phototechno

My wife and I went out to dinner with friends earlier this week, and at one point the conversation turned to our friends' desire to be home owners rather than renters. They came close at one point to buying, but would have meant changing their kids' school, so they did not go through with it. Rather, they continue to rent, without good options to buy and stay in the same neighborhood where they live currently. This little vignette encapsulates a larger sort of story, people renting and interested in buying, but without the sort of opportunity to buy a home that is appealing or affordable to them.

In spite of the well documented challenges in the housing market, the shareholders of the mortgage insurer Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) have seen a good total return over the last six months of 11.6%, easily outpacing most other mortgage insurers as well as the broad S&P (SPY).

Data by YCharts

Industry analysts have largely been positive on Enact Holdings, with Bank of America (BAC) upgrading it to a "buy" rating in November, and KBW maintaining it at an "outperform" as of December, along with industry peers Radian Group (RDN) and MGIC Investment Corp (MTG). Since my own most recent analysis was at the end of June, it is a good time to review the thesis and attempt to peek ahead to the trends in 2024 that will impact the mortgage insurance industry.

Review Through Q3 of 2023

Enact Holdings released its Q3 results in early November, beating estimates on revenue and non-GAAP EPS. Revenue for the period was $299 million, a nice 8% gain over the same period in 2022, with increases coming from both investment income and premiums. In spite of the healthy gains on revenue, expenses were higher in 2023 at $89.9 million. I would note that it faced a tough comparison to last year on the expense side, since 2022 had the benefit of recognizing a gain from reducing loss reserves. Bottom line for Q3 of 2023, it filtered down to realizing earnings per share of $1.02, versus $1.17 last year. Similar trends hold in comparing the cumulative results over the first three quarters, with revenue of $857.5 million being 4.8% higher than 2022, but EPS of $3.13, down from $3.43 for 2022. In spite of the lower earnings relative to last year, operating cash flows through the first nine months of 2023 are higher by about 10%, at $442.0 million, and cash & equivalents on hand ended the quarter at $678.0 million, although there has been about $140 million in dividends payouts (a regular one as well as a special one) dispersed since the close of Q3.

All in all, given the market conditions for mortgage issuance in 2023, these figures are perfectly respectable results. Given the weak macro environment for the housing market, one might not expect the overall level of insurance in-force to be that great. However, Enact Holdings is in fact sitting on a record total of $262 billion of insurance in-force. The strong exposure is a combination of high persistency on its previously written policies (ie, low churn), plus some $14 billion in new policies written since the start of Q4 2022.

In addition, Enact Holdings has invested in a new initiative in 2023, launching its own reinsurance book. In this space, it deals heavily with the government-sponsored enterprises Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to take on some of their risk exposure, but has even signed a deal to provide advisory services to Core Specialty to enter the mortgage reinsurance space. That is, Enact Re assists with portfolio analysis and underwriting for Core Specialty, which is otherwise more of a specialty P & C type of insurance underwriter.

On the strength of those results, the commitment to shareholders has held fast. Management has regularly expressed the intent to return $300 million to shareholders over the course of 2023, between buybacks, regular and special dividends. The normal dividend of $0.62 comes to about $100 million per year, and a special dividend paid out earlier this fall of $0.71 added $115 million, leaving about $85 million to applied over the year in share buybacks (the special dividend is the third such annual distribution, with $1.23 paid in 2021 and $1.12 in 2022). The diluted share count has decreased steadily year to date, from around 162.5 million shares entering the year, to 159.7 million as of the close of Q3, about a 1.7% decline, and I expect the year-end 2023 total to be around 159 million shares.

Mortgage Market: 2023 Wrap and Peek into 2024

The health of the mortgage insurance sector is naturally tied to the housing sector and mortgage originations. When interest rates were low in 2020 & 2021, both mortgage originations and refinance opportunities were big business as homeowners locked in low rates. Jacob Channel, an economist for Lending Tree, has analyzed Federal Reserve of New York and Equifax data going back to 2003 to break out not only the total mortgage origination values year by year (including refinancing), but also broken down by credit quality. In 2003, the total value of mortgages was just over $4 trillion, then averaged around $2 trillion annually through 2019. In 2020, mortgage lending shot up dramatically, falling just shy of $4 trillion, and in 2021 rising well over that threshold, shattering the 2003 mark. Mortgage lending started pulling back in 2022 towards the more historical average, and now 2023 looks to end near a 20-year low, set to be under $1.5 trillion. The combination of rising borrowing costs and fewer homeowners willing to sell (and therefore start a domino process in which the sellers are forced to swap their attractive low rate for a higher rate when they buy), sales of existing homes understandably took a hit in 2022 and 2023.

There are some encouraging signs. The Wall Street Journal reported that mortgage applications have risen for 6 consecutive weeks (as adjusted for seasonality) as rates have pulled back from the peaks. So in spite of rates still being high levels buyers have not seen in a generation, there seems to be no slack in demand.

For 2024, the Mortgage Bankers Association is expecting a return to growth, off the weaker baseline of 2023. Their forecast is 19% growth in 2024, equal to $1.95 trillion (of which $1.47 trillion would be purchase originations). Freddie Mac is less optimistic about next year in its November 2023 report, concluding that

Mortgage origination volumes are expected to remain low throughout 2024 before modestly increasing in 2025. Even though house prices have been on the rise, lower sales volume will keep purchase mortgage volumes lower. While mortgage rates remain above 6%, there will be very limited refinance activity. Overall, total mortgage origination activity will remain low through most of 2024 but start to increase at the end of the year and see modest increases in 2025.

In a similar vein, Goldman Sachs (GS) anticipates $1.5 trillion in mortgage activity in 2024, more or less in-line with 2023, with ~20% growth delayed to 2025.

Enact Holdings Valuation

When it comes to considering Enact's valuation, I think it is prudent to stay on the more conservative side of estimates. Although the Federal Reserve opted to keep rates unchanged in its December meeting (and I believe the consensus view is correct, that we've most likely seen the end of the tightening cycle), the actual timeframe in which we start to see looser policy is speculative. So my valuation is assuming a typical 30 year fixed-rate mortgage remain at current levels for 2024, around 7.50%, and more importantly, that overall 2024 will be similar to 2023 in terms of originations.

For 2024 earnings, then my assumption from the top is that revenues will be fairly similar to 2023, which I expect to be approximately $1.2 billion, assuming another full year of strong investment income complementing stable premiums, with perhaps small but steady growth in the reinsurance book. The current EPS estimates for 2023 is $4.14, with the expectation for a drop to $3.74 in 2024. However, in 2023 Enact Holdings has consistently beaten the original estimates - the original view on 2023 was for $3.54 per share. In my view, $3.74 is setting the bar fairly low, and barring the need to drastically increase loss reserves, I think a minimum EPS of $3.90 for 2024 is more likely (bearing in mind that the total share count will quite likely continue to drop), putting the forward P/E of around 7.31x.

On a book value basis, Enact trades more or less at its book value currently, giving neither a discount nor a premium, which is fairly typical at the moment for the industry. However, it is certainly worth noting that it started 2023 at the largest discount to book out of its peers, trading back in January around 0.75x, but has been in the 1.0x range for the last several months.

Data by YCharts

I anticipate that book value will continue to grow as the company's retained earnings accumulate; I don't envision any likely scenario in the near term which would jeopardize that, but it could be a slow grind with pretty minimal growth from that standpoint, at least until the mortgage market returns to a more normalized level. The market price could possibly lag the book value then and open up a window when a discount to book is available, though a 25% discount in the near-term would be an unlikely gift unless market pessimism around mortgage volumes returns in force.

The regular dividend was increased from $0.14 per quarter to $0.16 for the spring of 2023, and I anticipate that another raise will be coming in the spring of 2024, as they have maintained a clear focus on shareholder returns. At the current $0.64 per year, the payout ratio using the consensus forward earnings of $3.74 is only 17%, suggesting a safe regular dividend, though a rather tepid yield of 2.2%, though boosted to 4.5% with the assumption of a special dividend identical to 2023's $0.71, which is the third year in a row in which shareholders received such a bonus distribution. While the special dividend should not be something to count on, I do consider it a reasonable historical data point to bear in mind.

Conclusion

Investors looking for overall exposure to single-family housing ownership in the US certainly multiple ways they can go - dedicated mortgage originators, home builders, hardware store retailers, and even specialized EFTs. But the mortgage insurance space offers a fairly straightforward way to play the space, without the full interest rate sensitivity of mortgage providers or the ups and downs of consumer spending on retail.

For income seeking investors, Enact Holdings can remain an appealing and defensive option, especially in scenarios in which it continues to pay out an annual special dividend and keep the yield competitive, but that is not an assumption I want to stand on. While I do fully expect the regular dividend to be raised in early 2024, at the current valuation, the market catalysts for improving mortgage underwriting conditions are likely already factored into the share price, and at 1.00x book value, I think Enact Holdings is best considered a hold for the time being on a total return outlook.