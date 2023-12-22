Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MidCap Financial Investment: Avoid This 100% Floating-Rate BDC (Downgrade)

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.1K Followers

Summary

  • MidCap Financial Investment is a floating-rate business development company with exposure to declining returns in a lower-rate environment.
  • The company's merger with other BDCs provides opportunities for growth and expense advantages.
  • The stock is currently selling at a discount to net asset value and is not expected to appreciate significantly in a low-rate environment. Hold.

Focus on developement

Warchi

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) is a well-performing business development company with considerable exposure to floating-rate investments which can be expected to produce declining returns in a lower-rate environment.

Besides lower net investment income I see a narrower margin

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.1K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MFIC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MFIC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MFIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MFIC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.