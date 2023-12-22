Fokusiert

BlackBerry Q3 Earnings:

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, but this did not save the company's struggling stock as investors punished the company for its lackluster guidance for the fourth quarter. Last September, after maintaining a hold rating for around two years, I was forced to downgrade the stock to a sell rating as new data pointed to the company never being able to recover fully. BB stock has lost 28% since then.

For a struggling business to successfully turn things around, it is necessary to have a consistent, robust business strategy in place. BlackBerry lacks consistency, which tells me that the company is still taking wild shots, expecting one to hit the target. After digesting Q3 earnings and a few notable recent developments, I am convinced that BlackBerry's worst is yet to come.

The New CEO Appointment Does Not Excite Me

Fellow SA analyst Bill Maurer discussed BlackBerry's Q3 earnings in detail yesterday, so I am not going to repeat the same points he raised in this article. I agree with all of his conclusions as he highlights the uncertainty of BlackBerry's future. Going a step further, I will discuss a few reasons why BlackBerry deserves a sell rating today.

On December 11, BlackBerry appointed John Giamatteo as the new CEO to replace John Chen. John Giamatteo, before assuming duties as CEO, served as the President of BlackBerry's cybersecurity business since October 2021.

Mr. Giamatteo, before joining BlackBerry, served as the President and Chief Revenue Officer at McAfee. He brings noteworthy cybersecurity expertise to the table, which there is no doubt about. However, as a potential investor who has waited on the sidelines for a few years, I was not excited to see his appointment as CEO.

The cybersecurity segment, despite claims of noteworthy progress being made in the last couple of years, has actually continued to lose traction.

Reporting period Cybersecurity revenue Q3 2022 (November 2021) $128 million Q3 2024 (November 2023) $114 million Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings.

The cybersecurity segment, which still accounts for the bulk of total revenue (65% of revenue in the last quarter), has gone nowhere despite the company management applauding the new go-to-market strategy of this business segment. Numbers speak louder than promises, in my opinion, and the cybersecurity segment has failed to deliver.

The Internet of Things ("IoT") segment, on the other hand, has made some progress as expected, with the company's QNX product continuing to secure design wins with top automakers, including electric vehicle ("EV") makers.

Promoting the cybersecurity head of the business as CEO amid the continued failure of this business division and the company's plans to separate the two business units, in my opinion, makes little sense from a strategic perspective.

BlackBerry's new CEO appointment, in my view, is inconsistent with the turnaround strategy. This gives me reason to believe that BlackBerry is still at a stage - even after 10 years of planning - where the company is trying to formulate a turnaround strategy.

The Scrapping Of The IoT IPO Makes Little Sense

Along with the announcement of the new CEO appointment, BlackBerry announced that its previously announced plans to list the IoT business separately in the market will be scrapped. This came as a surprise to me. Not so surprising is the inconsistency of the business strategy.

BlackBerry first announced the separation of IoT and cybersecurity business segments on October 4, less than four months ago. Here's what the company wrote (emphasis added).

The chief objective of the separation is to pursue a subsidiary initial public offering for the IoT business, the market leader for high-performance, safety-critical foundational software in automotive and other verticals, with a launch targeted in the first half of the next fiscal year. BlackBerry believes that a separately-traded IoT subsidiary will enable shareholders to more clearly evaluate the performance and future potential of BlackBerry’s principal businesses on a standalone basis, while allowing each business to pursue its own distinct strategy and capital allocation policy.

Nearly four months ago, according to BlackBerry, the chief objective of the planned separation was to pursue an IPO for the IoT business.

Here's what the company wrote on December 11.

The Company will no longer pursue a subsidiary initial public offering of its IoT business unit. The process will include the separation and streamlining of BlackBerry’s centralized corporate functions into business-unit specific teams, with a view to each division operating independently and on a profitable and cashflow-positive basis going forward.

In summary, the company is still trying to separate the two business units, as they would have done had they gone ahead with the IPO. For some strange reason, the IPO will not happen. This, in my opinion, highlights a clear inconsistency between the actions of the company and its turnaround strategy.

I still believe that an IPO for the IoT business would have made a lot of sense, given that the business could have achieved full independence from the struggling cybersecurity segment. Although the stated business separation will achieve this on a financial reporting basis, I do not believe that Mr. Market will be ready to value BlackBerry any differently than it does today once this separation is complete.

In other words, I don't expect the business separation - in its current form - to add any meaningful value to shareholders in the foreseeable future.

Cost Cutting; Old Strategy, New Promises

BlackBerry, over the last decade, has pursued a cost-cutting strategy to boost margins and thereby profitability. Unfortunately, this strategy has not delivered the desired results. Although managing costs and improving efficiency is paramount to the success of any business, for BlackBerry, it would take well-planned investments in products and marketing to move the needle.

I was surprised when the new CEO discussed further cost-cutting plans during the recent earnings call. He said:

A key focus is to return BlackBerry to profitability and positive cash flow, and this requires us to take some tough decisions on our cost structure. In Q3, we took a number of actions to reduce expenses in the Cyber business and the back office, that will reduce our cost run rate by about $50 million per year. These decisions, along with strong collection receivables, played a part in almost halving our operating cash usage from $56 million last quarter to $31 million in Q3.

As much as the market values efficiency, as a potential investor, I am concerned about more clarity regarding investments in products, marketing, and people.

To his credit, the new CEO went on to acknowledge that BlackBerry has not been in an investment mode in recent years but that the company will focus on investments in the future with a leaner business structure. I would love to see this happen - and I hope it does - but the emphasis on cost reductions while not shedding enough light on planned investments has forced me to remain skeptical of the execution of these plans.

BlackBerry's Balance Sheet Is Not In Good Health

BlackBerry ended the third quarter with $210 million in cash. The company continues to burn cash at the operating level, and if it decides to put its foot down on investments in upcoming quarters, the cash burn is likely to increase in the short run.

On November 17, BlackBerry issued $150 million in 1.75% extendible convertible debentures due February 15, 2024. As the name suggests, the due date can be extended to May 15, 2024, which is considered the final maturity date. Taking into account the current cash position of the company and its cash burn, I do not feel comfortable with BlackBerry's ability to service this upcoming debt repayment with operating cash flows. The company will have to tap into capital markets once again.

What matters more is that I believe BlackBerry will not be able to get out of this debt servicing cycle for some time, meaning planned capital investments are at risk of being delayed. Not good news for long-term shareholders.

Takeaway

BlackBerry had a decent third quarter, but the guidance for the next quarter was disappointing. More than the short-term financial performance of the company, I am worried about the inconsistencies discovered in the company's long-term turnaround strategy, which has forced me to reiterate my sell rating as there is no evidence of a meaningful turnaround in the foreseeable future.