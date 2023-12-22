hanohiki/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since my second article on Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA), the stock experienced a significant decline, which, as you may have observed, presented a substantial buying opportunity. Since that time, the stock has fully recovered, even yielding a 6.57% gain since my initial analysis.

I found the reduction in stock price to be entirely nonsensical, considering that Copa has consistently surpassed estimates in Q1, Q2, and now Q3. The only exception was a slight miss on revenue in Q3, a trend that also occurred in Q2.

In this article, I will elaborate on why Copa remains an attractive investment and how the stock still has the potential for substantial gains, ranging from 35% to 113%.

Since Q1 2023, Copa has acquired six new Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, averaging two additions per quarter. In the Q3 2023 quarter, as reported in the company's Q3 earnings release, they received an additional two aircraft.

During the quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 103 aircraft - 67 Boeing 737-800s, 26 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.

This development indicates that the planned expansion, initiated in 2022 with the aim of adding 66 new airplanes to reach a fleet of 155 airplanes by 2028, is progressing smoothly. Copa is also benefiting from a robust resurgence in travel.

In the Q3 2023 earnings report, Copa exceeded earnings estimates by $0.57, equivalent to $25.7 million, while revenue fell slightly short by $2.67 million. Following this, the stock continued its recovery rally, surging by approximately 10%.

Copa Holdings is affiliated with a group of businesses founded by the entrepreneurs behind Banco General S.A., Panama's largest bank. This conglomerate includes various companies, such as Empresa General de Inversiones S.A., Empresa General de Petróleos, and Empresa General de Capital. These businesses, sharing common ownership, form part of a diverse portfolio that extends into shopping malls, media (e.g., TVN), liquor stores, import companies (e.g., Motta International), and online retail (e.g., iShop). While Copa Holdings doesn't directly own these entities, it is considered part of the conglomerate due to shared founders.

This affiliation provides Copa Holdings with strategic advantages in Panama, such as access to financing through Banco General, fuel importation through Empresa General de Capital, and advertising opportunities on TVN. The close relationship suggests the possibility of special advantages or preferential treatment, creating an economic moat for Copa Holdings in its home country. Leveraging the network of enterprises founded by the same individuals enhances Copa's business operations and positions in the Panamanian market.

Since 2017, Copa has maintained a steady annual revenue growth rate of 6%. Notably, from Q2 2023 onward, its trailing twelve-month [TTM] revenue growth escalated from 13% to an impressive 17.36%. In Q2, the TTM net income growth stood at -1.37%, but now in Q3, the TTM net income grew by 19%. Furthermore, operating income expanded at a commendable rate of 14.2%, indicative of Copa's substantial efforts in enhancing efficiency.

Copa distinguishes itself as a highly efficient airline, evident in its operating margin, which has consistently climbed and currently stands at 23.65%. This marks a notable increase from its 2017 operating margin of 17.38%. Meanwhile, the net income margin has remained relatively stable at 12.07%, only experiencing a marginal decrease of 2.31% since 2017.

Copa's balance sheet remains robust, even amidst its ongoing fleet expansion. The airline continues to exhibit admirable financial stability and solvency, particularly noteworthy given the capital-intensive nature of the aviation industry.

While free cash flow has displayed negative growth since 2017, experiencing a -3.6% decrease in the 2017-2023 period, there is a positive turn of events. The TTM free cash flow figure, which was $236.2M before Q3 2023, has surged to $410M after the Q3 release, reflecting a remarkable 73% increase.

The free cash flow margin has followed a similar trajectory, reaching its peak at 23.7%. However, it currently stands around the 11.9% mark, largely attributed to the increasing capital expenditures [CapEx] necessary for the anticipated fleet expansion. Analyzing the table labeled "free cash flow components" reveals that this trend is linked to the rising CapEx. Nevertheless, there is reason to infer that once the expansion concludes, CapEx will decrease, and the free cash flow margin will approach its all-time high.

In this valuation analysis, I will employ two Discounted Cash Flow [DCF] models to gauge Copa's intrinsic value. The first model integrates Analysts' estimates for revenue and EPS in FY2023 and FY2024, alongside forward revenue growth and the 3 to 5-year long-term EPS growth rate.

The second DCF model is rooted in the anticipated revenues Copa is going to receive by each airplane they add to their fleet.

The provided table encapsulates all current data pertinent to Copa. Using this data, I will calculate the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] by factoring in Equity value, Debt value, and Cost of debt. Additionally, Depreciation and Amortization (D&A), Interest, and Capital Expenditures [CapEx] will be computed based on margins linked to revenue growth. This method ensures that as Copa's revenue expands, these expenses will also increase, providing a more pragmatic and coherent projection.

TABLE OF ASSUMPTIONS (Current data) Assumptions Part 1 Equity Value 2,007.20 Debt Value 1,663.60 Cost of Debt 0.00% Tax Rate 18.86% 10y Treassury 3.90% Beta 1.3 Market Return 10.50% Cost of Equity 12.48% Assumptions Part 2 CapEx 632.20 Capex Margin 18.41% Net Income 414.70 Interest 0.00 Tax 96.40 D&A 267.70 Ebitda 778.80 D&A Margin 7.79% Interest Expense Margin 0.00% Revenue 3,434.8 Click to enlarge

In this preliminary model, I will evaluate Copa based on current analyst estimates. Commencing with revenue, FY2023 projections indicate an expected figure of $3.42B, with analysts anticipating a subsequent increase to $3.69Bdl for FY2024.

For EPS, forecasts are set at $15.92 for FY2023 and $16.96 for FY2024. When multiplied by the total number of shares outstanding, these estimates result in net incomes of $719.58M and $766.59M, respectively. This trajectory signals a significant upside of 6.53% from FY2023 to FY2024, reflecting a mid-single digits growth.

Analysts also project a forward revenue growth of 34.68%, which will serve as the basis for projecting revenues beyond FY2024. Additionally, a 3 to 5-year EPS growth rate of 25.92% is expected, providing a foundation for projecting net income in the model, also beyond FY2024.

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 $3,420.0 $719.58 $855.31 $1,121.85 $1,280.47 2024 $3,690.0 $766.59 $911.18 $1,177.73 $1,336.34 2025 $4,969.7 $965.29 $1,147.36 $1,534.68 $1,765.17 2026 $6,693.2 $1,215.50 $1,444.75 $1,966.41 $2,276.82 2027 $9,014.4 $1,530.55 $1,819.24 $2,521.79 $2,939.86 2028 $12,140.6 $1,927.27 $2,290.78 $3,236.99 $3,800.04 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

As evident, if Copa aligns with analysts' estimates, it would be deemed fairly valued at $222.1, marking a 113.6% upside from the current stock price of $104. By 2028, when all projections have materialized, the stock is anticipated to be valued at $404.3, translating into annual returns of 57.7%.

As previously said what I will do here is to try to predict Copa's future revenue based from the average revenue of each airplane, which currently stands at $8.41M quarterly, as of the current FQ3 2023. I will be assuming that Copa will be adding 11 airplanes by quarter, it really doesn't matter if in a year they get 8 and the next one they get 14, as long as they have that 155 fleet by 2028.

The net income margin I will use is 22% which is the net income margin analysts' are expecting for 2023. Is it too high? Maybe, however my revenue estimates are already very conservative, therefore using conservative net income margin would only make the DCF over-conservative, which doesn't has sense.

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest 2023 $3,532.0 $741.72 $881.62 $1,156.89 $1,320.70 2024 $3,902.2 $819.47 $974.03 $1,249.31 $1,413.12 2025 $4,272.3 $897.18 $1,066.40 $1,399.37 $1,597.51 2026 $4,642.3 $974.89 $1,158.76 $1,520.57 $1,735.88 2027 $5,012.4 $1,052.60 $1,251.13 $1,641.78 $1,874.24 2028 $5,214.0 $1,094.94 $1,301.46 $1,707.83 $1,949.64 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

According to my estimations, Copa appears to be fairly valued, with a projected fair price of $140.9, 35.5% higher than the current stock price of $104. The model also suggests a future price of $253.3, translating into annual returns of 28.7%.

One of the most significant risks to this thesis revolves around the ambitious expansion Copa is undertaking. Unlike its regional competitors such as Aero Mexico, Avian, and LATAM Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCPK:LTMAY), Copa historically avoids overleveraging. Notably, its regional counterparts faced bankruptcy as soon as the pandemic started. Copa's reluctance to embrace excessive debt levels could be a protective factor, but the scale of the expansion introduces a potential vulnerability.

Secondly, there is the risk associated with the aging aircraft in Copa's fleet. After the expansion is completed, Copa will likely retire older planes, leading to a decline in revenues as these aircraft are phased out. Consequently, holding Copa stock for an extended period, such as five years post-expansion, could expose investors to the impact of mass retirements of airplanes.

The third and final risk pertains to management. Presently, Copa operates as a conservatively-run company, influenced by the financial landscape in Panama, where over leveraging is nearly impossible due to the absence of a central bank. However, there is the inherent risk that Copa's management mentality could undergo a shift, leading to a departure from conservative financial practices. Such a change could potentially result in the company becoming over-leveraged, mirroring the fate of its bankrupted peers. Investors should remain vigilant to any shifts in management approach that might pose a threat to the current financial stability of the company.

In conclusion, the comprehensive analysis of Copa Holdings, S.A. points toward a compelling investment opportunity. The meticulous examination of financial metrics, including revenue and net income growth, underscores Copa's resilience and strategic expansion plans. The incorporation of two Discounted Cash Flow [DCF] models, considering both analyst estimates and aircraft-based revenue projections, aligns to project a notably positive outlook for the company. According to the DCF models, if Copa adheres to analysts' expectations, the stock could be considered fairly valued at $222.1, showcasing a substantial 113.6% upside from the current stock price of $104. The projections extend further, with an anticipated value of $404.3 by 2028, translating into an impressive annual return of 57.7%. Similarly, an alternative approach utilizing conservative estimates suggests a fair price of $140.9, representing a 35.5% increase from the current stock price, with a future price projection of $253.3 and annual returns of 28.7%. These findings, coupled with a favorable buy rating, signify Copa as an attractive investment with the potential for significant growth. Investors should, however, remain cognizant of associated risks such as the scale of the expansion, the impact of retiring older aircraft, and potential shifts in management mentality.