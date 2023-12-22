coffeekai

Thesis

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is one of several companies with the capability to become major players as grid-scale electricity arbitragers. Our current electric grid is continuously supplied and experiences significant changes in price throughout the day. Being able to capture electricity when it is cheap only to later sell it back into the grid when it is expensive has the potential to generate significant profit. I went into much further detail on this topic in my last article covering Fluence.

A recent claim by Diablo Energy Storage calls into question the quality and reliability of their products, so I am going to cover my thoughts on the issue. After looking over their financials and valuation, I presently rate Fluence as a Buy.

Fluence Energy Overview

Fluence Energy is a vertically integrated battery manufacturer which is also developing A.I. controlled energy management software. They came into existence in early 2018 through a joint venture between AES Corporation (AES) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). Their goal was to marry AES' already established experience with Siemens' global reach. Fluence currently operates 7.6GW of storage in 47 different markets.

In addition to manufacturing grid-scale batteries, Fluence also provides installation and maintenance services. Their turnkey solutions are available in four levels, offering customers the option to take over the maintenance and operation of the batteries themselves, or to be completely hands off.

After several generations of development, they currently produce modular cube shaped batteries which have applications in a variety of roles. They assign each of the different roles their own separate brands.

Gridstack is for grid-scale energy storage, Ultrastack is for transmission optimization, Sunstack is for solar optimization, and Edgestack is for load flattening. This October they also launched Gridstack Pro.

Long-Term Trends

The grid-scale battery market is expected to have a CAGR of 26.1% through 2031. The global smart grid market is expected to experience a CAGR of 18.2% through 2030. The United States renewable energy market is projected to experience a CAGR of 10.1% until 2028, and the global market is expected to have a CAGR of 16.9% through 2030.

The Diablo Lawsuit

The LS Power-Diablo Battery Energy Storage System is located in Contra Costa County, California. In October of 2023, Fluence filed a complaint against Diablo Energy Storage, LLC, Empire Business Park, LLC, the Bank of New York Mellon and others, seeking approximately $37M in damages arising from the supply and construction of their energy storage facility. In November of 2023, Diablo Energy Storage filed a cross-complaint against Fluence, seeking a minimum of $25M for alleged damages and requesting the entire $230M they paid to Fluence be reimbursed.

On December 20th, 2023, Fluence announced that they stand by the quality of both their work and their products and plan to continue pursuing payments from Diablo. Their stock plummeted in response.

Because this chain of events started with Fluence filing a claim against Diablo for damages, I feel the counterclaim from Diablo is an attempt to get out of paying them. With Fluence appearing to be firm in their stance that they are not going to give up pursuing action against Diablo, I am inclined to believe that Fluence is confident they will win if this matter has to be resolved in court.

However, litigation is not cheap, so even if Fluence wins, this will still likely result in additional unexpected costs for the company. I believe this is what caused the negative reaction in Fluence's share price.

This entire situation reminds me of a quote from Mohnish Pabrai.

"Wall Street sometimes gets confused between risk and uncertainty, and you can profit handsomely from that confusion. The low-risk, high-uncertainty gives us our most sought after coin-toss odds. Heads, I win; tails, I don't lose much." -Mohnish Pabrai.

So I am asking myself: Is this litigation an indication that the products Fluence produces are flawed, or is this just a case of an install gone wrong? Considering they currently operate 7.6GW of storage, and (as far as I know) none of their other customers are also making claims about the quality of their products and services, I am inclined to believe there is nothing actually wrong with Fluence's technology and these problems are likely not systemic.

As this litigation plays out, it is likely to produce significant uncertainty and drive the share price down. This means that buyers with conviction may be able to acquire shares at a significant discount until this uncertainty is removed.

Guidance

Fluence Energy's most recent earnings call transcript can be found here. I am only going to summarize some highlights from it, so I encourage investors to read it in its entirety.

Their new orders are coming in fast enough that they have been unable to shrink their backlog. They currently have unfulfilled contracts worth $2.9B.

They beat their previous estimates for reaching positive Adjusted EBITDA. They plan to shorten their fulfillment times from roughly 18 months to about 12 months over the next two years.

They currently have 15.5 GW that they are managing with their digital services, and were able to place an additional 1.8 GW under contract.

A year ago they laid out their 5 strategic objectives. They have already improved their financials to the point where that have achieved their first objective.

Their second objective is to continue developing new products that meet the demands of their customers.

Their third objective is to secure the materials they need for producing batteries well in advance. They have already met their needs for fiscal 2024 and 2025.

Their fourth objective is to leverage their digital intelligence capabilities to help them stand out from the rest of their competitors.

Their fifth objective is to "work better," which is a bit ambiguous, but as they immediately begin talking about securing a line of credit to increase their operational flexibility, I can only assume this a bit of a catch-all for increasing efficiency while improving their capabilities and financials.

They continue to find increasing demand and continue to increase their ability to meet that demand. Their significant backlog of unfulfilled contracts has grown for the last eight quarters. With a significant amount of revenue waiting to be captured, they are able to more accurately produce estimates for their expected future performance. They expect an increase of top line revenue for fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2025 of approximately 35% to 40%.

Fluence Energy Quarterly Financials

Fluence's revenue has grown significantly over the last two years. Eight quarters ago Fluence had a quarterly revenue of $188.2M. Four quarters ago that had grown to $442M. By this most recent quarter that had grown further to $673M. This represents a total two-year rise of 257.6% at an average quarterly rate of 32.2%.

FLNC Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

Their gross margins reached positive levels in late 2022. This most recent quarter, they rose again. As of the most recent quarter gross margins were 11.32%, EBITDA margins were 2.23%, operating margins were 1.80%, and net margins were at 0.49%.

FLNC Quarterly Margins (By Author)

The sum of their last eight quarters of dilution comes to 54.92%; over the last four quarters, this has dropped significantly and comes to 3.00%.

FLNC Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

The most recent quarter, Fluence had $3.5M in net interest expense, total debt was at $53.5M, and long-term debt was at $28M.

FLNC Quarterly Debt (By Author)

As of the most recent earnings report, cash and equivalents were $346M, quarterly operating income was $12M, EBITDA was $15M, net income was $3.3M, unlevered free cash flow was $24.6M, and levered free cash flow was $25M.

FLNC Quarterly Cash Flow (By Author)

Total equity was declining since its high at the end of 2021, but rose slightly this most recent quarter.

FLNC Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

Their returns shifted into positive values this most recent quarter. As of the most recent earnings report, ROIC was 0.54%, ROCE was 0.91%, and ROE was 0.59%.

FLNC Quarterly Returns (By Author)

FLNC Stock Valuation

As of December 21st, 2023, Fluence had a market capitalization of $4.34B and traded for $24.91 per share. Their net income of $3.3M has only just barely reached positive values this most recent quarter, so their P/E value is incredibly high at 246.62x. This means the PEGY value I calculated is not showing a fair assessment of their intrinsic value.

Considering the fact that the company was able to reach net income positive with a gross margin of only 11.32%, and is expected to be able to achieve significant revenue growth over the next year, I expect for both their cash flow and net income to continue growing while their P/E ratio shrinks.

I view their forward EV/Sales of 0.87x, Price/Sales of 0.91x, and Price/Book of 7.54x as showing the company as presently undervalued.

Risks

The obvious risk to cite here is that Diablo takes them to court and is awarded a significant settlement. Since they have already installed significant amount of hardware into their facility, I doubt that Diablo will be awarded the entire $230M they are asking for even if Fluence loses in court. Also, I am unclear on California law, so I am not sure if the cost of litigation will be shifted to the losing party. I believe that since this issue started with Fluence filing a claim against Diablo, they feel they are in the right and will likely have an edge when proving their stance in court.

Catalysts

The company has plans to improve their fulfillment time over the next two years, so they are likely to be able to generate heightened values for revenue as a result. This should pull their gross profit up with it, leading to improvements in both net income and cash flow.

If they continue expanding their gross margins, the pace of profitability improvements should also increase. If this multiple expansion scenario takes place, it should lead to a significant valuation improvement.

Conclusions

Overall, Fluence appears to be on track to continue its growth story. Regardless of how the Diablo Energy litigation resolves, they are still armed with a vertically integrated battery production and energy management business model. The digital intelligence software they possess has the potential to arbitrage the price swings of electricity as they occur throughout the day. As more wind and photovoltaics are installed into our electric grid, the opportunities for arbitrage are only going to become more attractive. With renewables currently having the lowest Levelized Cost Of Electricity of any energy source, they stand to benefit from increases in demand for their products and services for many years to come.