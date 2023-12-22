I Told You Inflation Would Fall As Fast As It Rose

ThitareeSarmkasat

Stocks reversed the previous day's losses in anticipation of this morning's inflation report. There was reason to be excited, as yesterday's final revision to the rate of economic growth for the third quarter had yet another holiday gift for investors. In addition to the downward revision to growth from 5.2% to 4.9%, real disposable income and personal savings rates were revised upward. Most importantly, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for the quarter was revised down from 2.3% to the Fed's target of 2%. Investors are finally recognizing that the rate of inflation has fallen as fast as it rose.

Finviz

The GDP revision is giving investors confidence that this morning's core PCE report for November will show that the Fed's preferred measure of inflation has fallen to target over the past six months on an annualized basis. During the first six months of this year, the rate of inflation ran at 4%. This is why I have been expecting the Fed to start reducing rates sooner and lower than the consensus was expecting just two months ago. Today, the market is anticipating as many as six rate cuts in 2024, which will begin in March. I think that is a realistic expectation. That's the good news. The bad news is that the easy money has been made over the past 18 months in the process of falling from peak inflation to the Fed's target.

Bloomberg

When it comes to developing a market outlook and investment strategy, there is nothing more important than the rates of change in the incoming economic data. It is usually a mistake to focus on absolute numbers. An inflation rate of 9% is horrific on a standalone basis, but what is more important is if that rate is on its way to 10% or peaking and gradually falling to lower levels. The same can be said for the unemployment rate, wage growth, corporate profits, and nearly every other data point we rely on to make investment decisions. The Consumer Price Index peaked in June 2022 at 9.1%.

TradingEconomics

That is the same month in which the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) came close to bottoming during the depths of the bear market, as seen in the chart below. The S&P 500 (SPY) ultimately bottomed out four months later in October. The point is that as the rate of inflation gradually declined, which is a positive rate of change, stock prices started to recover. It is no coincidence that we are nearing or at all-time highs for the major market averages, as the rate of inflation has round-tripped to 2%. Tremendous gains have been made during that very positive rate of change, and it was only interrupted once during the temporary spike in oil prices that occurred this summer.

StockCharts

Another positive rate of change for the economy and the markets has been real (inflation-adjusted) income growth for consumers over the past 15 months. It was during the summer of 2022 that real average hourly earnings saw their sharpest year-over-year declines, during a two-year stretch of negative numbers. Thankfully, pandemic-era savings buffered this headwind. Yet the stock market bottomed out and started to recover as the rate of negativity lessened, until turning positive just five months ago. Identifying the point at which this rate of change would start to improve was a key tell that a bull market was incubating.

Bloomberg

Whether today's core PCE number is in line, better than expected, or a little worse, it will not disrupt the disinflationary trend that has been in force for the past 18 months. As stock and bond prices fully discount stable prices, which I think they largely have, investors need to be focused on how rates of change in other high-frequency economic data develop moving forward. That will be critical to identifying when the next stage of the business cycle is upon us.