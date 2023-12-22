Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML: Recent Surge Deserves A Timely Reality Check (Rating Downgrade)

Dec. 22, 2023 8:30 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML) StockCAJPY, AMD, TSM
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ASML Holding investors experienced a steep pullback in September/October 2023. ASML has rebounded significantly, rewarding investors who took advantage of its October pessimism.
  • The company's Q3 earnings release and management's outlook suggest a potential growth inflection in 2025, but analysts remain surprisingly cautious.
  • ASML's dominance in the semiconductor equipment market is expected to remain intact despite competition from Canon, as investors remain confident in the company's leadership.
  • I argue why dip buyers correctly anticipated the fears over the US export controls and Canon's challenge were overstated. ASML is still a behemoth and will remain as such.
  • With ASML's valuation and price action showing yellow flags, caution must be heeded and avoid FOMO.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Fear of Missing Out or FOMO marketing

patpitchaya

Investors who ignored the market pessimism in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) at the previous steep pullback leading to a bottom in September/October 2023 have been rewarded. Accordingly, ASML bottomed out at the $560 level in early October after falling into a

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator.
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
30.66K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, AMD, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified. WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU HAVE. Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.