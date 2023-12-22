Husam Cakaloglu

Back in September, I wrote that I thought that Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) subscription business had value, but that there was no immediate catalyst on the horizon. The stock has rallied over 35% since, then. My first write-up on the name was back in March, when I said the stock price needed to be lower to take a flyer on the name. The stock is down over -40% from that article. Let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, PTON designs and sells interactive fitness equipment including its Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Peloton Guide. The company also sells monthly connected fitness subscriptions that give users unlimited access to video fitness classes taught by its instructors. These subscriptions generally are on month-to-month basis. It has classes for such fitness activities as spinning, running, walking, yoga, pilates, barre, cardio, and strength staining, among other fitness activities.

Fiscal Q1 Earnings and Rally Off Lows

As readers will recall, two big issues facing PTON have been inventory levels and gross margins. During the pandemic, the company saw a lot of demand pull-forward that management mistakenly took to be a new level of demand. This in turn led them to order too much inventory to meet demand that never materialized. Not only did this lead to too much inventory, but it also led to expensive storage costs, crushing margins on its product sales.

For its most recent quarterly results reported last month, the company saw revenue fall -3% to $595.5 million. That topped analyst expectations calling for revenue of $590.7 million. Product revenue sank -12% to $180.6 million, while subscription revenue rose 1% to $415.0 million. On a sequential basis, subscription revenue fell -2% from $421.7 million.

Product gross margins were 3.1%. That was a huge improvement from -37.5% last quarter and -27.2% a year ago.

Subscription gross margins came in a 67.4%, up 120 bps.

Ending paid connected fitness subscriptions rose 2% to 2.964 million, but was down -1% sequentially. Churn was 1.5%, versus 1.2% a year ago.

Paid app subscriptions fell -13% to 763,000, and was down -8% sequentially. Average monthly paid app churn was 6.3%. Despite the declines, the company said this was ahead of expectations.

In a letter to shareholders, CEO Barry McCarthy said:

“As you know, we launched the standalone Peloton App with three tiers (Free, App One, App+) at the end of May. With limited marketing support, we saw more than one million consumers download the free version of our App. Our brand relaunch was successful in continuing to resonate with our core demographic, and it also attracted more male, GenZ, Black, and LatinX groups than before the relaunch. That’s the good news. The bad news is we were less successful at engaging and retaining free users and converting them to paying memberships than we expected. We did two things in response. First, we shifted our marketing spend to focus on our paid App. That shift worked well and is driving a higher mix of premium priced App+ subscribers than we were expecting. Second, we redoubled our efforts to remove onboarding friction in our App to support new users in finding their first Peloton classes. This will be a long-term work in process.”

Overall, adjusted EBITDA came in at $9.1 million, an improvement compared to a loss of -$33.4 million a year ago and -$34.7 million in FQ4.

Operating cash flow was -$79.2 million, while free cash flow was -$83.2 million. Cash flow was hurt by -$23.5 million from a Bike seat recall.

PTON ended the fiscal year with $514.6 million in inventory, down from $522.6 million last quarter. A year ago, it had $933.2 million in inventory.

The company ended the quarter with $748.5 million in cash and equivalents, and $1.69 billion in debt.

Looking ahead, the company forecast fiscal Q2 revenue of between $715-750 million, a -8% decrease at the midpoint. That was below the $770 million in sales analysts were forecasting at the time.

It is looking for adjusted EBITDA of between -$90 million to -$70 million, a 35% improvement at the midpoint. It expected paid connected fitness subs to be flat year over year to 2.97-2.98 million, and paid app subs to decline by -21% at the midpoint to 660,000-680,000.

For the full year, it forecast revenue of between $2.7-2.8 billion, a decline of -2% at the midpoint. It is looking for adjusted EBITDA of between -$75 million to -$25 million, which would be an improvement of -$208.5 million at the midpoint. It is projecting gross margins of 44%, which would be a 1,100bps improvement.

PTON expects Bike Rental subscription to increase by 90% in FY24 and for it to end the fiscal year with around 75,000 subscribers, up from 54,000 at the end of FQ1.

During the quarter, the company announced a 5-year strategic partnership with Lululemon (LULU). As part of the deal, PTON will become the exclusive third party digital fitness content provider for lululemon Studio this spring. The company has also been partnering with universities and professional sports teams as well.

This was a mixed quarter from PTON. On the positive side, it had positive product gross margins, which is a big step in the right direction. It also posted positive adjusted EBITDA, and it modestly grew its paid subscriptions.

On the negative side, product revenue is still in decline and it is still burning cash. And while paid app subscriptions were higher than projected, they were still on the decline. PTON also saw an overall sequential decline in its paid subscribers.

While guidance was a bit disappointing, it does show a stabilization in revenue. On the EBITDA front, it does appear that it may be conservative.

Valuation and Conclusion

PTON currently trades at about 3.5x the gross profit of its subscription business, which should be around $1.1 billion in FY24. While the business grew nearly 20% last fiscal year, growth stalled to 1% in FQ1. Given the risk involved and its suddenly stalled growth, I’d say 3x its subscription gross profit is appropriate, which would be a $4.50 price target.

PTON still grew its overall paid subscriber count year over year in the quarter, but its connected fitness app continues to churn customers at a pretty high rate and its total paid subs were down sequentially. This shows that the company’s subscription business is still very tied to its hardware, and that it is having some difficulty keeping paying users that don’t own its fitness products. We’ll have to see if its recent partnership with LULU can help turn that around, but given LULU’s lack of success with Mirror, that is no guarantee.

PTON’s inventory, meanwhile, looks to be in much better shape to at least not be a big loss leader anymore. However, it still has a lot of work to do and it needs to show it can generate consistent free cash flow. If it cannot, then bankruptcy is a risk down the line. While there have been improvements, PTON’s cost structure also remains too high for current sales levels.

I currently remain “neutral” on the stock. I’d need to see lower expenses and more robust subscription growth before becoming more positive on the name, as well as signs that it can generate consistent cash flow. The subscription business has value under the right cost structure, but the company needs to cut costs even more.