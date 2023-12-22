Eoneren

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Wise plc (OTCPK:WPLCF) when I wrote about it the last time, as I expected the business to continue performing well in the Personal segment, which should yield positive net interest income traction. I also thought Wise was well-positioned to benefit from the digital payments secular tailwind. Based on my current outlook and analysis of WPLCF, I recommend a buy rating. I expect the business momentum to continue, as I am positive that its competitive advantages will allow it to continue to capture share from legacy providers. Underlying operating metrics continue to support this view as well. However, I do agree that, on a percentage basis, growth and margin will slow, as such a low EBITDA multiple is justified today.

Review

Wise share price performed just as expected, tracking nicely towards my target price of GBP950. Topline grew 58% in 1H24, in line with consensus estimates, but gross margin (74.5%) and adj EBITDA (36.8% margin vs estimate of 32.9%) beat estimates. My thesis is playing out nicely, and I do not see any hurdles that would cause the business momentum to ease in the near-term. My take is that Wise’s modern infrastructure remains a strong differentiator in the market. As its core, Wise’s modern infrastructure forms the backbone of its product offerings across core cross border money transfer. The benefits from this set up is that it is able to embed partner Platform offerings, and offer it to end users, which I see as a significant differentiator which enables Wise to target a wider addressable market. This approach enables Wise to scale faster with strong unit economics, resulting in lower prices for end users across 160 countries in 40 currencies. That is to say, Wise can benefit from this partners’ solutions financial via commission or take rates, and this “earnings” can be shared with end users via lower cost, thereby driving more users to the platform. This effectively drives a strong flywheel effect. As Wise continuous to be price competitive, it drives more users, which incentivizes partners to embed their products on Wise platform (because of the wider reach), which provides Wise with an additional earnings stream that allows it to remain price competitive in its core business. Additionally, Wise offers speed in money transfer with direct connections to faster payment networks in key developed market geographies, resulting in very good user experience. For context, according to management, 60% of all transfers are instant (<20 seconds duration). This is a major factor for cash transfers as it reduces the worry that the transferred money “have not reach” the recipient. Furthermore, the recent announcement to provide connectivity into the SWIFT network should further enhance and accelerate banks and financial institutions to plug into Wise’s infrastructure.

These competitive advantages continue to show up in the financials. For example, in 2Q24, approximately 44% of active personal customers utilized various features of the Wise Account, which is an increase from 32% in 2Q23. The adoption rate for businesses also rose by 500 bps, from 53% in 2Q23 to 58% in 2Q24. As a result of increased adoption and a more active customer base, Wise saw an increase in the number of multi-feature personal and business customers compared to 2Q23. The impact on growth is substantial, as users with Wise Accounts typically engage in transactions three times more frequently and with twice the volume. Wise is collaborating with more than 70 Platform partners, with 9 more added in FY24, a testament to the increasing adoption at Partners as well.

“From the financials perspective, the customers who use us for more fully for whom we can satisfy more of their international banking needs, they do three times more transactions and bring two times the volume that just the send money customers.” FY23 call

An interesting aspect of Wise is that 67% of customers still joined through word-of-mouth. Which means there is huge potential for Wise to invest in marketing to drive more customer acquisitions. And I think management has identified this opportunity as well, given that they have increased marketing spend in FY24. Viewed from the other side of the equation, Wise managed to grow its active customer base by over 30%, which means there is still a large pool of customers for Wise to capture. The ROI on marketing is still very attractive. In economic terms, return on marketing spend > cost of capital, so Wise should continue to invest in marketing.

Valuation

Author's work

The strong 1H24 performance has pushed me to revise my FY24 growth outlook upwards. I now assume FY24 growth will follow the current momentum of 50+%. The reason for the growth slowdown in FY25 and FY26 is not because I am negative about the business. It is because of the high comp in FY23 and FY24 (both 50+%). Also, as interest rates normalize in the coming years, Wise would also lose the interest income on float. Considering these 2 factors, I expect growth to come in slower, at half the historical 30+% growth rate, on a percentage basis. I used consensus EBITDA estimates for my model, as I think they reflect the right outlook for EBITDA margins. A large part of the elevated EBITDA in FY24 has to do with the fact that Wise is unable to share the excess interest with customers. Suppose it shares with customers; management mentioned that the margin would have been 29%. I assumed Wise would exit FY26 at a higher margin, as the margin should be structurally higher as the business scales. In terms of valuation, I think it is fair that the market is attached to a 26x multiple of the EBITDA margin, and growth is going to slow on a percentage basis in the near term.

Risk and final thoughts

Macroeconomic risk is a big one for Wise, as it impacts forex exchange rates by a lot. Given that cross-border remittance is a core part of Wise transfers, negative FX volatility could impact the total payment value. Wise also faces multiple regulatory risks as it operates in multiple countries and deals with money.

Overall, I expect Wise to maintain its strong business momentum, and I recommend a buy rating. The company's stellar 1H24 performance validates its competitive edge in the digital payments landscape. Key operational metrics also demonstrate substantial growth. Despite potential growth moderation in FY25 and FY26 due to high comps and interest rate normalization, I note this is not because the business is weak, it is just on a percentage basis. Wise's robust marketing ROI also signals ample room for further customer acquisition.

