Riding The Tanker Tide Of Fortune With Teekay Tankers And Tsakos Energy

Dec. 21, 2023 11:40 PM ET
Stephen Read
Summary

  • The tanker industry has bullish potential due to a low order book, an aging fleet, increased regulations, and anticipated oil and product demand growth.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation and Teekay Tankers emerge as top tankers to ride the rising tide.
  • Teekay Tankers' parent provides an added benefit, trading at a 15-18% discount to its subsidiary.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation is set to double if shareholder value is honored.

This analysis builds upon the macro thesis presented in here, emphasizing the bullish potential of the tanker industry. Factors supporting this outlook include a low order book, an aging fleet, increased regulations, and anticipated growth in regional and global oil and product demand

Mr. Stephen Read is the manager of the hedge fund HIT Capital.  When he isn’t fathering or out exploring you'll likely find him reading, coding, writing or catching up with his buddies.Stephen grew up on a corn, soybean and cattle farm along the Illinois River and graduated from Missouri S&T with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 2007.  He worked for ConocoPhillips out of college, with a leave of absence, summer of 2008, in which he played professional baseball. In 2012 while working at ConocoPhillips he launched HIT Investments followed by HIT Capital. In 2018 he reached financial independence and in 2020 retired from ConocoPhillips to focus on HIT and his family.One of Stephen’s favorite quotes is from 2 Corinthians 9:6 “Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TK, TNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Stephen Read is the founder of HIT Investments, the general partner of HIT Capital, which has a beneficial long position in ZIM, TK, TNP, and DAC through stock ownership. More disclosures can be found at https://www.hitinvestments.com/disclaimer/ and within HIT Capital's Offering Documents.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

