Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Will Interest Rate Headwinds Turn Into Tailwinds?

Dec. 22, 2023 1:00 AM ETEES
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.18K Followers

Summary

  • Over the last two decades, equities maintained steadily positive correlations with changes in U.S. Treasury yields.
  • The Federal Reserve has insinuated that it plans to hold interest rates steady over the near term.
  • Small-cap value has an impressive record of outperformance over large-cap value once the FOMC initially pivots to an accommodative policy.

Stacked of Coins on table with percentage icon and Gray Background With Illustration Shows Increasing of Interest Rates / Financial Concept.

Boy Wirat

By Brian Manby

Over the past two years, rising interest rates reversed several longstanding market relationships so significantly that they defy historical precedent.

The most damning evidence is found in the equity market, where newly positive correlations between stock

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.18K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EES--
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.