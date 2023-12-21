Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHA ETF: Potentially Better Prospects, But Not The Best Entry Point

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • The small-cap large-cap ratio which has been beaten down could mean-revert as the interest rate trajectory shifts next year. Cheap valuations are an added bonus.
  • SCHA, a diversified small-cap offering, is seen as a potential way to play this trade and we measure its qualities versus its largest peer-IJR.
  • The weekly charts suggest that some caution may be warranted for those contemplating a long position at this juncture.

Small ball out balance.

skegbydave

Introduction

Small-caps in general, don’t receive a great deal of positive attention when faced with an environment where money is getting dearer. Unlike their large peers which typically have more cash on their balance sheets, small-caps are typically more reliant on

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.14K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCHA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.