Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

$6 Trillion Black Swan Everyone Forgot

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Commercial real estate poses a significant threat to markets in 2024, with over $6 trillion in debt outstanding.
  • Regional banks are particularly exposed to this risk, as they hold half of the outstanding commercial real estate debt.
  • Investors can prepare for potential market downturns by considering long-duration bonds, Bitcoin as a hedge, and opportunities in large banks.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Black swan event

by Martin Nancekievill/iStock via Getty Images

Risk is what's left over after you think you've thought of everything.

- Carl Richards

Thesis Summary

The market is near all-time highs, and as usually happens, investors are becoming complacent. Lulled into a false sense of

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
18.39K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

J
JackCr
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (7.9K)
@James Foord

Thanks for the analysis!

Any thoughts on specific regional banks that might be at greater risk?

Also whether precious metals will benefit in the scenario you presented?
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (251)
@JackCr I have not looked closely at specific banks. I know @Avi Gilburt has been looking into banking sector.

Yes I do think precious metals would benefit, and overall see the potential for a secular bull market.
azep14 profile picture
azep14
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (331)
Nice article. So you think the big banks will look into acquisitions even with these bad loans? If so maybe I’ll look into adding to my bank positions
F
Fearful greedy and broke
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (1.57K)
Many have discussed it. Therefore, it can't be a black swan, even if a failure related to it that has a material effect on the market occurs.
c
chuckyt
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (113)
@Fearful greedy and broke Mr. Market doesnt really have a good track record at discounting things.
Throwing Ketchup profile picture
Throwing Ketchup
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (3.04K)
@Fearful greedy and broke Or... everybody knows about it, occasionally talks about it, but doesn't prepare for it. A cataclysmic comet strike is something which everyone knows and has talked about, but no one preps for it. I'd still call it a Black Swan event. With every rate cut, shorts will be driven out of commercial REITs, but it won't change the reality of empty space and mortgages coming due.
D Lombardo profile picture
D Lombardo
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (1.57K)
Nice article!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DJI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.