$6 Trillion Black Swan Everyone Forgot

by Martin Nancekievill/iStock via Getty Images

Risk is what's left over after you think you've thought of everything.

- Carl Richards

Thesis Summary

The market is near all-time highs, and as usually happens, investors are becoming complacent. Lulled into a false sense of security.

It's funny how quickly things change in today's fast-paced world. Only 9 months ago, the whole US financial system seemed to be on the brink of collapse, as regional banks came under intense pressure due to the high-rate environment.

Today, however, GDP is rising, the Fed is done hiking, and banks are fine.

But are yesterday's problems truly behind us?

Or have we just forgotten them, buried deep in our minds beneath the thousands of headlines we are faced with daily?

I contend in this article that commercial real estate continues to be a huge threat to markets in 2024. There is over $6 trillion in CRE debt outstanding.

Even with lower rates coming, regional banks could once again come under substantial pressure.

Could this be the black swan event markets aren't pricing in?

What's Up With Commercial Real Estate?

So, what exactly has been happening to commercial real estate over the last 9 months?

It's hard to get a big-picture view since "commercial real estate" is not a homogenous market.

CRE Prices YoY (FRED)

By the Fed's estimates, we have actually seen some rebound in Q1 and Q2 of 2023. That is when we look at the YoY change.

However, not all real estate markets are created equal.

Without a doubt, the office space has been the hardest hit. Vacancy rates reached around 20% in the third quarter of 2023.

And according to the same study, commercial real estate prices actually fell 20% in 2023. This was calculated through cap rates and forecasts another 5%-15% decrease in values in the next year.

Cap rates (CBRE)

Fundamentally, it's just hard to imagine how many of these commercial spaces will recover their pre-pandemic values. The hybrid workplace is becoming commonplace, and even if companies don't let go of the office altogether, they are certainly downsizing this cost.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, there's about $1.2 trillion in commercial mortgage debt set to mature from now to 2025.

Who Pays The Bill?

The most exposed to this threat are, of course, regional banks. According to regulators, there's about $6 trillion in outstanding commercial real estate debt, and half of this is owned by banks, mostly small regional ones.

There is an added risk here for banks because a lot of this debt is tied up in CMBS loans, which, by design, are easier to default on.

CMBS loans are popular because they typically shield an owner's personal wealth and other properties in the event of a default, making it easier to walk away. During market upswings, these loans often also include borrower "cash outs.

Source: Marketwatch

Not only do these loans limit the borrower's liability, but they also give them the ability to cash out, which is like drawing out equity.

An investor who has cashed out is more likely to walk away from a property.

How Could This Play Out?

Ultimately, it will be the small regional banks who will bear the brunt. These entities are still under pressure from higher interest rates, and even as the Fed begins to cut, it will take some time for bond values to recover.

Even if the cutting does help, the commercial real estate market looks like it could still be in for a rough time in 2024.

According to this report, defaults on CRE could reach rates of 10%-20%. That's equivalent to around one-fourth of the assets held by an average bank.

At best, we will have a slow bleed in the real estate market.

But at worst, I believe this could trigger a credit contagion.

No doubt, this would compel the Fed to act, and though their swift actions during the March scare did solve the situation, the Fed isn't all-powerful. When true credit contagion happens, the Fed can help heal the damage but not necessarily prevent it.

How Do We Prepare?

With this in mind, how can investors prepare themselves?

Trying to predict a black swan is not an efficient strategy. So, selling everything and running for the hills might not be the best thing to do here.

Instead, let's focus on the opportunities that could arise.

Long Bonds

This is a play that is beginning to make sense. In fact, it has made sense for a while, with 10-year rates already down significantly from their recent highs.

With the coming cutting cycle already pencilled in by the Fed, bonds could be a good bet-long-duration bonds, probably an even better one due to their convexity.

Bonds would likely act as a hedge in the case of a credit crisis, as they have before, and we would see a flight to safety, likely propelled by Fed stimulus.

The easy thing to do is to buy some iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Bitcoin

Yes, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) could very well act as a hedge against systemic risk. It worked before, so why not again?

BTC and KRE (Author's work)

Shown above, Bitcoin in orange and SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) in red.

While the regional banks were collapsing, Bitcoin was skyrocketing. We should not draw rash conclusions from this, but it does support our thesis.

Bitcoin is seen by many as digital gold and an alternative form of payment. It makes sense to view it as a hedge against "systemic banking risk".

Furthermore, with the halving approaching and Bitcoin ETFs likely coming out as early as January, this seems like a good idea.

Large Banks

Lastly, the other potential winner from weakness in regional banks could be large banks. This could give them an opportunity to buy assets at fire sale prices, as well as benefit from the overall declining structure in interest rates.

Of course, this would be a risky bet and probably more of a recovery play rather than an outright hedge.

Investors could, for example, consider going long the Roundhill Big Bank ETF (BIGB).

Final Thoughts

There's always a million things that could go wrong, and while we can do our best to predict black swans, they are, by definition, unpredictable.

However, what we can do is prepare for these kinds of events by positioning our portfolio in a way that will protect our wealth even if something like this happens.