Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

'Rally Over Or Just Beginning?' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...

Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • Equity markets experienced a sell-off due to a weak Treasury bond auction and low holiday market liquidity.
  • Friday's Core PCE inflation numbers are expected to solidify the case for a Fed rate cut.
  • Despite short-term concerns, the long-term outlook for the market remains positive, with expectations of gains in the coming years.

Stock Exchange Sign

FrankvandenBergh

Short-Term Pain (maybe)?

Yesterday's sell-off in equity markets coincided with another weak Treasury bond auction. That minor catalyst was compounded by the low liquidity of holiday markets.

Friday's Core PCE inflation numbers should put the final nail in

This article was written by

Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.56K Followers
Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.