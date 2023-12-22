Ignatiev

We're initiating Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) with a buy. SIMO is a Taiwan-based supplier of NAND flash controllers for SSDs or solid-state storage devices; more specifically, a supplier of SSD controllers for servers, PCs, and of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones IoT devices, among others. We last touched on SIMO in our coverage of MaxLinear (MXL) in 2022 regarding the $4B acquisition, with a less-than-optimistic sentiment due to SIMO's exposure to the smartphone market and NAND pricing dynamics. Since then, a lot has changed; MXL terminated the deal this summer, and in response to the news announced, MXL shares fell about 12% that afternoon, while the SIMO's jumped 25%. We're initiating the stock with a buy due to our more bullish sentiment on NAND pricing dynamics and end demand recovery post-correction. We now think the stock is better positioned to see higher sequential top-line growth in FY25. Additionally, we believe the macro weakness weighing on sales has been priced into the stock at current levels.

The following graph outlines SIMO's stock performance against the S&P 500 over the past 6M.

YCharts

3Q23 results and outlook lead us to believe that the company is now in a better position to reaccelerate top-line growth QoQ; management reported sales of $172.33M, ahead of consensus, down 31.3% Y/Y but rebounding 23% QoQ from $140.4M last quarter in which revenue was down 44.4% Y/Y. We expect revenue Y/Y decline to continue to shrink next quarter and throughout FY24. Management now guides for revenue of $190-198M next quarter, representing a 10-15% QoQ increase, outpacing consensus. Wallace Kou, President and CEO of SIMO, noted, "Order patterns and visibility have improved significantly since the start of this year, and with inventory levels normalizing and a strong pipeline of design wins, we are well positioned to deliver growth in 2024."

The following outlines management's guidance for next quarter.

3Q23 earnings

This quarter, the company reported eMMC/UFS eMMC+UFS controller sales up 100-105% QoQ due to recovering from inventory digestion in the smartphone market. SSD controller sales grew 5-10% QoQ due to improving PC notebook season orders, while SSD solutions dropped 5-10% QoQ due to cautious data center infrastructure spend. We think the spending environment will improve next year; we see PC TAM growing by 5-8% Y/Y. We see the smartphone recovery taking place sometime next year as the customer inventory correction has been complete. Still, we recommend investors be cautious about getting too excited too early about a higher smartphone TAM growth Y/Y in 2024 as Apple (AAPL), a leading indicator for the market, still hasn't revised its expectations.

Additionally, we're constructive on management shifting more focus on developing new products to help its competitive position in markets including the enterprise SSD and others. The company tweaked its EPS for higher R&D, noting, "Operating expenses in the third quarter were $49.5 million, $1.5 million higher than the prior quarter, primarily from higher R&D expenses to support our technology leadership." In our opinion, gross margins are also holding up relatively well after the correction but aren't expected to expand QoQ in 4Q23; management guides for a gross margin of 42.5-43.5% next quarter.

Valuation

The stock is trading below the peer group; SIMO is cheap, in our opinion. The stock should be valued on an EV/Sales metric, in our opinion. On an EV/Sales basis, the stock is trading at 2.7x EV/C2023 Sales, versus the peer group average of 6.5x. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 29x C2023 EPS $2.05 compared to the peer group average of 30.9x. We recommend investors explore entry points into the stock on pullbacks.

The following chart outlines SIMO's valuation against the peer group.

TSP

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is bullish on the stock. Six of the nine analysts covering the stock are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. The stock is priced at $60 per share. The median sell-side price-target is $75, while the mean is $76, with a potential 25-26% upside.

The following outlines Wall Street's sentiment on the stock.

TSP

What to do with the stock

We're initiating SIMO with a buy. 3Q23 results and outlook lead us to believe SIMO is better positioned to grow its top-line in FY24 and boost confidence in FY24 guidance. We see a more favorable risk-reward profile for SIMO towards 2HFY24 after the deal's termination with MXL and stock pullback YTD. We still see a somewhat stretched-out timeline for smartphone TAM rebound but continue to believe SIMO is better positioned to outperform expectations in 2024.