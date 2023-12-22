Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Franklin Resources: A Value Play With Catalysts

Dec. 22, 2023 2:38 AM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Stock
Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • BEN is a cheap stock with a 4.2% dividend.
  • The company has potential upside catalysts, including further integration of recent acquisitions, additional acquisition potential, share repurchases, and a growing alternatives business.
  • Franklin Resources' strong position in the alternatives market is a key difference vs. traditional asset manager peers.
  • BEN shares are trading mostly in line with traditional asset management peers despite the company's strong alternatives business.
  • I am initiating a buy rating.

Benjamin Franklin cut from new 100 dollars banknote on white background fragment.

Iurii Garmash

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is a cheap stock by most traditional metrics. BEN trades at just 12.4x forward earnings and currently yields 4.2%. However, I do not generally view a cheap valuation alone as a sufficient reason to buy a stock. Instead, I

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
1.12K Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.