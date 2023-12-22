Sviatlana Zyhmantovich

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is making a lot of efforts to enhance its bottom line that includes recent restructuring costs. Equipped with AI, machine learning decision-making, and scalable technology, I do believe that the company knows well how to compete in the consumer finance area. Besides, with the recent decrease in the share count and the stock repurchase program, PRG does really look like a buy. Yes, I did find risks from new FTC fines, changes in the regulations, higher interest rates, and loan write-offs. However, I believe that PRG is too cheap not to follow the stock carefully.

Business Model, And Recent Increases In EPS Expectations

PROG offers point-of-sale payment solutions under three business lines, Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies. These three business segments offer different e-commerce, app-based, revolving product credit products, and consumer loans among other services.

The company explained in a recent presentation that a combination of instant decisioning, fast delivery of items acquired, and easy payments appears to make PROG highly profitable. The company drew my attention because of its earnings and valuation, however I believe that the business model is easy to understand. In my view, it is all about offering a fast and good customer experience. Given the past expertise in this industry, PROG appears to know what it is doing.

As shown in the most recent quarterly release, PROG makes most of its revenue thanks to leasing and fees. Interest and loans receivable represent only a small part of the net earnings. I believe that the company is worth having a look at mainly because of the recent increase in net earnings in 2023, but also because of its current cheap valuation.

Source: 10-Q

The most recent earnings result included better than expected EPS GAAP, close to $0.76, and quarterly revenue close to $582 million. In the last 90 days, six EPS revisions were made. All analysts upgraded their EPS expectations.

Source: SA

Stable Balance Sheet

The balance sheet gives some information about the business model. PROG Holdings uses a significant amount of debt to finance lease merchandise agreements with customers as well as certain acquisitions. PROG receives payments for the loans and leases from the customers, and this money is used to pay debt holders. In my view, as long as clients pay what is due, and management successfully negotiates with debt holders, the business model appears solid.

More in particular, PROG reported cash and cash equivalents of about $294 million, with accounts receivable of $55 million, lease merchandise worth $521 million, and loans receivable of about $119 million. Total assets stand at close to $1.489 billion, and the asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x. Given the total amount of cash, I believe that the balance sheet remains stable.

Source: 10-Q

With regard to the list of liabilities, accounts payable and accrued expenses were equal to $146 million, with deferred income tax liabilities close to $104 million and debt worth $591 million. Total liabilities were equal to $891 million.

Source: 10-Q

AI Machine Learning Decision-Making And Scalable Technology Will Most Likely Drive EPS Growth North

The company uses artificial intelligence, and counts with scalable technology and data-driven customer care programs. With these technologies and potential scalability, I believe that we could expect growing EBITDA margin growth and EPS growth. In this regard, it is worth noting that EBITDA margins did increase in the past. I do not see why further increases would not be reported in the future. PROG Holdings is also targeting massive markets. Progressive leasing appears to be valued at $2.7 billion.

Source: Investor Presentation

Restructuring Costs May Bring Net Income Enhancements, But I Cannot Say Whether Efforts Were Already Successful.

I cannot really say whether the previous restructuring costs brought an increase in PROG's bottom line. I also really hope that the modification of the Progressive Leasing call center office and impairments of operating lease right-of-use assets do not bring lower net sales growth. With all that being said, I invite readers to investigate whether these actions could have a beneficial effect on company's future income statements.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, restructuring costs were related to employee severance within Progressive Leasing. For the same period in 2022, restructuring costs included impairment of an operating lease right-of-use asset and other property and equipment related to a reduction of Progressive Leasing call center office space, and a higher amount of employee severance within Progressive Leasing. Source: 10-Q

PROG's Recent Positive CFO, And FCF Expectations From Other Investors

I believe that the investors who may not appreciate the total amount of debt may need to look at the sustainability of the company's CFO, FCF, and net income. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported net earnings of close to $120 million and CFO of about $292 million. The level of earnings and cash flow is not extraordinary. In the past, the company has proven that it can offer positive FCF for a long period of time. I believe that management knows well how to choose clients and sign lease agreements. With this in mind, I think that future CFO will most likely continue.

Source: 10-k

The expectations of other analysts include positive FCFO, net income, stable net sales, and operating margin. In particular, they are expecting 2025 net sales of close to $2.509 billion, with 2025 EBITDA of $290 million, 2025 EBIT close to $226 million, and operating margin close to 9%. Finally, market estimates include 2025 net income of about $142 million, with EPS close to $3.39, and 2025 free cash flow of $114 million.

Source: S&P

Current Trading Multiples Seem Quite Cheap

Without running any sophisticated discounted cash flow model, I believe that PROG does look cheap. It is right now trading at close to 6x-9x FCF, which is mainly the lowest multiple in the last seven years. In the past, the company traded at more than 16x FCF.

Source: Ycharts

With regard to the EV/EBITDA levels, PROG appears to report a valuation of 0.9-1.7x EBITDA, which I believe is significantly lower than that of peers. I believe that an increase in coverage or new communications could bring the valuation up.

Source: Ycharts

The PE ratio is close to 8x-9x, which I believe is also quite low. In the past, the company traded at even 18x EPS. Looking at the past usually means nothing with respect to the future, however it is fair to say that PROG does look cheap right now.

Source: Ycharts

The Company Is Executing Stock Repurchases, Which May Lower The Share Count, And Enhance Future EPS

Under the $1 billion share repurchase program reported by PROG, management could continue to buy new shares in the coming years. As a result, we may see a decline in the share count, which may have a beneficial effect on the EPS.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program that replaced the previous $300 million repurchase program. The Company repurchased 3,587,361 shares for $108.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, we had the authority to purchase additional shares up to our remaining authorization limit of $229.0 million. Source: 10-Q

Given the decrease in the share count reported since the year 2011 and the recent stock price dynamics, I think that the market did not really pay attention to the impressive decrease in the share count.

Source: Ycharts

Valuation Based On My Assumptions, And My Own Expectations

For the assessment of PROG, I looked at the P/E ratio reported by competitors. The median P/E ratio of the sector is close to 9x-11x. With this in mind, I believe that assuming an exit multiple close to 11x earnings makes sense.

Source: SA

I made several projections that are in line with the expectations of other analysts and also in line with my own assumptions. My expectations include 2029 net sales of close to $2.809 billion, with net sales growth of 3.76%. I also included 2029 EBITDA of about $288 million, 2029 EBIT of $216 million, and operating margin of about 9.63%. 2029 Net income would be close to $191 million, with net margin of 6.81%, EPS of $4, and 2029 free cash flow of $181 million.

Source: Oren's Work

If we assume a WACC of 6%, the net present value of future net income would be close to $929 million. Now, with an exit multiple of close to 11x EPS, the total valuation would be close to $2.13 billion, with a fair price of $49 per share and an IRR of close to 9%.

Source: Oren's Work

Competitors, And Risks From New Regulations, Fines, Loan Write-Offs, Or Merchandise Write-Offs

PROG Holdings, Inc. is subject to a significant number of regulations, and entities like the FTC carefully follow the activities of the company. It means that from time to time PROG may have to pay fines or modify its business activities to respect changes in the law. In this regard, I believe that investors may want to read about the following explanation included in the last annual report.

In April 2020, our Progressive Leasing business entered into a settlement with the FTC to resolve allegations by the FTC that certain of Progressive Leasing's advertising and marketing practices violated the FTC Act, even though Progressive Leasing believed it was in compliance with the FTC Act, and thus, did not admit any violations of that act or any other laws. Under the FTC Settlement, Progressive Leasing paid $175 million to the FTC and agreed to enhance certain of its compliance-related activities, including augmenting disclosures to its customers and expanding its POS partner monitoring programs. Source: 10-k

The worst that can happen to PROG is that clients cannot pay payments that they owe to the company. Rising inflation, increases in unemployment, or increases in the interest rates could contribute to loan write-offs or merchandise write-offs. As a result, I believe that we may see lower book value per share, or future FCF generation expectations could lower. In this regard, management provided the following explanation.

Food, energy, residential rent and other costs of living have also increased significantly over the last twelve months, which we believe disproportionately negatively affects the customers we serve and therefore may unfavorably impact our customers' ability to make the payments they owe the Company, resulting in increased customer payment delinquencies, lease merchandise write-offs, loan loss provisioning and loan write-offs. Source: 10-k

PROG Holdings suffers from a significant amount of competition not only from lease-to-own stores and virtual lease-to-own companies, but also from large e-commerce retailers. There are also many consumer finance companies offering financing to shop online. If these competitors offer better financing conditions or better incentive payments to both clients and partners, I believe that PROG may see a decrease in its FCF margins.

My Conclusion

Equipped with AI machine learning decision-making and scalable technology, PROG Holdings has offered positive FCF and net income for many years. In my view, it is clear that the management knows well how to connect with partners and offer beneficial incentives. Recent restructuring costs could also have a beneficial effect on profitability as operating expenses have declined over time. For all these reasons, I believe that PROG is a buy. However, I would also welcome further increase in stock repurchases recently announced and lower share count, which I believe could be drivers of the stock price. There are obvious risks from higher interest rates, loan write-offs, and new FTC fines. With that, I believe that PROG could trade at higher price marks.