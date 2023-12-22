J2R

Here at the Lab, we are taking advantage of our Shell publication called OPEC+ Decision Will Likely Support Earnings to analyze Eni (NYSE:E). In addition, given our long-standing buy rating on the Italian group, there was vital news. According to Reuters, Eni has reached an agreement with Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) to sell just under 10% of its renewable energy subsidiary (Plenitude) with a €10 billion valuation, including debt. The signature is expected today based on a 2023 EBITDA of €900 million.

Plenitude 2023 guidance

Over the past year, our internal team has closely followed Plenitude development. Negotiations between the oil major and the Swiss player were started at the beginning of this year, following the decision to look for an industrial/strategic partner given a future listing. As a reminder, Plenitude is also active in retail, with a portfolio of approximately 10 million customers, and in EV charging stations. Looking back at our internal estimates, we valued Plenitude at €10 billion based on a 2024 12x EV/EBITDA. This agreement crystallizes the renewable energy valuation given a potential IPO and fully confirms our buy rating thesis.

Why are we still supportive?

Following last year's update called Oil Investors, You Should Look At Eni; we still believe the company is worth considering. This is based on the following:

Starting with the MACRO update, a few days ago, Russia announced it would increase crude export cuts this month, potentially by 50,000 barrels a day or more. This will likely support higher prices. It is challenging to have a solid prediction considering the ongoing economic slowdown and the increase in US/Venezuela production; however, we estimate that OPEC+ will support price increases outweighing volume reductions if the US supply response to prices is moderated. We applied an unchanged $80 oil price per barrel in 2024; Post Q3 results, Eni increased by 4% its quarter oil production to 1.64 million barrels per day. Thanks to a higher oil price, the company increased its annual adjusted core operating profit forecast upwards to €14 billion compared to the previous indication in the half-year report of €12 billion; Aside from the financial results, it is important to report how the Eni team has a solid track record in exploration and execution. Less than two years after discovering the Ivory Coast, the Group started offshore production from the Baleine field. This project, capable of combining energy security objectives from traditional sources, guarantees decarbonization in its operations, representing the first net zero emissions project in Africa; In a still very volatile market environment, Eni's cumulative discretionary free cash flow to date is at €6.2 billion and exceeds the expected shareholder remuneration for 2023. This also includes the ongoing share repurchases and contributes to Eni's financial flexibility. In addition, we believe that the company will increase the pace of the buyback program, which began in May, for a total consideration of €2.2 billion; Eni announced a long-term liquefied natural gas supply contract from Qatar. The company signed a long-term contract with QatarEnergy LNG, the joint venture with QatarEnergy to develop the North Field East project, to supply up to 1.5 billion cubic meters per year of liquefied natural gas. This contract will contribute to the security of European supplies (Eni Is Ensuring Gas Diversification). The available volumes will be delivered to the regasification terminal in Piombino, with deliveries expected in 2026 for 27 years. This partnership represents a further step in the development of the integrated global liquefied natural gas portfolio in line with the transition strategy, which aims to increase the role of gas in upstream production progressively, For the first time in the world, Eni reached an agreement to have the capture and storage of CO2 emissions recognized as a regulated business. This was achieved with the British government. The deal accelerates the entire operation of HyNet North West and ensures Eni's revenues with a RAB return for transporting and storing CO2 Hard to Abate emissions. These include emissions from cement factories, energy companies, and chemical players in the North West of England and North Wales.

Eni higher outlook

Conclusion and valuation

In a nutshell, there is support for a sustained oil price environment, and the company is also moving on in gas diversification, coupled with a solid team in oil exploration. The Group finally agreed to value Plenitude at €10 billion equity value. Here at the Lab, we did not comment on the Q3 results, but we updated our readers with an analysis to buy Eni Ahead Of the Q3, projecting an EBIT of €14 billion with an adjusted CFFO of €16.5 billion. This is what has happened. Eni currently trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than 3x with a P/E of 4.5x. Therefore, we confirmed our updated valuation of €17.5 per share ($37 in ADR).

