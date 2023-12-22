Wall Street Breakfast: To Be Jolly

To be jolly

Season's Greetings! Best wishes to all of our Wall Street Breakfast readership as we go into the holiday season. WSB won't be published on Sunday and Monday, but preparations are underway for some special newsletter editions next week.



Get ready for the last major economic report of the year. The inflation reading from the Bureau of Economic Analysis will be released today at 8:30 AM ET and is likely to show just how far things have come since the beginning of 2023. The Federal Reserve's resolve to hike until necessary has had its intended effect, and the pace at which monetary policy was raised has produced fruitful results. Some thought the last mile would be the hardest, but a series of rate cuts are now forecast for the new year, with many confident that the U.S. economy will achieve a soft landing.



By the numbers: The core personal consumption expenditures price index is expected to have risen 0.2% in November from October, representing an increase of 3.4% Y/Y. That's some really great progress, given that the figure was above 5% just over a year ago, and shows that the Fed is continuing to get close to its 2% goal. In fact, the central bank appears to have already reached its target when examining the H2 annualized pace of inflation, or by chain-linking the index, giving way to the bull sentiment that has been felt across markets in recent weeks.



"Consider the two most common barometers of monetary policy: interest rates and the money supply," Alexander William Salter writes in Disinflation Dream Come True, comparing the metrics against the natural rate of interest. "Continuously compounded, headline inflation was a mere 0.59% last month. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 1.96%. Even the higher number is below the Federal Reserve's 2.0% target."



PCE vs. CPI: The core personal consumption expenditures price index is the central bank's preferred inflation gauge as it has a broader scope than the traditional consumer price index. For example, CPI only covers out-of-pocket household expenditures, instead of other expenses that are incurred in the broader cost ecosystem. PCE also better reflects how consumers substitute their purchases and uses certain calculations to smooth out price swings, making it a better tool for the Fed to size up the macroeconomic environment and make policy decisions. (2 comments)

Upping the ante

Trade tensions between Beijing and Washington are continuing to rise, with China banning the export of technology for extracting and separating rare-earth metals due to national security concerns. The move lifted uranium stocks such as Energy Fuels (UUUU), MP Materials (MP) and EnCore Energy (EU) on Thursday. The ban comes as the U.S. and Europe seek to reduce their reliance on China for rare-earth metals, as it is the world's top producer accounting for about 90% of the global refined output. China has already brought in rules to restrict exports of several metals this year as it leverages its critical mineral dominance to fight back against trade curbs from the U.S. (18 comments)

Retail shocker

Nike (NKE) slid 11.7% in postmarket trading on Thursday after posting a mixed Q2 earnings report and issuing cautious guidance for the rest of its fiscal year. Margins and profit topped estimates, but soft North America sales dragged down Nike's total revenue. $2B in cumulative cost savings are hoped to be identified over the next three years, including the simplification of product assortment, increasing automation and streamlining the organization. CFO Matthew Friend further warned of a "highly promotional" retail environment, which pushed other apparel and footwear names lower, including Under Armour (UAA) -5.8%, Lululemon (LULU) -1.9%, and Foot Locker (FL) -7.2%. (24 comments)

Losing control

Following a dispute over oil-production quotas, Angola said it would leave the OPEC cartel about 16 years after it first joined the group. "We feel at the moment Angola does not gain anything by remaining in the organization and, in defense of its interests, it has decided to leave," said Angolan President João Lourenço. Many oil majors operate in the country, which produces about 1.1M barrels of oil, including TotalEnergies (TTE), Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). Several other nations have also quit OPEC in recent years, such as Qatar, Indonesia and Ecuador, but for different reasons. (72 comments)