Introduction

Hafnia (OTCQX:HAFNF) is one of the major tanker companies globally. Together with Scorpio Tankers (STNG), they are leaders in the product tankers segment. Hafnia's fleet consists of 114 vessels with an average age of 8.1 years. Some of the ships are fitted with scrubbers or dual fuel. One of Hafnia's advantages is its cost profile; it is among the best in the industry with $8,852 OPEX + SGA, while the peers' average is $10,818.

The company’s finances have improved significantly, with net LTV declining from 37% in 4Q22 to 27.4% in 3Q23. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Last quarter, the results aligned with the lower TC rates compared with 2022. However, Hafnia maintained solid margins and returns compared to SNTG and TORM (TRMD). The company trades at higher multiples compared to other product tanker owners. However, its multiples are below the historic peaks. Hafnia pays dividends with a 12.7% FWD yield and a 70% payout ratio. Investing in Hafnia is for income-focused investors seeking exposure to the tanker bull market.

Tanker market catalysts

I think product and crude tankers are in the first quarter of a bull cycle. The factors are constrained supply and growing demand. The chart below from the last presentation shows the age profiles of various tankers.

Hafnia presentation

The aging will take its toll in the coming years, especially in the LR2/Aframax group. Across all groups, ships older than 20 will dominate after 2025.

On the other hand, the new builds will not compensate for the aging fleet. The shipyard capacity has declined by 60% compared to the 2007 peak.

Hafnia presentation

China and its integration into the global economy ignited the previous commodity cycle. The demand for all commodities grew at a steep rate, resulting in demand for ships to transport everything: oil, iron ore, chemicals, steel, copper, etc. As seen above, in 2007-2007 the record number of new ships was delivered.

Looking forward, new vessels in 2007 will become scrap targets at the end of the current decade. The number of new deliveries follows the development of the shipyard numbers. In 2007 China, there were 319 yards, while in Europe, there were 150. In both regions, the number of shipyards has severely declined. Now China has 126 yards and Europe 24. Most of the new vessels will be delivered after 2025. The shipyards operate at total capacity, building containers, gas carriers, and bulkers.

Despite that, the current product tanker order book is 10.9%. Only crude tankers and offshore support vessels have lower order book figures. The product tanker supply will remain constrained for the coming few years.

Hafnia fleet and balance sheet

Hafnia owns 114 vessels, and 14 operate 14 chartered. The fleet includes 8 LR2, 31 LR1, 24 Handy, and 51 MR vessels. The ship's average age is 8.1 years. The company has made progress with air emissions compliance. In January 2022, 12 LR1 tankers equipped with scrubbers were bought from STNG. Hafnia has ordered four LNG dual-fuel vessels and four methane dual-fuel vessels.

Hafnia's balance sheet has improved over the years. The company has $124 million in cash and $1.32 billion in total debt. The table below shows company solvency and interest coverage.

Koyfin

Since 2019, the company’s standing has improved significantly. In 2019, the total debt/equity was 130%, while in 3Q23, it was 60%. Interest coverage remains adequate, too. Even in a tough year, 2020 EV/EBITDA was positive. Compared to other product tanker owners like STNG, TORM (TRMD), and Ardmore (ASC), Hafnia has a healthy balance sheet but not the best. ASC has a 0.5 cash-to-total debt ratio, while Hafnia's is 0.11. TRMD and STNG scores are in between.

Hafnia has $586$ million in bank borrowing, $691 million in financing liabilities (leases), and $40 million in other lease liabilities. The table below shows Hafnia's bank borrowings composition.

Hafnia 3Q23 results

Bank facilities are secured by the company's vessels as collateral. The maturities are well distributed. In 2024, the company must repay $62.5 million. Company 3Q23’s operational cash flow is $333 million, and the company's cash position is $124 million. In other words, I am confident Hafnia will meet its debt obligations. The interest rates of the borrowings are very competitive: 7.0% for banking borrowings and 7.6% for financial liabilities.

Profits and dividends

Despite the lower 3Q23 figures, Hafnia remains very profitable. The table below shows Hafnia's margins and returns over the last five years.

Koyfin

I consider STNG the best competitor due to its fleet size, age, and composition. ASC has a smaller fleet, including only Handy-size tankers, while TORM has 85 ships, including LR1, LR2, and MR.

HFNF has 55% Gross Margin, 48% EBITDA Margin, 43% ROE, and 15.3% ROTC

STNG has a 75% Gross Margin, 55% EBITDA Margin, 30.2% ROE, and 11.9% ROTC

TORM has 59% Gross Margin, 54% EBITDA Margin, 46% ROE, and 17.9% ROTC

ASC has 48.7% Gross Margin, 42.9% EBITDA Margin, 28.5% ROE, and 14.5% ROTC

STNG has better margins; however, HFNF excels in returns. STNG has a higher percentage of vessels equipped with scrubbers, resulting in higher day rates, while the OPEX remains almost unchanged. The outcome is wider margins. The difference in the returns is due to Hafnia's slightly better capital structure, with lower debt-to-equity and total debt-to-total capital ratios.

The chart below compares tanker companies by ROTC and total debt to total capital.

Koyfin

Hafnia performs better than STNG and TRMD based on ROTC vs total debt/total capital, meaning Hafnia's management uses the company's capital more efficiently.

Hafnia pays dividends with attractive yield at 16.1% (TTM) and 12.2% (FWD). The payout ratio is 70%. These numbers are far better than those of STNG and ASC. However, Scorpio Tankers has been actively buying back its shares, resulting in an 18.37% buyback yield. In such a situation, it depends on investors' preferences. If the focus is regular cash flows, Hafnia is the option. If the goal is capital appreciation, STNG is a better offer.

3Q23 results

Last quarter results were aligned with the lower day rates compared with 2022. 3Q23 highlights are shown in the table below.

Hafnia presentation

TCE income shrunk by 24% YoY. Conversely, OPEX grew from $7,135 in 3Q22 to $8,160 in 3Q23. Despite that, Hafnia has one of the best cost profiles in the industry. EBITDA dropped from $326 million in 3Q22 to $220 million in 3Q23. Net profit declined by 51% YoY.

The fleet coverage in 4Q23 is more than adequate.

Hafnia presentation

Handy vessels are covered at 79%, MR at 65%, LR1 at 55%, and LR2 at 68%. The fleet composite coverage is 65% at a $ 29,893-day rate. For the next 2024, the coverage is 13% at a $23,824 day rate. I expect higher rates next year due to fundamental reasons, as discussed above, and catalytic events like the Red Sea attacks. In other words, I would like lower coverage for the coming years. It gives time for the rates to move higher and for Hafnia to sign better deals.

Valuation

Hafnia trades at similar multiples compared to STNG and TRMD.

HAFNF trades at 2.11 EV/Sales, 4.37 EV/EBITDA, and 1.44 Price/Book

STNG trades at 2.85 EV/Sales, 4.36 EV/EBITDA, and 1.18 Price/Book

TRMD trades at 2.03 EV/Sales, 3.7 EV/EBITDA, and 1.48 Price/Book

ASC trades at 1.58 EV/Sales, 3.67 EV/EBITDA, and 1.14 P/TBV

The three companies have larger fleets with bigger vessels than Ardmore, with 26 Handy tankers. The first three benefit from economies (the bigger the vessel, the cheaper the cost per cargo ton) of scale and having larger ships. The market is pricing that fact, and Hafnia multiples are proof of that.

Hafnia multiples are well below their peak in 2022 when the rates were higher.

Koyfin

Despite the strong bull trend, the company's stock is not expensive. With growing day rates in the coming quarters, I expect Hafnia's stock price to surpass the peak of its previous multiples.

Risks

Most businesses despise supply chain constraints, except shipping. Shipowners benefit from rising global disorder. The higher the geopolitical risk, the longer the voyages; the longer the voyages, the greater the profits. Given the recovering refinery capacities globally and the low level of inventories, I do not expect the demand for product tankers to decline. A sudden oversupply of new ships is impossible, too. I expect the supply and demand imbalance to persist in the coming year, pushing day rates higher.

Financially, the company is sound, with enough cash and sufficient operational cash flow to cover its debts. The stock market risk is always present; however, tanker stocks have a low beta to the broad equity indexes. An illustrious example is 2022, when S&P fell by 18%, but shipping stocks realized double-digit returns.

Investors Takeaway

Hafnia has a fleet of 114 tankers of various sizes, including 8 LR2, 31 LR1, 24 Handy, and 51 MR. Fleet's average age is 8.1 years. The company has a healthy balance sheet with enough liquidity to cover its debt obligations. The company remained profitable despite the lower day rates, realizing solid margins and returns. Hafnia is for dividend-seeking investors, offering a 12.2 $ FWD yield. However, its shares trade at lower multiples than the 2022 peaks, like STNG and TRMD figures. In conclusion, Hafnia is for income-minded investors seeking exposure to the present ship bull cycle. I give Hafnia a buy rating.

