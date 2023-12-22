Anna Webber

The narrative around Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has morphed in recent years from an exciting story of double-digit growth, to shareholder despair in late 2021 and early 2022 to a newly announced turnaround plan.

The number of turnaround stories has increased dramatically over the past year as more and more businesses are faced with the reality of lower topline growth and growing pressures to achieve high and sustainable profitability.

For Block, this was a much-needed narrative shift as the stock failed to deliver satisfactory shareholder returns over the past 5-year period, which coincided with one of the strongest tailwinds of the electronic payments sector - the pandemic lockdowns and the shift toward digital payments.

In spite of this favourable development, SQ delivered a total return of only 36% for the past five years, which was way below the broader equity market.

Data by YCharts

At the end of 2022, I laid out my bearish thesis on the stock, which was entirely focused about the need to achieve high and sustainable GAAP profitability. Even as 2023 turned out to be a great year for risk assets due to the fall in the term premium (more on that later), SQ still underperformed the S&P 500 on an absolute basis.

Seeking Alpha

On a risk-adjusted basis, the underperformance was even worse since based on the company's beta, SQ should have delivered returns in excess of 40% during the period.

Seeking Alpha

Over the past year, the bearish ratings on SQ stock have almost entirely disappeared among sell-side analysts, with only one sell rating at the moment out of around 50 analysts covering the stock.

Seeking Alpha

Most of these ratings have not changed since the unsustainable all-time highs for SQ in 2021, when the stock almost reached the $300 price tag.

This extreme bullishness among analysts, regardless of where the stock is trading, results in a heavily one-sided trading for SQ and could lead to rapid downside movements when results fail to meet expectations.

But as I mentioned above, the key driving force of SQ has been the sharp fall in the term premium since early November. It was a development that had a profound impact on high risk and long-duration assets, such as Block's share price, and that is why it is hardly a surprise that SQ is up 60% in the past three months alone.

Data by YCharts

Although it has been one of the key drivers of SQ since November, the announcement by the U.S. Treasury also coincided with Block's third quarter results. The quarterly results were well-received by the investment community as Block's management retired its commitment to profitability and with that reinvigorated the "turnaround story".

With that in mind, SQ returns in 2024 will still be largely influenced by the aforementioned risk premium, which is why I recently outlined my bearish views on growth stocks in general. But even if we are willing to ignore market-wide developments and focus solely on the business itself, I am still very skeptical of Block's turnaround story.

A Doubtful Turnaround Story

Both in the shareholder letter and during the conference call, the main topic gravitated around Block's profitability and more importantly the rather unusual approach to frame it through a so-called "Rule of 40". It is a very unusual approach that consists of targeting a combination of gross profit growth and adjusted operating margin.

Block Q3 2023 Shareholder Letter

I can see why framing future performance this way could sound appealing to some investors, given that it combines growth with margins, but personally I wouldn't rely on it. First and foremost, using adjusted operating margin as a target should ring the alarm bells for any long-term investor. But more importantly, a combination of growth in gross profit and adjusted operating margin tells us next to nothing about the business model itself and what profitability it would achieve.

For example, Block achieved a so-called "Rule of 33" in FY 2022 which was one of the worst years on record for the stock.

... for 2022, Block's gross profit growth plus adjusted operating income margin was 33% or 23% excluding Afterpay. Source: Block Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript

As the company focused on improving profitability in 2023, the management now expects to reach a "Rule of 27" for the whole year.

For the full year 2023, the midpoint of our guidance implies gross profit growth of 24%, and adjusted operating income margins of 3%, leading to Rule of 27 this year. This reflects meaningful margin expansion in 2023, Source: Block Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

By comparing these two periods, we could see that this "Rule" does not give us any meaningful information as investors, and instead we are better off focusing solely on margins and understanding the differences between the company's GAAP and Non-GAAP figures.

In addition to the "Rule of 40", Block's management steered investor attention to the ambitious $1bn share buyback program.

So, we're going to start with Amrita providing more detail into what I wrote, most notably, reaching our Rule of 40 goal in 2026 and authorizing a repurchase of $1 billion in shares to offset a portion of dilution from share-based compensation. Source: Block Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

Large share buyback programs are usually a good way to appease investors, especially after the company's share price has fallen sharply in recent years.

In the case of Block, the $1bn of share repurchases should be enough to buyback around 13m shares at today's prices, which is roughly 2% of total outstanding shares for the last reported quarter. A 2% reduction in total shares outstanding is not bad for shareholders, but is hardly enough to move the needle for future returns.

The more important part of this share buyback program, however, is that it is still lower than the company's annual share-based compensation expense, which stands at $1.2bn for the past 12-month period and has been rapidly increasing in recent years.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Therefore, unless we see a notable decrease of Block's stock-based compensation, which by the way is still higher than the company's cash flow from operations, I wouldn't rely too much on share repurchase commitments as a way to create shareholder value.

More On GAAP Profitability

Instead of focusing on the gross profit growth and adjusted operating margin, I would put more emphasis on the company's GAAP margins.

The starting point here is that Block's main transaction-based segment is a low margin business, with gross margins of around 40%. The subscription and services part of the company are more lucrative in terms of actual profitability, which is why the future mix between the two segments should be a key pillar of every bullish thesis on the company.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Gross margins are usually very stable over time and as we see from the graph above are already falling from their temporary highs during the pandemic.

In order to achieve GAAP profitability, Block would also need to significantly reduce the share of its fixed costs to total sales. Although sales and marketing costs have been falling, the product development and general & administrative expenses have been headed in the opposite direction. Note that the ratios we see on the graph below are calculated by excluding Bitcoin revenue, which is reported on a gross basis (more on that here).

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

As Block is faced with less growth opportunities, the management is likely to continue to reduce its spend on sales & marketing by also reducing the number of people employed in that area.

In the latest shareholder letter, the Founder and CEO of the company Jack Dorsey mentioned a cap of 12,000 employees being introduced at the company.

We are going to do that again now, by creating an absolute cap on the number of people we have at the company, held firm at 12,000 people until we feel the growth of the business has meaningfully outpaced the growth of the company. We know the inverse is true today. Source: Block Shareholder Letter Q3 2023

Later on during the call, the CFO made clear that this compares to 13,000 being employed currently at the company, which implies a nearly 8% reduction in total workforce.

Our cap of 12,000 people compares to our current size of just over 13,000 people as of the end of the third quarter. We believe constraining team size will enable us to be more effective in how we drive performance and service of our customers and accountability on our business strategies. Source: Block Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

This could undoubtedly create a short-term tailwind for Block's share price when management reports its next quarterly results. However, the big question mark here is how sustainable is this reduction in the company's workforce and whether or not it will be enough for achieving high GAAP profitability.

When it comes to fixed costs as a share of revenue and more specifically - selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) expenses, Block is not far off from its peer average within the electronic payments space (see below). Although these businesses differ in nature, a very aggressive cut in sales and marketing expenses could jeopardize the company's topline growth.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

At the same time, however, Block lacks the size needed to bring the economies of scale that Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have and the company is unlikely to be able to reduce its product development costs as it needs to continue to expand its service offerings in order to fuel future growth.

Finally, we see a growing opportunity for banking with and on Square, and are surfacing it as one of our top priorities. We’ve come a long way since introducing Square Capital. We now have a number of financial tools in the market to help sellers with cash flow and purchasing, including Loans, Debit Card, Credit Card, Checking, Savings, and Bill Pay. Source: Block Shareholder Letter Q3 2023

Conclusion

Block's share price is unlikely to deliver satisfactory shareholder returns in 2024, unless financial conditions continue to ease. Short-term business momentum is to be expected, but for a number of reasons I don't see this as a lasting tailwind for the share price either. That is why, as analysts are turning extremely bullish on the stock, I see following the current narrative as a very risky strategy.