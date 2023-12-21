Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AAR Corp. (AIR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 21, 2023 9:26 PM ETAAR Corp. (AIR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.79K Followers

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 21, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

John Holmes - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sean Gillen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Spingarn - Melius Research

Bert Subin - Stifel

Steve Strackhouse - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to AAR’s Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. We are joined today by John Holmes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Gillen, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that comments made during the call may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements are no guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company’s earnings release and the Risk Factors section of the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2023.

In providing the forward-looking statements, the company assumes no obligation to provide updates to reflect future circumstances or anticipated or unanticipated events. Certain non-GAAP financial information will be discussed on the call today. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the company’s earnings release. A replay of this conference call will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call on AAR’s website.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to AAR’s Chairman, President and CEO, John Holmes.

John Holmes

Great. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I appreciate you joining us today to discuss our second quarter fiscal year 2024 results.

Before

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AIR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.