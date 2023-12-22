WTolenaars/iStock via Getty Images

On our initial coverage of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), we introduced the company and delved into the portfolio. While the scale and finesse of a Blackstone (BX) sponsored REIT is obviously hard to match, we were a little less thrilled by the prospect of buying this. We suggested investors take the defensive road and buy the BXMT bonds maturing in 2027. Those bonds are up about 15% in total returns and have lagged what the stock has done over the same timeframe.

Seeking Alpha

We take a look at the recent results and the rather infamous short call by Muddy Waters and give you our verdict.

Q3-2023

BXMT had a solid Q3-2023 with distributable earnings per share of 78 cents and a 126% dividend coverage. It reminded investors that it had adequate liquidity (this becomes important for the Muddy Waters Bear Case) and most of its loans continued to perform as expected.

BXMT Q3-2023 Presentation

Investors tend to rush past these metrics when they appear great (as they do now), but one must always adjust for the large leverage these REITs carry. For example, the 95% performing loans number seems great. But the non-performing loans can still impact equity quite a lot. 5% of $24 billion odd in total assets is about $1.2 billion, which is over 25% of equity.

BXMT Q3-2023 10-Q

On the asset exposure side, the main concern is of course US office, where most distress is likely to be felt. Total (US and non-US) office exposure was at 36%.

BXMT Q3-2023 Presentation

This is one of the main metrics that continues to head in the correct direction. In Q4-2022, this was at 40%, so the 4% reduction is great over three quarters. Office exposure was 58% in 2020. BXMT has got the right idea here, and it will likely help down the line.

One notable fact in Q3-2023 was that the book value dropped by 40 cents, despite the distribution coverage being 126%. This is the difference between the non-GAAP "coverage" metrics and the GAAP numbers, which take into account the loss reserves.

BXMT Q3-2023 Presentation

Overall, the quarter looked fine and if there were signs of distress, we did not see it in the report or in the management conference call. So why hasn't BXMT yet shown signs of distress? Well, that is the exact same question the short seller is trying to answer.

The Muddy Waters Take

In turns out that the borrowers hedged their interest rate exposure in a rather smart manner. Locking in SOFR (or the LIBOR equivalent back in the day) has protected the ones that borrowed from BXMT and hence, indirectly, protected BXMT. Even with that protection, 6.3% of book value has required loan modification (recall that 95% performing number earlier) and about 5% of interest is PIK (payment in kind)

Muddy Waters Presentation

The Muddy Waters take is that absent swaps, many borrowers cannot continue to pay the BXMT interest.

Muddy Waters Presentation

The entire presentation is certainly well worth a look and Muddy Waters breaks down a lot of different individual properties where the ability to service the loans looks bleak, when the swaps run-out.

Muddy Waters Presentation

There are many examples of individual buildings in the presentation, where shadow vacancy far exceeds the stated number. One example shown below.

Muddy Waters Presentation

These problems also extend to European office, according to Muddy Waters.

Muddy Waters Presentation

Their conclusion is that BXMT has been a tad optimistic in their risk assessments.

Muddy Waters Presentation

They forecast a distribution cut in the back half of 2024 and envision loan losses that could exceed the market capitalization (as in pink sheets) of the firm.

Muddy Waters Presentation

Our Take

Muddy Waters is one of the best on the short side. Pretty much no one can forget their timely exposure of Luckin Coffee in 2020.

Data by YCharts

The stock dropped 95% from the peak at one point. In case investors try and dismiss this as Muddy Waters induced panic, do know that Luckin's own internal investigation revealed that they had inflated sales by $2.2 billion yuan. There are many more examples of their timely work, and investors should carefully examine short side and negative reports rather than calling them "talking their book" or "hit pieces". They are no more biased than the long investors vested in a higher stock price.

That defense aside, our take is that Muddy Waters piece is a bit too pessimistic here. The main evidence presented on the office side is actually pretty strong, and we think there is a good chance that the back half of 2024 will show massive problems for office assets. The issue we have is the extrapolation from those losses to the extreme levels of equity destruction.

Muddy Waters Presentation

This is because all the evidence we have seen has been on the office side. With office making up 36% of the portfolio ($8.3 billion total), it is really hard to envision losses getting that high, especially since most were written with loan to value ratios of near 60%. They would, if this level of distress, extended uniformly to multifamily and other assets. We don't have any reason to believe that, and nor does Muddy Waters present any evidence of that. On the flip side, we have seen enough evidence of our own, even outside of Muddy Waters, to suggest that there will be moderate or even high losses on the office exposure and possibly some on the multifamily side. With equity values being under 20% of asset exposure, we think the odds of equity underperforming over the next 1–2 years are almost 100%. Does that make BXMT a short? Well, if you short, you are on the hook for the 11.1% distribution yield and the 3% in borrowing costs. That 14% hurdle is tough to overcome. If we had to play it, we would use a Ratio Put Spread.

That would involve

1) Buying 1X $18 Puts For January 2025

2) Selling 2X $13 Puts For January 2025

Interactive Brokers Dec 21, 2023

The net cash outlay on this should be fairly minor, in the order of about 20–25 cents per share. The maximum gain would be if BXMT ends on option expiration at $13.00 per share. So maximum gain would be about $5.00, a risk-reward of 20X.

But since this is a ratio spread, you start losing profits below $13.00 and at $8.00, you are back at breakeven. It is important to realize you are creating a long position at $8.00 here. So if you believe the Muddy Waters piece in its entirety (including potential wipeout for BXMT) this is not one you want to do.

On the bull side, we don't think there are any real attractive opportunities. The bonds we had previously referenced, only offer a 7.59% YTM at the ask.

Interactive Brokers Dec 21, 2023

In our earlier article, they had offered almost 11%. 7.59% does offer a good risk-reward in our opinion, and we would stay out or book profits, if you went long at our initial recommendation.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.