da-kuk

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) when I wrote about it in December last year. The stock performance was solid after my post, increasing to a high of $24, which was where my previous price target was. As the stock price got devalued by more than 50% to the current price of ~$11, I thought it was a good time to give an update. Based on my current outlook and analysis of PSFE, I recommend a buy rating. I believe the PSFE business is now in a much better position relative to the last time I wrote about it, after the successful product enhancements and ongoing focus on improving the go-to-market strategy. The current valuation does not seem to fully reflect this change, which is the reason why this opportunity exists.

Review

Catching up on the business performance, PSFE's topline performance tracks nicely against my previous estimates, where FY22 revenue came in at ~$1.496 billion vs. my $1.49 billion estimate, and LTM revenue of $1.57 billion is also tracking above my FY23 estimate of $1.57 billion (assuming 4Q23 performed better than 4Q22). Even in the latest quarter, PSFT revenue was more or less in line with expectations. Revenue came in at $396 million, compared with consensus estimate of $398 million, while EBITDA came in at $116 million, with consensus estimate of $115 million. Growth across key verticals like ISO, e-commerce, and classic digital wallets was all tracking above my consolidated growth estimates of 5% for FY23 as well. At the segment level, Merchant Solutions dollar volume was also up 7% y/y to $29.6 million, with the EBITDA margin improving to 26.5%. Digital wallet volume grew 18% year over year, with an improved EBITDA margin of 43.7% vs. 41.8% last year. I do not have a particular set of reasons why the stock fell by such a large magnitude. The plausible reasons that I can think of are that the sharp increase in rates has made many investors reallocate their funds to better-yielding assets. Higher rates also meant a higher cost of equity, which makes the present value of loss-making growth stocks like PSFE worth less. In any case, I see this as another opportunity to buy the stock.

Looking ahead, I believe PSFE can easily grow at more than mid-single digits for the foreseeable future, as it continues to ride on the digital payments tailwind and reap the positive impacts from the product improvement strategies. I have discussed the secular tailwind in detail in my previous post, so I will not be repeating it again. For product improvement, the focus is PSFE’s digital wallet strategy, which has been refreshed through pricing and product updates. Generally, PSFE has meaningfully enhanced its classic wallet products by adjusting pricing, improving the core user experience, and broadening out the wallet functionality. The past four quarters have shown a very clear trend toward improving operating metrics. Firstly, classic wallet 3-month active users have stabilized around 900,000 after declining ~18% from 2021 to 2022. This is a major stock narrative turnaround point, as it removes the “losing user count” narrative from the bear argument. 3-month active users also grew 3% in 3Q23, signaling a potential turnaround. What was even better, and amazing, is that transactions per 3-month active user have increased over 40% since 3Q22 (my last coverage), which is a clear sign that product enhancements have driven an improved user experience. These improvements were also evident in the segment revenue, where Digital Wallets revenue growth accelerated from -3% in 3Q22 to 12% in 3Q23 (growth accelerated every quarter since 4Q22).

PSFE is also putting more efforts into refining its go-to-market strategy, which I expect will drive growth and margin expansion. A better onboarding process through an improved portal and an expansion of the sales team focusing on upmarket customers are part of the management plan to better approach small and medium businesses. In other words, PSFE is aiming to have a bigger top-of-the-funnel presence (drawing more leads) and have more capacity to convert these leads into sales with a larger sales team. The financial impact here is likely a dent in margin in the near term, but potentially a higher growth rate and margin if it pulls it off. That aside, plans for eCash are to grow the sales force while also integrating the company's technology offerings and distribution channels. I believe focusing on the go-to-market aspect of things is the right strategy, as PSFE is competing in a large market. Given the secular tailwinds, demand is unlikely to be a growth constraint. In order to capture demand, PSFE needs a stronger sales team and a go-to-market strategy.

The concern is that the cost structure might get bloated in the near term, given the reinvestments required. Management did not give any expense information regarding the sales force expansion, but they gave an encouraging comment that it will continue to be focused on reducing G&A from 36% of revenue to 30%. I would expect part of this 600-bps savings to be reinvested into sales and marketing, so from a consolidated basis, profitability should not be significantly impacted. Aside from that comment, management has expressed their intention to further reduce inefficiency in the business. In order for investors to better assess this aspect, PSFE offered a new metric that showed the company has reduced the time it takes to onboard a merchant by 10 days. Recall that previously on Analyst Day, management mentioned their goal was to reduce the onboarding of enterprise customers from nine months to just two months. While we do not know the exact timing now, we know that the 10-day improvement was achieved over 4 months, implying a 30-day improvement per year. Cutting from 270 days to ~60 days requires a reduction of 210 days; at 30 days, PSFE needs 7 years. Considering that PSFE will further fine-tune the onboarding process, accelerating the pace of improvement, and that they have started this improvement for a while already, they should be able to reach the target within the next few years.

PSFE

we talked about time to market for our enterprise deals being close to nine months and trying to drive that down from 270 days, down to 58 days just in a couple of months. 3Q23 call

Overall, relative to the last time I wrote about the business, I believe PSFE is in a much better shape to deliver the growth I was expecting.

Valuation

Author's work

My previous model was to attach a forward revenue multiple to FY24 expected revenue. With FY23 coming to an end, I am shifting the focus to FY25. With all the improvements and performance demonstrated so far, I believe PSFE can grow faster than I expected previously. Management guidance for 7% growth in FY23 also beats my previous expectation by 200bps. This gives me further confidence that FY24 can hit high-single-digit growth (9%) as I expected previously. Given the structurally improved business, I am expecting FY25 to follow the same growth momentum as FY24.

I continue to think that PSFE can at least trade at 2.2x forward revenue, the same level it did when I last wrote about it. Firstly, from a business performance standpoint, PSFE is structurally better now (after all the enhancements), and performance tracked very nicely to expectations. I do not see a reason for the discount to persist once the rate environment improves. Secondly, relative to peers, PSFE consensus expected growth is also in line with the median but is trading at a discount. Putting these points together, I believe valuation should improve from here.

For clarity: I assume PSFE will generate $1.9 billion revenue in FY25, and I attached a forward revenue multiple to that $1.9 billion in FY24 to derive my FY24 enterprise value of $4.2 billion. Removing net debt, I got to $1.86 billion in market cap, dividing that by shares outstanding gives me a target price of $30.25.

Author's work

Risk and final thoughts

PSFE generates a large chunk of its revenue from its iGaming segment. This revenue stream is heavily exposed to regulatory risk that is outside of PSFE's control. While regulations have been in favor these few years, the risk is that the next batch of governments will overturn them. Overall, I reiterate my buy rating for PSFE as the share price has now fallen to an attractive level. The business has improved markedly through successful product enhancements, and I expect to improve further with the enhanced go-to-market strategy. I believe the current valuation does not fully reflect these advancements