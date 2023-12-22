gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Since the last time I covered the NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in March of this year with my bullish thesis, it has appreciated by more than 39% and is now trading at around $53.4 as shown below.

At that time I was optimistic because of the additional business opportunities for cybersecurity companies due to the popularization of ChatGPT and artificial intelligence resulting in the creation of new risk profiles in an already expanding market. This thesis will show the upside should continue especially given that the acquisitions of VMware (VMW) by Broadcom (AVGO) and more recently, Splunk (SPLK) by Cisco (CSCO) are unleashing new synergies in the cybersecurity industry which can increase shareholder value.

An industry where M&A Activities Abound

First, this is a technologically advanced industry where innovations are a necessity rather than a luxury given the decentralized way employees work after the Covid pandemic, and how we tend to consume IT services, both through our desktops and mobile phones. These all result in an expansion of the surface area of attack available to hackers with the financial implication of cybercrime expected to escalate to $10.5 trillion by 2025 as attackers get more audacious.

Now, in an escalating threat environment where cybercriminals have grown more sophisticated both as a result of being supported by bad nation actors and through the use of artificial intelligence, IT security also needs to adapt rapidly. Thus, it is the need to be at the forefront of cyberwarfare while being equipped with the best tools which explains the higher degree of consolidation in this industry. Hence, in addition to the two high-profile M&As I mentioned earlier, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has made more than 20 acquisitions during the last five years with the most recent one dated October 2023 for Israeli-based Dig Security for an estimated $400 million. On the other hand, with only six acquisitions since 2017, CrowdStrike (CRWD) seems to be more reliant on organic growth. Both form part of CIBR's holdings as shown below.

Looking further, Gen Digital (GEN) which was formerly known as Norton LifeLock until November last year is the remnants of Symantec after Broadcom bought the Enterprise Security software division in 2019 for $10.7 billion.

Coming back to Broadcom, in addition to semiconductors, it also has an infrastructure software and cybersecurity business which is composed mostly of CA Technologies and Symantec Security. Now with VMWare contributing around $12 billion, Broadcom's software infrastructure business is expected to generate about $20 billion for FY-2024. Noteworthily, it may also sell some of VMware's non-strategic assets including Carbon Black, a provider of endpoint security software that was acquired by VMware billion in 2019 for $2.1 billion. Potential contenders for a takeover bid could include Palo Alto given its past acquisition history together with its cash-rich balance sheet, but, bearing in mind networking giant Cisco's $28 billion acquisition of Splunk which owns a security and observability platform, there should also be interest from non-pure play stakeholders, or those who do not exclusively operate cybersecurity businesses.

Consequently, by unleashing tens of billions of dollars in the cybersecurity market, M&A remains a powerful tool to launch both revenue and cost synergies thereby sustaining industry dynamism and creating value for shareholders.

Profitability, Valuation, and Economic Uncertainty

Looking into some of CIBR's most prominent holdings, they have relatively good cash positions except for Gen Digital which has more than $9 billion in net debt due to the Avast acquisition in November last year. However, it now enjoys double-digit growth of above 30% in the cybersecurity market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2020.

For this matter, the chart below helps to illustrate how CIBR's holdings are growing 2-5 times faster than what is expected for the market.

Furthermore, with cybersecurity services being provided using SaaS business models whereby customers have to subscribe to receive regular updates, recurring revenues are relatively high, which when spread over the cost of sales results in higher gross margins (above table). These lower overheads are made possible by providing services through platforms where mass updates can be done simultaneously and by a small team of professionals instead of sending an army of technicians to deploy software in faraway locations.

These all mean that CIBR's holdings deserve better valuations, and I have a target of $60.8 after applying a multiplier of 13.8% to the current share price of $53.4. Now, this target is also supported by the ETF's price-to-book multiple of 4.99x which is trading at a discount of 23% relative to the category average of 6.55x.

Consequently, this remains a relatively moderate target and a long-term one too as in the short-to-medium term things may get volatile. Thus, after being mostly raised since 2019, consensus revenue estimates for Palo Alto have been downgraded from $8.4 billion to $8.18 billion for FY-2024. On the other hand, CrowdStrike consensus estimates have been raised by $0.01 billion to $3.05 billion while SentinelOne's estimates have also been upgraded.

This is more of a mixed picture, but, when cybersecurity giant Palo Alto's outlook disappoints in this way there are reasons to adopt some prudence. Now, the lower guidance is based on lower billings which are the amount invoiced to customers but are taking longer to reach the income statement possibly because higher borrowing costs are resulting in deferred payments. Thinking aloud this does not amount to cancellation of contracts or puts into question the demand for cybersecurity services but rather shows that the industry is not immune to the difficult macroeconomic conditions that some parts of corporate America may be subject to.

Looking further, Palo Alto's pains could be due to the cutthroat competition in the cybersecurity industry, this time not from pure plays like SentinelOne (S) but from others like Microsoft (MSFT) who are diversified into other businesses.

Competition from Non-Pure Plays

In this respect, one company can have the best firewalls to protect the network against intrusion, but it is ultimately at the end-point where protection matters most. The end-point encompasses the antivirus software installed on laptops and smartphones.

Looking deeper into end-point protection, in addition to pure play cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike, it is public cloud services provider Microsoft that shines as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant as shown below. This diagram dates back to October last year but still has the merit of showing the strategic importance of non-pure plays in the security landscape.

Explaining further, while most of us may have seen products like Windows Defender on our computers, many other Microsoft tools are positioned behind the scenes and have a lot to do with cloud security. Combined, these products helped the software giant to generate over $20 billion in revenues on a trailing twelve-month basis as of January this year during the announcement of the second quarter of FY-2023 results.

This is more than two times the combined revenues of Palo Alto and CrowdStrike. Therefore, in the future, the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index tracked by CIBR may add Microsoft to its holdings. Now, it is precisely this flexibility aspect of an ETF to alter its portfolio that makes it a more appealing way to profit from the cybersecurity industry than having to choose individual names.

CIBR is a Buy

In this respect, CIBR has only 32 holdings compared to the 48 stocks held by the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) which was incepted earlier as tabled below, and also charges 0.6%. Still, with a higher AUM of $5.87 billion, CIBR is not only more liquid but has shown a much better three-year performance as shown below. This includes the March to November 2022 period when tech stocks were highly volatile as the Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy at an aggressive pace.

Looking at competition from non-pure plays, Microsoft has been around for a long time as an end-to-end service provider proposing mostly commoditized protection to its large customer base. There is also Alphabet's (GOOG) acquisition of Mandiant for $5.4 billion acquisition to enhance the incident response and threat intelligence abilities of GCP (Google Cloud Platform).

However, with the changing nature of the threat amid exponential data growth, demand for more customized services from specialized cybersecurity players has been sustained as evidenced by their growing sales as per the above chart. At the same time, they have broadened their operations to include information management features like immutable backup capabilities, to proactively take measures against ransomware attackers encrypting customer data. Also, more focus is now placed on protecting data assets in addition to getting the right security processes in place.

Additionally, by outsourcing monitoring and threat elimination roles to the SOCs (Security Operations Centers) of cybersecurity companies, corporations can ensure 24/7 protection of their assets without having to recruit hard-to-find and expensive talent. Now, by automating certain response mechanisms through the use of AI, cybersecurity companies can free up valuable man-hours to fine-tune threat detection activities and expedite investigations related to data breaches. In the same vein, service providers providing real-time reports on threats can use Chat-based interaction to better engage with customers.

Therefore, despite facing competition from large public cloud providers, opportunities abound for cybersecurity stocks to continue delivering on the growth mandate. At the same time, their platform approach, SaaS business models, and AI constitute solid ingredients to help them sustain their gross margins. To complement it all, M&As enable them to achieve their strategic ambitions of being well-positioned to address the problem of hacker sophistication. Finally, after its breathtaking historical performance, CIBR still has the potential to deliver a further upside which I moderately estimate at nearly 14% given some near-term uncertainty.