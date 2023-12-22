Baloncici/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this article, I'll update the overall thesis on Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) (OTCPK:ALFVY), a company that I've been covering for several years. I've been vocal against the company's premiumization in my past few articles, though the company has been climbing alongside the market.

If you believe the company's premiumization, then there's growth upside here - and there are plenty of analysts that believe this to be the case. However, while I remain positive about the long-term potential, I still believe that the current valuation is a bit on the high side for the medium-term potential we see here.

Let's look at the latest results from Alfa Laval and see where we go here.

I will be upgrading the company's price target in this article - but it still won't go to any place where I believe the company is a major "BUY" here.

Alfa Laval - Plenty to like for the long term, but a low dividend and some headwinds

Remember, I've had some success in investing in Alfa Laval, and at one point, this company made up over 3% of my conservative investment portfolio. However, this was then sold at a hefty premium and green RoR.

Alfa Laval is a company that very rarely goes on anything that can be likened to sales. The company's recent presentations provided nothing in terms of surprises. The direction, based on those presentations and IR, continues to be in the direction of green technology and a focus on continued profitability.

The company remains a project and product leader in its field - this field being process engineering in the fields of heat transfer, fluids, and separation. The ambition of the company here is to improve customer efficiencies, in areas like reducing their waste products, improving their processing, and bringing products and processes to a better quality.

Bulls would argue, as with many companies in the current sectors that work like Alfa Laval, that the EV/Renewable energy transition presents one of the most intriguing growth potentials in decades, especially with an eye toward the company's portfolio of heat transfer solutions. The company also continues to acquire quality players for inorganic growth. The latest of these that bears mentioning is Desmet, a player in biofuels as well as various types of oils (including edible).

But there are negative news and challenges as well. The company's marine division bears mentioning here as a black sheep that has been dragging the company down for some time. An ongoing restructuring program is targeting this segment, and the hope is for this to result in improved margins.

3Q23 was released in October. The company saw growth in all relevant KPIs, meaning growth in orders and net sales, as well as adjusted EBITDA improvement, much of which was organic growth. Marine and Energy saw impressive growth with continued good demand, with good margin improvements due to better operational balance and improved factory loads - part of the ongoing restructuring program. Energy service orders were at record levels, and the only negative here that could be seen was a lower overall intake in HVAC, due to the ongoing weak construction market.

Alfa Laval IR (Alfa Laval IR)

Food & water, meanwhile, saw some challenges. There was continued demand and drivers from the Desmat M&A, but transactional business levels were at lower levels, even with SCM improvements. The service segment saw improvements overall, and the margins were stable - especially due to improved sales margins. This segment was helped quite a bit by the addition of Desmet and would have been worse (orders already declined) if this addition had not been the case.

Finally, we have service. This segment saw a "break" in the growth that has been ongoing for several years at this point.

Alfa Laval IR (Alfa Laval IR)

This is not any sort of major trend, especially with a very solid mix across the company's 3 core segments, but it's at least worth noting.

Order flow continues to be good for the company. All geographies were up for the quarter at fixed rates. Asia continues to be a major market for the company at 41% of overall sales. This also impacts the service segment. If Alfa Laval wants to keep the service mix and volumes they have, they likely need to invest in further networks and distribution of these services in growth markets as well - markets that as of yet have been mostly product sales, but which are transitioning more and more to a service-driven model, as Europe and NA are. NA and Europe together make up for less than Asia's total sales.

The company's overall backlog is still at a very impressive overall level. It has over 46B SEK in backlog, with over 33B SEK in delivery after 2024 - so the company has plenty to work through, around 8 months of sales in total.

It's fair to say, in my estimate, that Alfa Laval had a great 3Q23 from several perspectives, but I also see some cracks opening in the positive thesis that is driving the share price higher. The coupled challenges of inflation, lower service levels, and marine likely facing future declines once the current water and exhaust refurbishment business starts to decline come to more challenging circumstances to achieve growth.

This, in my mind, should result in a lower overall valuation for the company.

Other portions of the company are, as I see it, not exposed to significant amounts of risk. The company has a conservative financial structure with excellent debt and maturity fundamentals. Until 2029, the company has around 15B SEK of loans maturing with an average weighted maturity of 2.8 years, and an average funding rate of 1.92% pa, which is one of the best funding and interest rates I have seen in a long time.

Here are the risks and the upside that I currently see for Alfa Laval following 3Q23.

Risks & Upside For Alva Laval

The main risks to this company are completely macro-related. Any sort of weakening in the GDP or global growth is detrimental for Alfa Laval because this lowers the company's sales and orders. Given the current macro that we're in, this is not exactly a "hard" risk to see in the near term.

Alfa Laval has also suffered some artificially inflated growth numbers over the past few years, related to the marine business and the customer's need to refurbish exhaust systems and ballast systems on vessels. This trend is, as of 2023, and going into 2024, mostly over. That means that the company will have to achieve more, just to keep up with this downturn.

Specific risks for this company are very few - at least those that are not macro-related. I consider this company's moat to be a wide one, especially with the company's service business which has been growing over the past decade and will likely see continued growth (though also a continued need for investment).

The upsides are equally clear. The company's expertise in its core processing business areas coupled with the current demographic and global trends will ensure at least some level of growth and positive results here - even if the exact headwinds in terms of inflation, cost, and the like are still unclear. However, all of the core areas are exposed to what this analyst would consider areas of secular growth in the next 5-10 years.

For that reason, I view there being a good upside to the company here - at least if you believe the premium.

Valuation for Alfa Laval

The current valuation is two-sided. On the one hand, if you consider this company's premium for the shorter term, say 5 years, and look at the forecasted upside in the next few years, which averages double-digit EPS growth, you see a real potential positive growth here. That's one side.

On the other hand, all you need to do is to normalize the company's premium at around 20 years, at which point you get an average P/E of 18.8x. The company currently trades at 24x. That's a high variance, and that 18.8x dictates that if you were to invest at 400 SEK, your RoR for the next 3 years would be barely positive.

Alfa Laval conservative Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

This is the problem many analysts have with the company at this price, and why the company is so rarely a "BUY". Alfa Laval can, if you buy it at the wrong time, really give you sub-par returns. A good example is in fact if you bought at 389 SEK 2-3 years back. Your RoR until today would be less than 4% per year. That's abysmal given what the market has done in the meantime.

So I cannot in good conscience, as a valuation investor, call this company a "BUY" here, even at the estimated growth rates, the BBB+ credit rating, and over 165B SEK worth of market cap.

S&P Global would agree with my assessment. If you look at the analysts following the company here, they start at 305 SEK (210 SEK a year ago) and go up to 475 SEK (390 SEK a year ago) with an average of 391 SEK (300 SEK a year ago). However, despite these lofty targets, only one out of seventeen analysts in fact has the company at a "BUY" here (Source: S&P Global). The rest are at a mix of "HOLD", underperform, and even one "SELL" rating. The message that I see here is clear. The premiumization has gone too far.

So while I am increasing my PT for the company, based on what I see in forecasts - and I no longer believe this company can be argued to be worth any less than 335 SEK/share - I also say that it's not worth 400. Not even with these growth numbers.

Here is my current thesis on the company, updated for 3Q and for the coming year of 2024E, when we see the 4Q23 and FY results.

Thesis

The company is a fundamentally appealing industrial out of Sweden that, to my mind, is a must-own in a conservative dividend stock.

My rotation has been based on both writing medium-dated covered calls, adding 3-5% to my annualized yield, and straight selling of the common equity.

The valuation has made the yield less than 2%, and the upside is around 6-7% even with the dividend growth included, and that's assuming we don't get a cyclical downturn.

I give the company a "HOLD" here, but I am increasing my conservative price target to a level of 335 SEK/share to account for the quality and upside potential I see in the business. That being said, if the company were to drop below 340, I would still look at what else is available on the market prior to investing.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

At the current valuation, the stock lacks meaningful upside to justify a good valuation. For this, I give the company a rating of "HOLD".

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

