase 1b study is expected before the end of 2023.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Shattuck Labs had cash and cash equivalents and investments of $101.1 million as of September 30th, 2023. It believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations through to the end of 2024. This is likely not going to be enough cash on hand to fund its pipeline or operations, thus it may need to enact a cash raise in the coming months. With the stock price trading higher on the release of positive initial data from the phase 1A/B study, it is possible that it might raise cash in the coming months.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors have to be aware of before investing in Shattuck Labs. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the ongoing phase 1A/B study, using SL-172154 in combination with Azacitidine for the treatment of patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome [HR-MDS] and TP53 mutant acute myeloid patients. While the initial data appears to be good, there is no guarantee that updated results expected in the coming year will also turn out to be positive. Especially, since this biotech is increasing the sample size of the patients to be recruited into this study. A second risk to consider would be with respect to the phase 1b study, which is using SL-172154 in combination with pegylated liposomal doxorubicin [PLD] for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer [PROC].

That's because completion of enrollment is expected soon and once that happens, results should eventually be released from this study. There is no assurance that once such clinical data is released from this phase 1b study that it will turn out to be positive. The third and final risk to consider would be with respect to the financial position. Again, it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations through to the end of 2024. This is approximately one year worth of cash, and it is highly likely that it is going to need to raise cash again, at least by mid-2024. The risk of this is that shareholders could be further diluted.

Conclusion

Shattuck Labs has made great progress in being able to advance its pipeline, that's because it has been able to report positive results from its phase 1A/B, using its bifunctional protein SL-172154 for the treatment of patients with front-line higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome [HR-MDS] and acute myeloid leukemia [AML] patients. In each of these frontline cohorts, these patients responded well when given this drug in combination with azacitidine. This allows it the ability to go after two large multibillion-dollar market opportunities.

The release of additional data in 2024, with an increased sample size, should shed additional light on this drug being able to help treat both of these patient populations. Not only that, but SL-172154 also did well in the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer [PROC] patient population, when it was combined with pegylated liposomal doxorubicin [PLD]. Such positive proof-of-concept was shown in the ongoing phase 1b study, whereby several partial responses were observed out of 16 patients. With another data release for SL-172154 in the coming year, plus proof-of-concept being established in several types of cancers, I believe that investors might be able to benefit from any gains made.