The Short Version on the US Economic Outlook: The Fed Pivots

Despite numerous headwinds and tailwinds ahead (and which we will discuss in more detail below), the current narrative dominating at least the near-term outlook, if not the longer-term outlook appears to be the Fed pivot at the FOMC meeting last week. The market surged, manifesting its approval. Fed officials have been walking back the dovish commentary from that meeting as the market surge potentially threatens all the work the Fed has done to hike rates and tighten credit via Quantitative Tightening (QT). Still, the Fed pivot is our takeaway on what is likely to drive the year ahead.

Setting the Stage - Slowing inflation, Dovish Fed, Falling interest rates, Surging Market

To set the stage a brief recap is in order. For the week ended Dec 15th the S&P 500 powered ahead for the 7th consecutive week, only the 20th time that has happened since 1964 and the first time since 2017. The S&P 500 is on track for a slight down week as of this writing but is now ahead 14.1% from the October bottom with a boost of 2.5% for the week ended Dec 15th. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 14.4% from the October bottom with 2.9% added just last week, the NASDAQ Composite is up 17.3% from the October bottom aided by a +2.85% gain last week, and the Russell 2000 is up a scorching 21.1% aided by a 5.5% surge for the week ended 15Dec2023.

Seasonality has played a key role but slowing inflation along with the most dovish FOMC meeting/commentary since the rate hiking cycle began in March 2022. Not only did the Fed finally raise the topic of rate cuts for 2024, but the Summary of Economic Projections raised the rate cut outlook to ~-75bp vs ~-50bp in September, expects the PCE inflation measure to drop into the 2s (its target), and said that policy could shift from a focus on inflation to a dual focus of employment conditions along with price stability.

Moreover, economists now flagging the core PCE expected to drop to +0.1% m/m and a six-month annualized rate of 2.0%, spot on the Fed’s target inflation rate. Markets (CME FedWatch Tool - CME Group) are now discounting probability of a rate cut by March at 79% up from 72% a week ago, and two rate cuts by June at ~97% probability. July now discounting three rate cuts at 91% probability. December 2024 now discounting five rate cuts at 91% probability and six rate cuts at a 71% probability vs 60% probability a little over a week ago.

US Treasury yields plunged following the FOMC meeting and press conference with the US 2-year down -39bp w/w to 4.33% and -57bp m/m and the US 10-year down -35bp w/w and -59bp m/m. The yield slope between the 10’s and 2s has narrowed to -48bps -52bps w/w.

The read through from the numbers is that the Fed and the US Treasury market is becoming much more of a tailwind than a headwind with the offset is that the inverted yield curve is a recession signal. For now the surging market is indicative of investors looking past recession indicators with a base case either soft landing or no landing, i.e., slowing economy but no recession.

The Longer Version of the US Economic Outlook - Numerous Tailwinds and Headwinds

We count at least 14 Tailwinds:

(1) Interest rates have dropped dramatically with November posting the biggest monthly decline in the US 10yr yield since the 2008 recession on the back of favorable disinflation data points.

(2) Surging trading volume showing evidence of institutional sponsorship and a stronger technical set up.

(3) $5.8 trillion as of the end of November in money market mutual funds that could be put to work as short duration interest rates come down (Investors Are Hungry for Risk—and Holding Record Cash Sums - WSJ).

(4) Strategists saying recent inflows could see further inflows as more data confirms a risk on sentiment in the market.

(5) Rally in SP500 signaling that is more than a bear-market rally given surging volume and the move past the prior trend.

(6) Fed Chair Powell said the Fed has moved into significantly restrictive policy stance even if he said it's premature to speculate when policy might ease but notably did not push back on the Fed Governor Waller speech that continued disinflation over next several months could lead to rate cuts.

(7) Government spending of nearly $1T on infrastructure via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the Chips Act.

(8) Surging interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity/enterprise software has had the effect of reducing the cost of capital generally and particularly in the software sector.

(10) Softer oil prices: Even with the 8% rally of the last week, Brent Crude prices are down 16.1% since the September peak.

(11) Fed pivoted with a dovish outlook and press conference at its FOMC meeting last week and talked about rate cuts for the first time since the beginning of the rate hike/QT cycle and the SEP showed 75bp of rate cuts for 2024 up from 50bps in cuts back in September.

(12) Mortgage rates are back below 7% for the first time in four months and down from 7.8% peak of six weeks ago.

(13) The world’s largest S&P 500 ETF hauled in a record $20.8B of cash last week on Friday ($24B for the week) September 15, taking the asset base to $478B.

(14) Election years have seen few declines in the market.

However, we also count at least 15 Headwinds:

(1) Resumption of student loan repayments in October.

(2) Voracious government financing needs of $2.5+trillion in 2023 and $2.5 trillion in 2024.

(3) Depletion of excess savings from Covid.

(4) $60B/month QT.

(5) Slowdown still in front of us as usually the change in the economy lags change in interest rates by two years. The first Fed rate hike was March 2022.

(6) Fed cutting cycles ahead, but EPS often declines the most in the midst of the cutting cycle.

(7) The best month in over two years in the S&P 500 sets up the market in bullish trend conditions. But the rally also sets up for a potential pullback given the speed and strength of the rally off the October low (approximately +14.1% from 10/27/23 through 12/20/23).

(8) Full effects of Fed hiking cycle and QT have yet to be realized.

(9) Risk of Mid-east conflict spreading beyond Israel and Hamas.

(10) Overoptimism by investors on rate cuts.

(11) Y/Y increases in government spending to slow from base effects.

(12) Deteriorating credit card delinquency rates.

(13) Steep Valuation compared to current interest rates: The S&P 500 is 19.6x consensus 2024E EPS of $243.56/share, and 17.4x consensus 2025E EPS of $274/share compared to approximately 18.8x over the last 10 years and 20.0x over the last 5 years. However, the US 2-year was about 1.1% compared to ~4.5% today. While based on the P/E multiple vs interest rates is high, the S&P 500 overvaluation headwind is nonetheless still easing as it sits ~32% below its peak FY1 P/E in early Jan 2022 of ~28.8x

(14) Overbought market with almost ½ of the SYP500 trading with a 14-day RSI of 70+, most in 30 years. However, Jefferies notes that 12-month performance positive, averaging +13% next twelve months when >45% of S&P 500 companies had overbought RSI’s.

(15) Some strategists argue that recent contango in the US crude oil market (i.e., higher prices in future) both in the US until mid 2024 and global for the next three months could be signaling further softening of demand that accompanies recessionary conditions.

Complicating the Outlook Even Further: History is on the Side of the Bears While the Market Base Case is on the Side of the Bulls

There are a number of signals that have correlated with recessions which we will list below. There could be additional signals but of the ones we list below ALL have either occurred in the recent past or are in place at present. Confounding investors and strategists, despite the signals no recession has shown up. At least not yet. Credit is due to Trahan Macro Research in identifying these signals.

1) Tight monetary policy.

2) Inverted yield curve. On average a recession occurs within 15 months from the time the yield curve to the start of a recession over the last 5 recessions excluding the Covid19 recession in 2020. But the lag varies from 10 to 24 months over those recessions. The yield curve inverted between the 10s and 2s beginning in July 2022 or 17 months ago. More details on this to follow below.

3) Headline CPI >5% y/y (headline peaked at 9.1% in June 2022). Now at 3.2% y/y for headline CPI for October and 4.0% ex food and energy in October 2023 vs 6.6% peak September 2022. A recession has occurred 100% of the time subsequent to the CPI exceeding 5%.

4) Negative money supply growth. Money supply (M2) went from 27% y/y ended February 2021 to +9% y/y by March 2022, to +0.4% by October 2022 before plunging to -3.8% y/y by March 2023 and remains in contraction at -3.3% y/y ended October 2023.

5) Continuing jobless claims >20% Y/Y (up +28% y/y as of the week ended 4Nov2023 and has dipped to +19% y/y for week ended 24Nov2023)

6) Fed’s own recession model ~70% probability of recession, the highest in 40 years.

7) Most aggressive pace of Fed rate hikes ever.

10) Lending standards have become more stringent and are deep into recession territory. The simultaneous tightening from the Fed and banks is rare and it raises the risk that it leads to deceleration in the economy.

The History of the Changes in Interest Rates and Recession Onset

Based on history it usually takes 24 months for higher interest rates to fully impact the economy. The initial rate hike was March 2022. Our proxy for this is to use the Institute of Supply Management Indices such as the Purchaser Managers Index or the New Orders Index and the change in interest rates. There is a high correlation between the PMI and new orders indices to corporate earnings and in turn a high correlation to the S&P 500. The wild card in this cycle is the strong move lower in interest rates.

In Dec 2021, 24 months ago, the 10-year was at 1.51% and now sits at 3.86% as of 20Dec2023 (+235bps but down -58bp m/m through 20Dec2023) while the US 2-year is at 4.36%, 11bps higher y/y and vs 0.79% in Dec 2021 or +357bp higher now than it was some 24 months ago. The surge in interest rates that occurred in 4Q2022 and peak in interest rates which hit in September and October 2023, would manifest as a bottom in the GDP/EPS earnings cycle with a solid dent in ~4Q2024 and a bottom in 4Q2025 if this cycle follows the normal pattern.

Manufacturing has already been in contraction per the ISM PMI over the last 12 consecutive months and the new orders manufacturers index has been in contraction the last 12 months straight as well. However, services are still expanding with only one contraction month over the last three years and construction spending has been showing positive M/M figures for all of 2023. An overall contraction in 2023 looks off the table now, and more likely to occur sometime in the mid-2024 range or 24 months post the yield curve inversion (if it happens) and which is discounted in the high probability of two rate cut by June 2024 and three rate cuts occurring by July 2024 and more thereafter.

Amid the Fed pivot and recent sharp drop in interest rates raises a question as to whether the manufacturing PMI follows the usual pattern. Will it skip over the interest rise and simply follow the fall in interest rates that we have seen recently? The bears argue that the US economy should continue to slow as the full impact of QT and rate hikes as we move into 2024. The bulls argue that the surging interest in new technologies such as AI along with the massive Federal spending on infrastructure that the slowdown that we usually see will result in a soft or no landing economic slowdown.

The History of the Inverted Yield Curve and Recession Onset

History also shows that a recession usually occurs about 15 months from the time that the yield curve inverts and the onset of a recession. The duration of the recession typically corresponds to the duration of the yield curve inversion. The chart below provides the visual in terms of the variable lags involved.

The lag from yield slope negative to recession ranges 10-24 months for the last 5 recessions excluding the Covid19 recession and averaged 15 months as noted previously. In the current cycle, the spread between the 10year and the 2-year first went negative in July 2022 and 17 months later we still do not have a recession. The duration of the negative yield slope is the longest since at least 1980. With the market pricing in rate cuts as early as March and three rate cuts by July 2024 implies that investors believe the economic bottom is going to occur 2 years following the initial negative yields slope which is the maximum limit based on history.

The Fed is mindful to try avoid having its own policies being the cause of a recession based. For example, Fed Chair Powell commented at the last FOMC press conference that based on expected lags that the Fed would be mindful of cutting interest rates before the 2% inflation target is fully realized if the FOMC is convinced that the disinflation trajectory is likely to achieve the 2% target. The market is discounting as many as six rate cuts in 2024 versus the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections suggesting three cuts. We would expect the divergence between the market and the Fed to narrow during 2024 based on the data.

Connecting the Dots Part 1: The Economic Outlook correlates to the S&P 500

There is a strong relationship between the Institute of Supply Management PMI figures and the S&P 500 as shown in the figure below. The bulls effectively are in charge at the moment and are discounting less weight to the headwinds/risks and giving more weight to the Federal spending on infrastructure, the surge from AI, and the Fed pivot. The Fed is trying to engineer a soft landing and, so far, has been successful despite history being against them being able to achieve such an outcome. At this stage investors are choosing to believe the Fed, despite some the mistakes made by the Fed prior to getting to work on conquering inflation.

Source: FactSet

Connecting the Dots Part 2: We Forecast an S&P 500 of 5175 by the end of 2024, up 10% from time of this writing

Translating the bullish and bearish cross currents for the economic outlook into a prediction for the S&P 500 is definitely a challenge this year. As we point out above there are numerous tailwinds as well as headwinds and both sides contain convincing arguments. We also note that since 1944 there have been 19 election cycles and the market was down in only 4 (21%) of them and since the inception of the S&P 500 index in 1927 there have been only 7 down years across 24 election cycles (29%) that included the Great Depression. As such the odds favor an up year even as the economy is expected to slow as the full impact of the Fed rate hikes and QT take hold. Our sense is that having the Fed as a tailwind instead of a headwind, $6T in money market mutual funds that are going to be looking for deployment in risk assets as interest rates come down in 2024, the full impact of ~$1T in infrastructure from the IIJA, IRA, and Chips Act are going to offset the headwinds of potentially some hits to EPS estimates, deteriorating CC delinquency rates, government financing needs, and valuation.

We note that the average multiple for the S&P on a forward year basis over the last 5 years is 20x and the average forward multiple looking forward 2 years is 18x. Our belief is that as time wears on through 2024 that the market is likely to trade to some extent on expected EPS for 2025 where consensus is at $274/share compared to $243.6/share for 2024. Our belief is that estimates for both will come down some during the next year due to the economic slow down that may not be baked into the current outlook. With that in mind, we believe what makes sense is to assume that by the end of 2024, the S&P 500 should trade at 20x the average of 2024E and 2025E EPS estimates or 20x $259 which translates to 5175.

Risks to our Outlook

As we have attempted to point out there are numerous risks to both the bullish and bearish case that we know about today. There are other downside risks we have not discussed but are clearly present. For example, there is the Russia-Ukraine war as well as the war between Israel and Gaza. Both face risks of expansion, especially in the Middle East and as around the world different parties take sides. The US faces an election year and there could be political unrest as the election season kicks into high gear that could have unforeseen economic impacts. While there is nearly $6Trillion on the sidelines that likely needs to find a new home as interest rates come down there are risks that interest rates do not fall as quickly as anticipated. There are risks that the impact of the fall in M2 has more negative consequences on the economy than anticipated. There could be unexpected economic consequences from the open Southern border.

There are also upside risks such as positive impacts from deployment of AI that improve productivity more than expected, onshoring of certain aspects of the supply chain that have greater than expected positive multiplier effects, deployment of funds from money market mutual funds to equities at a greater speed than anticipated, better improvement in certain major economies such as China at a greater rate than expected.

Conclusion

With so many cross currents ahead both positive and negative the economic outlook as well as the target for the S&P carry more uncertainty than usual. We think the economy is likely to slow during 2024 from the current pace before picking up steam into 2025. Our base case is that while the economy is expected to slow, a recession is to be either mild or avoided altogether. We believe that the S&P 500 will end 2024 at or near 5175.