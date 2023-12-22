Drew Angerer

Investment thesis

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is a company that needs little presentation. With a market capitalization of more than $700 billion, the listed holding company led by Warren Buffett has been a true success story over the years, accumulating a profitability of more than 32,000% since 1980. Its presence in multiple businesses, its outstanding management and track record of generating value for shareholders make Berkshire one of the most interesting and most valuable companies of all time. I am quite bullish about this company as I believe that it can offer significant returns for shareholders in the future, in addition to being at a reasonable valuation.

Business segments

Berkshire Hathaway's business segments are primarily divided into 5 categories, known as "Family Jewels".

Insurance business: The insurance business is the cornerstone of Berkshire's business. Understanding the importance of insurance in Buffett's investment philosophy is key to making a good analysis of the company. The concept behind all this is 'float', a sort of almost zero-cost capital which is essential for fueling Berkshire's acquisitions. Insurance companies operate always in the same way: clients pay premiums, which are then spent in case claims are made. But what to do with all this amount of money when such claims do not occur? Buffett had a simple solution: invest in good business and benefit from capital appreciation over time. This is what truly helped Berkshire to boost its profitability. In Buffett's own words:

One reason we were attracted to the [...] business was its financial characteristics: [...] insurers receive premiums upfront and pay claims later. In extreme cases, such as claims arising from exposure to asbestos, payments can stretch over many decades. This collect-now, pay-later model leaves companies holding large sums - money we call "float" - that will eventually go to others. Meanwhile, insurers get to invest this float for their own benefit. Though individual policies and claims come and go, the amount of float an insurer holds usually remains fairly stable in relation to premium volume. Consequently, as our business grows, so does our float…

From $39 million in float in 1965 to more than $100 billion in 2022. The insurance business is divided into two different operating segments: underwriting and investing. Underwriting decisions are the responsibility of the unit managers (GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group & Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group), while investing decisions are the responsibility of Warren Buffett and Berkshire's corporate investment managers. This highly decentralized approach allows teams to specialize in what they are best at to deliver the best results for shareholders in the long run.

BNSF: The railroad business has been one of Buffett's bets in the past decade. Why? High entry barriers and ability to generate future cash flows practically guaranteed. He controls almost 25% of the overall US railroad freight market. The rail network accounted for approximately 28% of US freight movement by ton-miles in 2022. In addition, the subsidiary controls railway lines in the Center and West of the US, and has railway connection with Mexico. The near shoring that has been happening over the last year can help grow the business and increase again shareholder value.

Utilities: energy production, storage, distribution and commercialization businesses do not usually have a good press among investors. The business is highly intensive in capital and is generally subject to political regulation and public scrutiny. But energy is key to development and continued production in any economy, and Warren Buffett knows it. The businesses inside this subsidiary of Berkshire include: PacifiCorp (provides wind electricity & is the largest grid owner/operator in the West), MidAmerican Energy (has a diversified generation portfolio that includes wind, coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro and biomass) and BHE renewables (provides solar, hydro, wind and geothermal power) among others. It also holds a stake in utilities business outside the US, such as Northern Powergrid, in England.

Manufacturing, retail & services: Berkshire's numerous and diverse manufacturing subsidiaries are grouped into three categories: industrial products, building products and consumer products. Some wholly owned industrial businesses include: Precision Castparts, Lubrizol and International Metalworking Companies, among others. Building products include business such as Clayton Homes (pre-made house builder), Shaw Industries (operates in carpet & flooring products sales) or Johns Manville, among others. Finally, consumer products include business such as Fruit of the Loom, Garan, BH Shoes, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, Nebraska Furniture or See's Candies.

Investment income: this segment accounts the capital gains (or losses) derived from operations in the financial markets carried out by the company, as well as income received from the sale of business, interests from bonds or income from the collection of dividends. The portfolio has two main pillars: Apple (which represents around 50% of the market value of the portfolio) and other 5 businesses which combined have around the same market value as Apple: Coca-Cola (KO), American Express (AXP), Chevron (CVX), Bank of America (BAC) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

Valuation

Insurance: divided into three categories, we analyze each of them independently and study their profitability.

GEICO

This subsidiary of Berkshire operates as an auto insurance company and its revenue in 2022 was almost $39 billion. Costs have increased mainly due to inflation, and their pricing strategy has been more aggressive due to high competence with other players such as the Progressive Corporation (PGR). The current combined ratio is higher than 100%, which indicates losses in this segment. The situation would be worrying if Progressive had increased margins vs. the previous year, but profit has also declined for them. Once inflation ceases and extraordinary catastrophes disappear, GEICO should go back to profitability. Future lines of growth for GEICO involve expanding its market share in auto insurance through increased customer acquisition and operational efficiency.

BHPG

This branch includes a collection of insurer providers in the US, National Indemnity being the most known. This segment is more diversified than GEICO and even though costs have increased, its presence in more niche sectors (health and commercial insurance) help mitigate this risk. Combined ratio is below 100%, which indicates profitability.

BHRG

Reinsurance is a financial arrangement in which an insurance company transfers a portion of its risk to another insurance company, known as the reinsurer. In other words, it is a process by which one insurance company seeks to protect itself from the financial risk of large losses by sharing that risk with another insurer. Berkshire has done several acquisitions to reinforce its reinsurance division, which spans across different niches including life, retroactive insurance and property and casualty. In this segment the company has managed to remain profitable in a year in which costs increased all over the industry.

Profits from the different insurance segments (sec.gov)

The long term underwriting profit that I estimate is 5% due to convergence in margins between GEICO and its main competitor, the Progressive Corporation (has an average margin of around 10%). This, capitalized at around 10x before taxes yields an estimated value of $40 billion.

Financials and estimated value of the insurance segment (Own models)

BNSF: all railroad businesses transitioned from being bad businesses (highly regulated, capital intensive and non profitable) to a collection of well managed and profitable companies since deregulations and marketization of the sector took place. Buffett became interested in BNSF around the 2000s, when he began accumulating shares of the company. In 2009 he completed his acquisition and integrated the company fully into Berkshire. Why did Buffett look at this business? Good unit economics: extremely efficient in long term distances (coupled wagons of freight reduce drag due to optimization of shape coefficient), natural monopoly and capital intensive enough to prevent competitors from entering but to allow for solid and systematic cash flow generation. A catalyst for this business can be near shoring: connections with Mexico are abundant and increased traffic in the Pacific can benefit the company due to its presence in the Mid-West.

Financials and value of BNSF (Own models)

The average estimated value of the business is around $100 billion is obtained by capitalizing the net income at multiples between 15 and 20x.

Utilities: over the period 2010-2020, BHE has grown at a pace of almost 7% per annum, showing its ability to increase revenue in a very mature market which still offers investing opportunities. Profits have not grown at extraordinary paces since investments in wind, solar and geothermal energies have been intense. This, combined with accelerated policies of depreciation and amortization of assets have sunk benefits, partially offset by negative tax rates in form of fiscal benefits. Future expansion plans include higher investments in developing power grids in the Mid-West. The main advantage of BHE is that it is not sending capital to the pocket of shareholders, in contrast with other regulated utilities. Earnings are being retained and the ability to invest in growth and maintenance of the network is higher than their rivals.

Financials and value of BHE (Own models)

Currently the company has net income attributable to interests of $4.5 billion, valued at a multiple of 15x earnings yields and estimated value of $70 billion.

Manufacturing: growth in this segment has not been outstanding and a quick look at the income statement does not leave the reader with a good sensation. Many businesses are mature and have lacked growth in volume over the last years. However, this collection of businesses has been chosen because they all possess better unit economics than the average business. The combined return on cash of this segment (excluding goodwill) is around 20%, a number that many businesses long to achieve. Growth will most likely come from new orders to Precision Castparts (as soon as demand for commercial airplanes surges) and Clayton Homes, the prefabricated house builder, that last year saw a revenue surge of 20% as well as increased profitability. If low inventory of houses persists and demand keeps adding pressure, Clayton Homes will have years ahead of profit generation that will increase the book value of Berkshire. Other consumer oriented businesses are struggling a bit in this inflationary period with margins declining due to supply chain issues and higher costs.

Financials and value of Manufacturing segment (goodwill is included in invested capital) (Own models)

Currently this segment has a net income of around $13 billion. This, capitalized at a multiple of 10-15x earnings yields an average value of $160 billion, a significant contribution to the value of wholly owned businesses by Berkshire.

Investment: if we take the current market value of the portfolio (ex. cash) that accounts for around $300 billion in value. Adding back the cash previously excluded the total value of equity, bonds, bills and cash adds up to $450 billion. The attributable earnings to Berkshire due to ownership of these businesses is around $16 billion, what leaves earnings yield around 5%. To guarantee market value increases of 10% we would only need combined growth of attributable earnings of 5%, a number easily achievable by the companies in Berkshire's portfolio.

The total value of the corporation is shown in the following table.

Estimated value of Berkshire (Own models)

We can do a little mental experiment studying what would happen if all business lines stagnated in the coming 5 years and no growth capital was used to expand existing businesses. In this situation, Berkshire would produce around $30 billion in FCF per year. This translates into $150 billion extra (in the next 5 years) that would be added to the cash position and would increase the value to almost $1 trillion. This is equivalent to $460 of class B shares if no growth and no increase in public equities happened. Even in an adverse situation for Berkshire, the company would be worth more, with way less risk that investing in a whole index such as the S&P 500. The optionality of cash and the superior management of Berkshire are two catalysts that can help generate higher book value than expected in the coming years.