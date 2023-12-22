patpitchaya

I last updated Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) investors in October 2023 (pre-earnings), explaining why the $25 support level was pivotal to UPST's consolidation thesis. I also discussed why buyers helped defend the line firmly, resisting selling pressure to compel UPST to lower levels. As a result, I maintained my Speculative Buy rating on UPST as it headed into its third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release.

My thesis has panned out, as UPST outperformed my expectations, surging more than 150% from its early November lows through this week's highs. However, that low was formed after UPST stunned bearish investors with a poor Q3 release (double miss on revenue and adjusted EPS) and a downcast Q4 outlook, suggesting a QoQ decline in adjusted EBITDA.

Although it led to a negative outlook from some Wall Street analysts, the market forced an astute capitulation in UPST in the same week, as it bottomed out, stunning the bears. These bears must have wondered what went wrong. Was the market crazy? Didn't the company release a double-miss Q3, coupled with a weak outlook? What about bond yields? When Upstart released its Q3 earnings, the 10Y (US10Y) still hovered close to the 5% mark that it reached in late October, well before the Fed telegraphed the possibility of three rate cuts in the December FOMC meeting. In other words, UPST bottomed out while the market turned highly pessimistic, with a poor earnings release, poor guidance, a still hawkish Fed, and interest rates still at a high level.

Observant investors are likely aware that the high rates reached in Q3 hampered Upstart's operating performance significantly. Management elucidated in its conference calls several times, suggesting that things could improve markedly when the high interest rates normalize. Management stressed that funding capacity and approval rates are expected to improve. In addition, Upstart observed higher default trends in Q3, including "a stable but high level of loan defaults." As a result, it behooved further caution in Q3, as the company also reined in lending to higher-income borrowers. Management accentuated that the "underwriting for prime higher-income borrowers has become more conservative." Therefore, it affected its "volumes and fee revenues compared to the contemplated guidance" attributed to this segment.

Furthermore, although Upstart has diversified into auto loans to expand its growth drivers, the vertical faced similar macroeconomic headwinds to those the company faced on its personal loans. Therefore, Upstart investors are reminded again that lending is a cyclical business. Upstart's value proposition is an AI lending model designed to improve access to credit and "reduce the risk and costs associated with lending for its bank partners." Despite that, it has never faced such significant interest rate headwinds before, as it was founded in an era (2012) when rates were relatively low and highly conducive to its lending model. As a result, the unprecedented rate hikes broke the camel's back, as UPST had its first, albeit "awful" taste of an incredibly hawkish Fed.

Despite that, I believe the bearish investors have likely covered after nailing a solid steep decline from its August 2023 highs, as it fell more than 70% through its post-earnings November lows. As a result, it makes sense for these investors to cover. Despite that, UPST still posted a very high 43.6% short interest as a percentage of float at the end of November. Therefore, I believe the recent surge could have been driven by massive short-covering as investors anticipated the possibility of rate cuts heading into the December FOMC.

Can Upstart finally stage a rebound in 2024, as the Fed potentially lowers its interest rates? Wall Street analysts have already penciled in this possibility, expecting Upstart to post an adjusted EBITDA of $60.4M, up from this year's -$18.76M. Therefore, Upstart's malaise is expected to bottom out in 2023, suggesting that the worst headwinds attributed to a hawkish Fed are likely over.

However, should we turn more cautious now with the incredible surge in UPST over the past year (up more than 200%)? UPST is rated by Seeking Alpha's Quant with a "D-" valuation grade and accompanied by an "F" grade for growth. In other words, it's possible that the recent surge in UPST's recent resurgence might not be sustainable if the company disappoints moving ahead.

UPST price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

UPST's price action is a mixed bag. It has likely bottomed out in 2022, corroborated by the higher low price action in March 2023. However, UPST buyers have found significant resistance pushing for a higher high recently as it remains well below its August levels, notwithstanding a more dovish Fed for 2024. In other words, UPST Bulls seem to have learned their lessons in not being overly-optimistic about its ability to recover in 2024, worsened by its expensive valuation.

Therefore, caution is warranted at the current levels, as I assessed the recent surge as unsustainable without a steep pullback. Bearish investors could also load up more short positions at the current levels, worsening the selling pressure, as seen in this week's price action.

As a result, I believe it's timely for UPST investors who added at those significant dips to consider cutting exposure and taking profits before it potentially comes crashing down.

Rating: Downgraded to Sell.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

