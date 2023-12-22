Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Actively Managed ETFs: Growing At The Expense Of Mutual Funds And Passive ETFs

Dec. 22, 2023 7:14 AM ETJEPI, MINT, JPM
Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
921 Followers

Summary

  • Interest in actively managed ETFs has largely shifted from being centered on bond markets to equities. 2023 was yet another successful year of positive growth for active ETFs.
  • Europe, typically 5 years behind the U.S. in demand evolution, has shown a significant uptick in investor interest in active products while China leads over both the U.S. and Europe.
  • The interest in active ETFs comes amidst declining demand and traded volumes for many listed "passive" ETFs.
  • With market breadth shot and index directionality limited to a handful of stocks, cheap access to high-quality manager-driven strategies are the driving factor behind the surging demand seen in 2023.

Magnifying glass, calculator and charts on paper

deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

In the world of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), an entire plethora of "passive" Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - instruments that track a broad and/or diversified index of securities - has attracted well over nine trillion dollars in Assets Under Management (AUM) by 2022. In 2023, however, trends indicate that "active" ETPs - wherein a

This article was written by

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
921 Followers
Currently leading research at Leverage Shares, I have longstanding professional experience with financial markets. All views are my own and I can assure you that I smile sometimes. M.S.F, M.B.A., IIT Chicago. My Substack where I dig *deep* into global business, market, Asia, culture, trends, etc.Please note: Leverage Shares is an ETP provider that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors. The company holds both long and short positions in a number of stocks (some of which might get a mention in some articles) in order to construct its products. Please consider risk factors carefully before investing in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I lead research at an ETP issuer that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors with various stocks, including some mentioned in this article, underlying them. As an issuer, we don't care how the market moves; our AUM is mostly driven by investor interest in our products.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEPI--
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
MINT--
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
JPM--
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.