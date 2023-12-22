Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Argentina's Investment Potential: 2 Key Factors To Consider

Dec. 22, 2023 7:21 AM ETGlobal X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT)AGT
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
633 Followers

Summary

  • Argentina's monetary problems, including high inflation and a weakening peso, pose significant risks for investors.
  • The country's credit risk is also a concern, with ratings agencies predicting a potential default in the coming years.
  • The market's optimism about Argentina's economic prospects is unwarranted given the current economic and political situation.
  • MercadoLibre has carried the index in recent years, but may not continue to do so if the Argentine economy falters.

The colorful building at Caminito street museum in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina in January, 2023.

JHVEPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Today, I read an article about tax-loss harvesting by my colleague Steven Cress. It had some interesting ideas in it, you can read it here.

In his article, Cress recommends adding exposure to Argentina's stock market

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
633 Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California.I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyAny and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARGT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ARGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.