Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DraftKings: Strong Growth Numbers Fueled By Competitive Advantage

Nolan Farster profile picture
Nolan Farster
6 Followers

Summary

  • DraftKings' stock has over tripled year-to-date after posting incredible revenue growth in 2022 and 2023.
  • DraftKings' ability to take market share from competitors while simultaneously increasing hold percentage indicates a competitive advantage in the form of brand loyalty.
  • The gambling industry as a whole is anticipating success with a compound annual growth expectation of 11.7% into 2030.
  • Maine and Kentucky have recently launched DraftKings Sportsbooks with Vermont and North Carolina expected to join in 2024. These 4 states account for roughly 5% of the United States population.
  • Improving margins and overall growth for the industry and company show that profitability is coming for DraftKings in 2024. Given potential cash flows the company is currently undervalued.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nolan Farster as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Watching soccer game at home

svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

This article was written by

Nolan Farster profile picture
Nolan Farster
6 Followers
In May of 2023, I attained a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Penn State, with that I honed my analytical skills and financial acumen, laying the foundation for a robust understanding of market dynamics. That same month, I achieved a milestone by passing level 1 of the CFA exam. My passion for identifying and investing in high-growth companies has become a cornerstone of my investment strategy with my primary focus on finding companies with strong growth potential. With previous professional experience in the fitness and gambling industry, I look to leverage this experience with a deeper understanding and analysis of the consumer discretionary sector. With a keen eye for emerging trends and a penchant for in-depth research, I navigate the dynamic world of finance to uncover opportunities that align with my growth-oriented approach and hope to provide value to readers in the same way. Through insightful analyses and timely updates, I aim to contribute valuable perspectives to the Seeking Alpha community, fostering a collaborative environment where investors can make informed decisions and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of the financial markets. Feel free to discuss with me any thoughts you have on the companies I have covered.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
TurdFerguson123
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (8)
Thanks for the great article. Most articles I read skew heavily to the writers opinion and more or less ignore the other side. Although obviously bullish on DK, I think you did a nice job including important information for both sides (this seems like a lost art nowadays). I have been a DK investor since the SPAC; it's been a bumpy road at times but management has done a great job steering the ship in the right direction as you noted in your article with numerous improving metrics. Thanks Nolan, great work!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DKNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DKNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DKNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.