Today's note is supposed to provide an update on the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV), a passively managed investment vehicle beautifully calibrated for investors who are not ready for compromises on the value front. I have been covering this vehicle since January 2023, when I presented an analysis with a prevailingly neutral tone, and today's article is not supposed to deviate much from that.

I believe the essential prerequisite for successful value investing is getting the zeitgeist right. Another one is to dose other factor ingredients properly. A value maximalist who ignores these rules has a high chance of heftily underperforming the S&P 500 over the long run.

So as the market has now switched to a value-agnostic mode after the Fed interest rate decision, I am less confident that it is worth pursuing maximalist value strategies. Another problem with RFV is that it offers exceptional value characteristics but insufficient quality. I favor quality-heavy portfolios regardless of the market regime.

Let us discuss all these issues in greater depth below in the note.

Recapping the strategy

According to its website, the cornerstone of RFV is the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Index, which

... measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P MidCap 400® Index. Value is measured by the following risk factors: book value-to-price ratio, earnings-to-price ratio and sales-to-price ratio.

Page 4 of the prospectus says that:

The Underlying Index is rebalanced annually after the close of trading on the third Friday in December.

As the index has been rebalanced just recently, it will be especially interesting to assess how the portfolio composition changed and what factor exposure shifts were caused.

RFV remains an excellent option for value maximalists

My analysis of the holdings dataset as of December 19 showed that since the January note, about 39% of common stocks and REITs have been removed. Companies that retained their place now account for about 57.7%. Overall, now there are 92 holdings (excluding currency and a taxable money market fund) in the basket vs. 77 in January. It is worth noting that Under Armour is represented by both (UA) and (UAA).

Among the most notable constituents that were removed are the following five names:

Company Sector Weight (January 25) Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Consumer Discretionary 2.7% KB Home (KBH) Consumer Discretionary 2.7% JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Industrials 2.3% Foot Locker (FL) Consumer Discretionary 1.9% Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Information Technology 1.8% Click to enlarge

Data from the fund

The most notable additions are shown in the table below.

Company Sector Weight (December 19) PBF Energy (PBF) Energy 2.7% Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Industrials 2.5% HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Energy 2.1% AutoNation (AN) Consumer Discretionary 1.6% NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Information Technology 1.6% Click to enlarge

Data from the fund

The rebalancing resulted in substantial shifts in the sector exposures presented in the chart below.

Created by the author using data from the fund

IT and consumer discretionary were the most afflicted, with the latter losing about 8.4% of its weight. This was nonetheless not enough to dethrone it, so the sector is still the dominant one in this portfolio. At the same time, the main gainers were energy and industrials, with their weights going up by 6.5% and 4.6%, respectively.

Even though the portfolio composition changes have been pronounced, RFV's value exposure at this point is not much different, with a nuance being the decline in the weighted-average earnings yield, from 11% to about 8.2%, which I personally view as just cosmetic as the most important parameter on the value front-the share of companies with a B- Quant Valuation grade or higher-remains exceptionally robust at around 72.5% (58 out of 92 holdings). An increase in the weighted-average market cap to $6.2 billion did not make a major impact on that. Another metric that should illustrate the inexpensiveness of RFV's mix is the Price/Sales ratio, which is still below 1x.

Metric 25-Jan 19-Dec Market Cap $4.981 billion $6.227 billion EY 11% 8.2% P/S 0.84 0.92 Quant Valuation B- or higher 76.2% 72.5% Quant Valuation D+ or lower 9.5% 4.2% Click to enlarge

Created using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

Next, it is worth remarking that the change in the EY was partly driven by a larger share of loss-making companies the fund now has (16.5% vs. 15.2% in January). The scatter plot is supposed to provide more context on that, with the Return on Assets added as a nice quality indicator. More on that shortly.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

No meaningful improvement on the quality front

The plot also illustrates that, from a quality perspective, the mix did not change much as most holdings have a Return on Assets well below 10%. In fact, it has even weakened as the weighted-average figure dropped to 3.5%. Also, Return on Equity was significantly impacted by high-ROE, high-debt companies like AN, HTZ, and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), so it should be used with caution.

Metric 25-Jan 19-Dec EPS Fwd 8.6% 3.9% Revenue Fwd 10.4% 5.4% ROA 4.50% 3.5% ROE 15.8% 11.3% Quant Profitability B- or higher 51.3% 52.1% Quant Profitability D+ or lower 10.4% 12.80% Click to enlarge

Created using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

A more reliable indicator of quality, the Quant Profitability grade, still signals this mix is not ideal, as just slightly more than half of the holdings have a B- rating or better.

Regarding growth, it is worth mentioning that RFV's weighted-average forward growth rates have become weaker, with additions and removals among the culprits. For example, the forward revenue growth rate has contracted as the share of companies with an over 20% rate declined from around 36% to just 22.4%.

Performance: Ahead of pure-value peers but lagging IVV

Regarding performance, I should provide an updated comparison of the total returns delivered by RFV and its peers, namely the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) and the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV); all three funds were incepted in March 2006. As usual, the market is proxied with the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV).

Portfolio RFV RPV RZV IVV Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $44,358 $36,994 $28,796 $49,694 CAGR 8.80% 7.69% 6.17% 9.50% Stdev 25.00% 23.16% 30.13% 15.59% Best Year 59.74% 53.51% 62.67% 32.30% Worst Year -43.01% -47.79% -41.16% -37.02% Max. Drawdown -63.58% -69.71% -72.27% -50.78% Sharpe Ratio 0.41 0.38 0.3 0.58 Sortino Ratio 0.62 0.56 0.47 0.85 Market Correlation 0.89 0.88 0.82 1 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer. The period in focus is April 2006-November 2023.

As it can be seen, little has changed since the previous note. As long-term returns illustrate, IVV is still unrivaled, while RFV is the best in the pure-value cohort.

What is also interesting is that RFV is well ahead of IVV this year, with a total return of 29.4%. Nevertheless, a note of caution is that this result was mostly achieved because of its racy rebound from the October low and thanks to the momentum lasting into November and December. The problem here is that, as I discussed above, a solid part of its portfolio was replaced in December. So I will not be that sure that this momentum will last.

Data by YCharts

Investor takeaway

I finished the previous note with an assumption that despite a few mostly bullish signs from the economy, it was worth "maintaining a footprint in cheaper equities" in order "to ensure adequate diversification in case the return to dovishness would not be as quick and decisive as some bulls might suggest." I also expressed concerns regarding quality, emphasizing that "assigning a Buy rating to this vehicle would contradict my current focus on robust profitability."

Today's conclusion has a certain overlap with the previous, as I still believe RFV is a suboptimal fund from a quality standpoint. Most likely, this will be a perennial issue. But what has changed is that now I am much less confident that it is worth sacrificing profitability for value, with the reasons being inflation trending down and the Fed delivering mostly dovish messages, or at least as I perceive them as such. In this regard, there will be no rating upgrade at this point.