Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) surged when rumors surfaced that big pharma companies Novartis (NVS) and AstraZeneca (AZN) may be interested in a takeover as the company explores its options. The timing of the rumor is quite interesting as Cytokinetics is expected to report the phase 3 results of aficamten in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy ('oHCM') any day now - the official company guidance for the results is late December.

Takeover interest and Myokardia precedent

The takeover interest is not surprising as aficamten is a very attractive asset, and some investors have long anchored their expectations on Myokardia's buyout by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) for $13.1 billion, with most of the buyout valuation being based on Camzyos (mavacamten) which was approved for the treatment of the same disease Cytokinetics is developing aficamten for.

However, that kind of price tag for Cytokinetics seems unlikely, for several reasons:

Camzyos is the first-in-class product and fast followers usually do not get the same treatment.

Myokardia was acquired in October 2020, a time when biotech stocks were surging and a time when valuations were much higher than they are today. Only recently have we seen some improvements in biotech sentiment.

Camzyos' launch was not as strong as Bristol Myers Squibb might have expected, and I very much doubt that Myokardia's valuation or buyout price would be in the $13 billion range today.

I would have added another consideration and that is that we have not seen the phase 3 data of aficamten yet, and do not know how it compares to Camzyos on a cross-trial basis. However, given the proximity of the expected data readout, we should assume that potential acquirers will see the data if a buyout is to be announced before the company reports the phase 3 results.

The slower-than-expected launch of Camzyos was one of the reasons I removed the stock from our Growth Stock Forum model portfolio in March 2022. The other reason was the regulatory and commercial uncertainty around omecamtiv mecarbil. I thought this was a complete waste of resources - for the company to try and get this candidate approved by the FDA despite the very disappointing phase 3 data that made former partner Amgen (AMGN) give up on this asset. As such, I think it was fortunate for Cytokinetics investors that the FDA rejected the application.

After a very slow start, the launch of Camzyos has improved in the last few quarters with $46 million and $68 million in net sales in Q2 and Q3, respectively. It seems on track to generate approximately $230 million in net sales this year, a significant increase from a very slow start as net sales in 2022 were only $24 million.

Bristol Myers Squibb earnings reports

And we have Myokardia's SEC filings with management projections that helped form the $13.1 billion buyout price. Camzyos was projected to generate $117 million in 2022, $283 million in 2023, and $539 million in 2024, with the number going all the way to $4.37 billion in 2030 and to a peak of $7.35 billion in 2038. Looking at Camzyos' performance this year compared to 2022, we can see the improvement, and maybe it is no longer a stretch to assume net sales will exceed $4 billion by 2030, but I would still not assume as steep a growth trajectory.

How competitive will aficamten be as a second-to-market product

The major unknown is how aficamten data will stack up against Camzyos (on a cross-trial basis since the phase 3 trial of aficamten is against placebo, not a head-to-head trial against Camzyos).

For years, Cytokinetics has praised aficamten as a potentially best-in-class candidate due to its different profile compared to Camzyos. Both are oral, small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitors, but Cytokinetics claims that aficamten was designed to bind to a distinctive site and that it was optimized to minimize potential drug-drug interactions so it can be safely co-administered with other drugs.

The additional claims are that it has a clear pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic ('PK/PD') relationship and shallow exposure-response relationship which should allow a wide therapeutic index.

Finally, aficamten has a shorter half-life than mavacamten of approximately 3.4 days versus 9 days and this should allow it to reach steady state levels in two weeks and to allow relatively fast reversibility if needed.

The phase 2 results in oHCM patients Cytokinetics shared to date indicate these characteristics are living up to expectations. Efficacy looked similar to Camzyos on a cross-trial basis with a numerically higher percentage of patients taking aficamten achieving LVOT gradients below the targeted thresholds, but we should keep in mind that aficamten's study was relatively small with 14 patients in the first and second cohort each, compared to a large phase 3 trial of Camzyos.

Cytokinetics investor presentation

I believe the probability of success for aficamten in the phase 3 trial is high and my estimate is 90%, but the upside for the stock and the potential buyout price depends on the level of efficacy but also on the safety of aficamten and how it compares to Camzyos on a cross-trial basis.

My base case is that it will achieve similar efficacy and safety to Camzyos and that it will be commercially successful not just because of similar efficacy, but because of the above-mentioned advantages of easier titration and shorter half-life that makes the reversal of effect faster compared to Camzyos.

How much is Cytokinetics worth in a buyout?

If aficamten is successful in the phase 3 trial in the way I described in the previous section of the article or if the company is acquired based on this scenario before reporting the phase 3 data, I would expect the buyout price to be in mid- to high-50s, and up $65 per share. This is based on a probability of approval of 90%, aficamten reaching $2 billion in annual sales by 2029, plus or minus $200 million, and with high gross, operating, and net margins for a specialty-priced oral small molecule.

The estimate takes into account the previously analyzed launch dynamics of Camzyos and the assumption that its growth trajectory is improving so far in 2023, but that it does not get to the estimated $4.37 billion in net sales by 2030. By getting to $2 billion in net sales by 2029, I assume aficamten's market share would be in the 35-40% range. This is also somewhat of a conventional view as the valuation falls within the range of analyst targets that start at $41 and end at $80 per share.

With the stock trading in the mid-40s as of this writing, I do not believe the risk-reward is quite there to have a position in Cytokinetics ahead of the phase 3 data of aficamten. And while the buyout prospects are a consideration, I never take a position in a stock just on expectations of it being acquired. As such, although I am positive about aficamten and the upcoming results, and believe it is an attractive buyout candidate, my take on the stock is neutral at the moment.

For more upside than I assume in my analysis, Cytokinetics will need a blue-sky scenario where aficamten shows clearly better results than Camzyos with very clean safety and good tolerability.

Of course, there is also the risk of aficamten underperforming expectations in which case the stock could drop 30-40% from current levels, or aficamten outright failing to meet the primary endpoint, though the trial failing seems highly unlikely based on all the information that is available on the class of drugs and aficamten itself.

Conclusion

While I admit Cytokinetics is an attractive buyout target and that there is an above-average probability of the stock being acquired, I am staying on the sidelines and will watch how the story develops with great interest. There is a wide range of potential outcomes for aficamten in the oHCM phase 3 trial with the most likely scenario being the candidate producing a similar benefit to Camzyos, and the upside for the stock in this scenario is insufficient to take the risk of a worse-than-expected outcome, and I do not see the probability of significant outperformance as being high enough.

If Cytokinetics does get acquired in the following days, I would expect the price tag to be between $55 and $65 per share.