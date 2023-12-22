Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Helping Hands

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is a financially solid, century-old, mid-size energy and industrial tech services company. Baker Hughes sells technology services and equipment and it monitors sites using software increasingly enhanced with AI. Suggested solutions are applied to upgrade and modernize energy and industrial plants and oilfield operations. The goal is to maximize efficiencies and sustainability.

The company operates in an essential industry where the trend is global growth. In our opinion, Baker Hughes is a potentially Strong Buy opportunity. We foresee strong revenue and profit growth as it expands software and monitoring opportunities.

Beware, it is a crowded field with many peers and Baker Hughes stock has a low valuation Factor Grade from Seeking Alpha. These factors are somewhat tamping the stock's momentum.

Size of Baker Hughes (Seeking Alpha)

The share price is +62% over 5 years, 17.7% over the last 12 months, and 18% YTD. Momentum has slowed slightly over the last 6 months. Nevertheless, short interest is less than 2%. We believe the trend for clean energy power and industrial plant growth is compelling and sustainable. Seeking Alpha applies a high Factor Grade for this company's growth potential. The share price of Baker Hughes still appears attractive.

Quant Rating & Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

A Growth Industry

Power generation forecasts demonstrate exponential increases over the next few years. New energy and industrial plants face tough legislation and regulations, so the services of companies like Baker Hughes to be safe, reliable, and meet sustainability standards is essential. Worldwide, there are 62,500 power plants in operation, +65K productive oilfields, and over 10M factories in the world. In the U.S., for instance, energy plants in the coal, petroleum, natural and other gases, nuclear, hydroelectric, and other energy sources increased from 242 to 557 in the last decade.

Power Generation Thru 2027 (Statista)

A September '23 report, "Pathways to Commercial Liftoff: Virtual Power Plants," undergirds our opinion that retail value investors will energize their portfolios by adding Baker Hughes stock, because

"Between 2023 and 2030, the U.S. will need to add enough new power generation capacity to supply over 200 GW of peak demand… to follow a path towards 100% clean electricity by 2035, new capacity needs could nearly double."

Baker Hughes Profile (Baker Hughes)

Risks/Rewards

Baker Hughes has operations in 120 countries.

The Oilfield Services and Equipment segment sells services onshore and offshore for oilfield operations and wells; it covers exploration, appraisal, and development to production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning including well construction and completions, intervention, and measurements.

Production Solutions sells products including artificial lift systems and chemicals.

Its Subsea and Surface Pressure Systems facilitate the control and flow of hydrocarbons from the wellhead to production facilities.

The Industrial and Energy Tech segment is expanding the company's technology portfolio through its BHC3 AI program; it collects Big Data used to maximize effectiveness and efficiencies, productivity, and reliability in gas, industrial, climate, and industrial tech and management.

There is a risk to income generation for retail value investors if the share price stagnates. The dividend yield (2.35%) is minimal but already represents a 46.05% payout of the company's earnings. The dividend is not upwardly mobile. The dividend gets As and Bs for safety, growth, and consistency. Despite the low yield and the share price approaching its 52-week high of +$37 per share from $26.73 in March '23 to ~$34 approaching the holidays, 21 Wall Street analysts rate the stock a Buy or Strong Buy opportunity, 7 a Hold, and only 1 a Sell.

Another concern of ours for individual investors is that 93% of the outstanding shares are owned by institutions and 4% by public corporations. The public owns 2.18% and insiders own 0.13% of the shares. There are only 2.6 days to cover short shares. Insiders have mostly been selling on the rise in price this year. Hedge fund buys and sells do not reveal any particular trend since they started purchasing Baker Hughes stock steadily in September '22; the number of funds owning shares doubled over the last 12 months, or so.

Valuation Issue

Baker Hughes reported its Q3 '23 financials in October. The company reports booking $100M in new orders in Q3 moving the company closer to $600M-to-$700M in its FY '23 revenue target. It generated $592M of free cash flow. We expect its cash flow from operations in FY '23 to be about the same as at the end of 2022 at about $1.8B to $1.9B.

The CEO forecasts, "international drilling and completion spending to be up year-over-year in the mid-teens, and North America up by mid-to-high single digits." LNG demand is tight so the CEO foresees little growth for Baker Hughes in this sector Y/Y. In the Industrial and Energy Technology sector, performance in Q3 was "above expectations." Orders hit $4.3B that were up 32% Y/Y.

"IET revenue for the quarter was $2.7 billion, up 37% versus the prior year, led by Gas Tech equipment growth that was up over 100% year-over-year, driven by execution and project backlog.

Earnings Forecast (Seeking Alpha)

Total revenue ending September '23 was $6.6B versus $5.3B Y/Y. SGA held steady at $627M compared to $620M the year before. EPS on Class A common stock was $0.51, or $0.42 after adjustments, ending this September compared to a loss of ($0.26) in Q3 '22. Cash, receivables, and inventory are higher than December '22. We estimate the Q4 '23 EPS will top $0.45 and can hit $0.48 if more orders are fulfilled and SGA expenditures are kept tight; this compares to $0.38 per share in Q4 '22. The company has a mixed record of meeting analysts' EPS estimates.

The stock is overvalued. S A gives it an F grade for price-to-earnings GAAP TTM (20.39) and FWD (18.45); the sector median is 9.12 and 10.34, respectively. For P/E-to-cash flow, book, and EBITDA, Baker Hughes rates a Factor Grade of D-.

Our opinion aligns with a consensus of individual analysts and investment firms; i.e., the share price can potentially move into the low-$40s over the next year. On the low side, the price might hover around $37; the high might reach $47. We estimate a PE in '24 at 17x an EPS estimate of $2.07 and add @12% for the strong momentum the industry and stock are experiencing.

Boosts undergirding our forecast for a higher average target price is the 4.62 Quant Rating and Strong Buy assessment since September from S A. Second, energy demand is going to grow worldwide. Third, the smart energy and power industry is expected to have a CAGR of 8.9% making us comfortable with the average price target we are anticipating.

AI tech is a burgeoning field for companies like Baker Hughes that we foresee adding significantly to their revenue sources over the years. Energy and AI are being called "The New Power Couple" in the media. With our solutions, Baker Hughes also does remote digital monitoring and testing operations to secure facilities, improve safety, and lower operational costs. This can become a subscription service generating another source of revenue and can be a booming profit center over time.

Takeaway

We do not see much risk to retail value investors holding Baker Hughes. The stock is not volatile, it pays a dividend, and the share price potential is good because of revenue growth (~18% annually) and profit in the coming quarters. The next earning report announcement is scheduled for January 23, '24. The consensus is for healthy earnings.

Debt is up Y/Y to $6.7B but with cash on hand, cash flow, and its market cap at +$34B the debt risk does not worry us. After all, the company acquired 20 companies, including 5 in the last 5 years. 40% operate in energy services and equipment and 25% in software. The current debt-to-equity ratio of about 1.5 is in the range of the industry average. Overall, Baker Hughes is a potential opportunity for investors with time and patience.