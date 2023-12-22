Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enact Holdings: A Good Operator, But The Discount Is Gone

Dec. 22, 2023 8:56 AM ETEnact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) Stock
Larry Saunders profile picture
Larry Saunders
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • Enact Holdings shareholders have seen a total return of 11.6% in the last six months, outperforming other mortgage insurers and the S&P.
  • Industry analysts have upgraded Enact Holdings' select peers with positive outlooks for the mortgage insurance industry in 2024.
  • Mortgage origination volumes are expected to remain low in 2024, with modest increases towards the end of the year and in 2025.
  • Enact Holdings may be an attractive income investment with a dividend that can grow and a history of special distributions, however, shares appear fully valued at this time.

An empty mortgage application form with house key

phototechno

My wife and I went out to dinner with friends earlier this week, and at one point the conversation turned to our friends' desire to be home owners rather than renters. They came close at one point to buying, but would have meant

This article was written by

Larry Saunders profile picture
Larry Saunders
1.01K Followers
My professional background is in church work, but I left that vocation in 2012. In 2015, I earned an MBA from the Aix-Marseille University, located in in Aix-en-Provence in southern France. I currently live and work in the midwest with my spouse, children, and a cat who seems to like me more than she likes anyone else in our house.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ACT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.