The stock market delivered a "V-bottom" in October and November. Gains persisted into the final month of 2023 with some of the most risk-on and beaten-up areas of the market climbing the most. What have lagged since October 27, however, are some of the more defensive spots. Health Care, Utilities, and the Consumer Staples sectors have underperformed.

For staples in particular, I see the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) as being undervalued compared to its 10-year average, but price action needs to improve for a buy rating to be warranted when looking into 2024. I have a hold rating on the fund.

S&P 500 Sector Performances Off the Oct 27 Low: Staples A Laggard

Stockcharts.com

According to SSGA Funds, XLP seeks to provide precise exposure to companies from consumer staples distribution & retail; household products; food products; beverages; tobacco; and personal care products industries in the U.S. It allows investors to take strategic or tactical positions at a more targeted level than traditional style-based investing within the Consumer Staples sector of the S&P 500.

XLP is a large fund with more than $15.5 billion in assets under management and it pays a dividend yield of 2.6% - about a full percentage point above that of the S&P 500. Share-price momentum has been very weak throughout the year, and I will detail key price levels to monitor as 2024 gets underway. Still, the index ETF's low 0.10% net expense ratio earns it a strong A ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha, while risk with the fund is rated poorly, but that is due to performance more so than its construction and holdings, in my view. The ETF typically does relatively well during periods of market turmoil amid so-called "flight to quality" trading environments. XLP is a highly liquid product given its 90-day average volume of nearly 13 million shares and a 30-day median bid/ask spread of a single basis point, per SSGA.

Digging into the portfolio, the 3-star, gold-rated ETF by Morningstar is focused among large-cap US equities, but there is also some mid-cap exposure, which can add to risk at times. The fund's 18.5 price-to-earnings ratio is near the S&P 500's and a full turn below the sector's 5-year average (see FactSet chart below). Long-term earnings growth is not all that impressive at just 7.8%, however. Overall, XLP leans to the value side of the style spectrum.

XLP: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

S&P 500 Sector Valuations: Staples Modestly Cheap vs History

FactSet

Defensive Value Cheap Relative to the SPX

Top Down Charts

XLP is a somewhat concentrated portfolio. The top two positions, Procter & Gamble (PG) and Costco Wholesale (COST) comprise more than a quarter of the allocation while the top 10 positions account for close to 70% of XLP.

XLP: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, XLP tends to stumble coming out of the yearly gates, according to data from Equity Clock. I dug deeper and found that the ETF's alpha to the S&P 500 has historically come from mid-January through mid-April. Recall how market volatility has occasionally struck through mid-March in recent years.

XLP: Neutral Seasonal Risk/Reward Heading Into 2024

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

I was optimistic about XLP in the fall of last year. Macro conditions appeared favorable for this defensive niche, but a quick shift in favor of growth equities stole the show. Then, mid-year, GLP-1 weight loss drugs began to put significant pressure on some of the leading snack-maker stocks that are included in XLP. Today, a decent rebound off the October low of $65 offers some optimism. Notice in the chart below, however, that the rally stalled at XLP's falling long-term 200-day moving average. The ETF needs to rise above that level to help sustain the near-term uptrend.

Making things difficult on the bulls is that there's a high amount of volume by price from $70 up to $78 - that is a thick layer of possible overhead supply. I also spot possible resistance at the breakdown point from last August - that's near $74. Finally, the $77 to $78 range - an area I noted as being problematic for the XLP bulls in Q4 last year - is another layer of trouble.

Overall, with weak relative strength and bearish overhead supply on the chart, the technical situation is by no means a screaming buy. Rather, sideways price action in the last 2+ years is unimpressive.

XLP: Bearish Q3 Breakdown, $78 Long-Term Resistance

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold on XLP. I see its valuation as fair, if not a bit cheap, but technicals and momentum on this low-cost index ETF are lackluster.