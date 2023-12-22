Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nolan Farster as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

This report examines DraftKings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DKNG) competitive landscape, opportunities, risks, financial performance, and overall investment potential. Based on my analysis, I have a positive outlook on the future of the stock and recommend a buy rating for the stock.

Company Overview

DraftKings, founded in 2012, is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company that offers online sports betting, daily fantasy sports, casino games, and NFT collectibles. The company operates a mobile-first platform that allows users to engage in various forms of online gambling across multiple sports and games. DraftKings went public through a merger with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. in April 2020.

Through its diverse sports game offerings, increasing monthly unique players, and increased average revenue per user, DraftKings has rapidly gained market share within the online sports betting industry, expanding quickly and efficiently within the United States.

Industry and Competition

The sports betting and online gaming industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing legalization of sports betting in the United States and the rising popularity of online gambling. The sports betting and online gaming industry is highly competitive, with several established players and new entrants vying for market share. DraftKings faces competition from traditional casino operators, online gambling platforms, and other daily fantasy sports providers. Major competitors include FanDuel, MGM Resorts International's BetMGM (MGM), and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR), with ESPN and PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) recently emerging as a threat. Despite DraftKings operating in a highly competitive market, it has established a strong brand presence and gained market share through strategic partnerships, brand recognition, innovative products, and user-friendly platforms.

In regards to competition, DraftKings has done an effective job of outpacing any potential threats. For comparison, as of May 2023, DraftKings has a 32% (27.7% 12 months prior) market share of online sports betting compared to 45.1% (45.5%) from FanDuel. Over this same time period MGM and CZR both saw their market share slip by about a percentage point.

In addition to this promising market share growth, DraftKings has also done an effective job at increasing its hold percentage (percentage of gambled money that translates into revenue). In the state of Illinois, as of February of 2023, DraftKings had 33.2% of dollars wagered, but only 26% of revenue. FanDuel over this same time period had 27.3% of dollars wagered, but 37.3% of revenue. Other states had shown similar numbers.

PlayIllinois

A likely reason for this is DraftKings' reward programs and promotional bets which lower the profit margin/winning percentage of certain major markets, thereby decreasing the company's hold percentage. While this has shown to be an effective strategy for customer growth and retention, higher hold percentages are harmful to DraftKings bottom-line revenue numbers.

DraftKings has since made a conscious effort to lessen these promotional offers and has seen its revenue significantly outpace its expenses in comparison to previous fiscal years. In 2022, DraftKings had a hold percentage hovering around the 7.7% range whereas the company expects to finish 2023 around the 9.5% mark due in large part to parlay engagement on the platform. Their ability to significantly increase their hold percentage while simultaneously outpacing competitors in market share shows that DraftKings may have a strong competitive advantage in the sports betting industry.

Opportunities and Growth Drivers

The increasing legalization of sports betting:

As more states legalize online sports betting, DraftKings stands to benefit from the growing market size. The gambling industry is expected to grow considerably with compound annual growth rates projected at 11.7% through the year 2030. The company has already secured market access agreements in several states and is well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding industry. DraftKings has recently gone live in Maine and Kentucky with Vermont and North Carolina expected to in early 2024. These 4 states account for roughly 5% of the U.S. population (0.4%, 1.3%, 0.2%, and 3.1% respectively) expanding DraftKing's potential for additional customers.

Strong brand and user engagement:

DraftKings has established a strong brand presence, aided by partnerships with major sports leagues and teams. Its user-friendly platforms and innovative features enhance customer engagement and retention. DraftKings has partnerships with major sporting associations along with the NFL Players' Association to offer unique NFT products. A strong brand reputation in the gambling industry has great benefits:

Customers want to know payouts on their winnings are reliable - unreputable companies may have a difficult time building a customer base

DraftKings offers some of the largest prize pools on their Daily Fantasy contests - incentivizing more users to play for that "lottery ticket"

Various successful revenue streams including sports betting, online gaming, DFS contests, NFTs, and brand merchandise that wouldn't be possible otherwise

Technological Innovations:

Advancements in technology, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain have the potential to revolutionize the gambling experience. These technologies can enhance user engagement, improve security and transparency, and create new gambling formats. Companies that embrace and leverage these innovations can gain a competitive advantage. DraftKings has been at the forefront of this innovation department with their Marketplace platform. They offer auctions where users can bid on virtual and physical items as well as an NFT-based card game, Reignmakers, through partnerships with the NFL Players Association, PGA, and UFC.

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory and Legal Risks:

DraftKings operates in a heavily regulated industry, and changes in laws or regulations related to sports betting and online gambling could impact the company's operations and financial performance. The legal landscape surrounding online gambling is evolving, and DraftKings could face legal challenges or restrictions in certain jurisdictions.

How DraftKings Addresses This: It is no secret that DraftKings and competitors have been willing to spend money on lobbying campaigns to stay on top of potential regulatory challenges. DraftKings has its eye on long-term growth opportunities and I anticipate their willingness to collaborate with U.S. regulators to continue.

Competition and Market Saturation:

The sports betting and online gaming industry is becoming increasingly competitive, and DraftKings faces strong competition from both established players and new entrants. This can lead to price wars, increased marketing expenses, and decreased profitability. As the market becomes saturated, attracting and retaining customers becomes more challenging, and companies need to differentiate themselves through unique offerings and superior customer experiences.

How DraftKings Addresses This: DraftKings has allocated spending toward customer acquisition and new product development. While these costs haven't paid off in the short term regarding profitability, they have managed to grow their market share in the industry and have positioned themselves effectively for the future. Assuming the industry grows as expected, DraftKings will retain more than enough of the market share to pay off in the long term. DraftKings has also diversified its revenue streams across different avenues offering daily contests, casino games, NFTs, and merchandise. Their strong brand reputation and partnerships have put them in a powerful position as the gambling industry continues to grow.

Dependence on Sports Leagues:

DraftKings' success is closely tied to the popularity and availability of professional sports events. Any disruptions to major sports leagues could adversely affect the company's revenue and user engagement.

How DraftKings Addresses This: DraftKings allows users to place bets in a multitude of different sports leagues and countries throughout the world. While the risk of event cancellation can't be completely removed, DraftKings has set itself up to be successful even if an unforeseeable event does happen.

Economic Factors and Market Volatility:

The gambling industry's performance can be sensitive to economic conditions and consumer spending patterns. During economic downturns or periods of financial uncertainty, consumers may reduce discretionary spending on gambling, affecting companies' revenue. Moreover, the industry may be vulnerable to changes in consumer behavior and preferences, leading to shifts in demand.

How DraftKings Addresses This: Revenue from gambling may be less tied to discretionary income than people tend to believe. While short-term income shocks may have negative impacts on revenue, long-run estimates are less clear. DraftKings growth throughout 2022 and 2023 despite economic concerns should lessen fears individuals may possess.

Financial Performance

DraftKings has shown impressive revenue growth over the past few years. The company reported total revenue of $2.24 billion in 2022, representing a year-over-year growth of 73% and is on track for similar 2023 numbers after reporting 84.49%, 87.67%, and 57.40% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1, Q2, and Q3 respectively. DraftKings has also been investing heavily in customer acquisition and marketing to expand its user base and increase brand awareness. With these heavy costs associated with customer acquisition, DraftKings has yet to turn a profit reporting a net loss of $1.378 billion in 2022.

Based on my Q4 projections, I anticipate a net loss of roughly 630 million for the fiscal year 2023 and a relatively breakeven year in 2024 aligning with CEO Jason Robins' vision of a positive adjusted EBITA for 2024.

Valuation

Base Case/Guidance

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Sales $4848 $5769 $6779 $7796 $8926 $10131 $11449 COGS $2552 $2769 $2963 $3111 $3204 $3253 $3269 OpEx $2254 $2310 $2356 $2392 $2415 $2391 $2368 FCF $99 $787 $1602 $2491 $2906 $2924 $5067 Click to enlarge

Author's Estimates

The base case scenario is based on guidance provided by DraftKings: 25% revenue growth in 2024 followed by 19% in 2025. Revenue growth was then slowed over time to a rate of 13% in 2030 just slightly outpacing the compound annual growth rate expectation of the industry.

DraftKings has efficiently increased revenue while flattening the cost of goods sold and operating expenditures associated with this increase. To keep consistent with that trend, I anticipate the cost of goods sold and operating expenditures to increase as DraftKings expands its customer base but is outpaced by revenue. Cost of goods sold and operating expenditures increase by 10 and 3% in 2024, decreasing over time.

Utilizing these values, a fair value of $38.45 is calculated for the stock.

Bullish Scenario

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Sales $5430 $7168 $8960 $10931 $13062 $15152 $17122 COGS $3048 $3871 $4704 $5527 $6273 $6868 $7349 OpEx $2341 $2459 $2557 $2634 $2686 $2713 $2740 FCF $71 $879 $1765 $2875 $3600 $4907 $6202 Click to enlarge

Author's Estimates

In the bullish, and what I see to be the most likely scenario, DraftKings is able to outpace their revenue targets over the next few years, starting with 40% year-over-year growth in 2024 and 32% in 2025 before decreasing over time to 13% in 2030. In Q3, DraftKings raised their revenue guidance for the year 2024. Those who follow the company may feel some Déjà vu as they've raised future guidance numbers every quarter over the last two years. I expect their strong growth numbers to continue, fueled by additional states entering the market, increasing market share versus top competitors, competitive hold percentages, and higher revenue per average user.

DraftKings would likely have to allocate additional resources to marketing and operations in order to maximize their potential increasing costs of goods sold and operational expenditures, however, their significantly improved margins have put them in a great position. I have the cost of goods sold and operating expenses increasing by 30 and 7% respectively in 2024 decreasing over time as revenue growth slows.

Utilizing these values, a fair value of $46.56 is calculated for the stock.

Bearish Scenario

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Sales $4848 $5769 $6779 $7796 $8926 $10131 $11449 COGS $2978 $3603 $3675 $3749 $3823 $3900 $3939 OpEx $2298 $2390 $2449 $2498 $2548 $2574 $2599 FCF $(370) $(127) $797 $1747 $2154 $3094 $4165 Click to enlarge

Author's Estimates

The bearish scenario shows revenue consistent with the base case, however higher cost of goods sold and operating expenditure values were used. This outcome is possible if DraftKings allocates additional spending towards new states entering the market but competition is able to take back market share and slow DraftKings' potential growth. Given DraftKings' current position in the competitive landscape and partnerships with sports leagues, I view this as an unlikely scenario in which DraftKings would be able to make potential adjustments quickly. The cost of goods sold will increase by 27% in 2024, 21% in 2025, and then flattened.

Utilizing these values, a fair value of $27.78 is calculated.

Fair Value

As stated, I anticipate the bullish scenario as the most likely and the bearish scenario as the least likely. Applying a probability of 45% to the bullish, 40% to the base case, and 15% to the bear case, a fair value can be calculated as follows:

Bull Base Bear Price $46.56 $38.45 $27.78 Probability 45% 40% 15% Weighted Total $40.50 Click to enlarge

Author's Estimates

Author Note: When calculating valuations a WACC of 12.88% and a terminal growth rate of 3% were used. Capital Expenditures and Net Working Capital were both calculated using a percentage of sales method based on historical trends.

Conclusion

DraftKings is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the sports betting and online gaming industry. With its strong brand recognition, strategic partnerships, and innovative platform, the company has the potential to capture a significant share of the rapidly expanding market. I feel as though the stock is undervalued given the guidance provided by the company, however, I feel they are once again being conservative with their projections given their strong recent financial performance and rapid legalization of online sports betting. Investors should carefully assess the risks associated with the industry and consider the company's financial performance and valuation before making investment decisions. I anticipate another strong revenue showcase during upcoming earnings with profitability to follow shortly after.