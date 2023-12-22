billnoll

One year ago, I regarded the silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) as my favorite investment for 2023. Since then, the metal has risen by around 3.5% but has not seen the same gains as the stock market, mainly because of decent economic growth. As we look toward a new year, I believe it is an excellent time to review this metal to better determine its future potential. To do so, we will also need to closely consider the economic events of 2023 and how these trends may play into silver in 2024.

I would characterize the 2023 market as one of a "return to normal." This year was the first since 2020, with no material COVID-19 impacts on the market. 2022 was a year of recovery, and 2023 has, for the most part, been a stagnant year for most financial assets aside from those that crashed in 2022. The few prominent trends we've seen are the sharp decline in commercial property market prices and disturbances in the banking system. On top of that, long-term interest rates continued to rise slightly while the Federal Reserve likely reached peak short-term interest rates.

While 2023 has been a stagnant year for silver, I believe it has set up a potentially more substantial bull market for the commodity in 2024. Admittedly, I have been bullish on silver for some time, and the metal has not moved dramatically. However, to me, that is not necessarily a bad result as I see silver as an ideal hedge against many forces in the currency market, not as a means to get rich. Thus, given silver has traded flat for some time, it has essentially been a "free hedge" for its investors. The question then is, what catalysts may cause silver to show its hedge value finally?

Silver and the Impending "Dovish Shock"

In 2020, silver initially crashed in value as market liquidity declined and the economic demand outlook for the metal faltered. However, this crash was short-lived because it was met with aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and the QE program, causing silver to rally as the monetary base exploded. More than anything, silver is a hedge against the monetary base. Today, the monetary base is declining due to quantitative tightening, technically creating a negative backdrop for silver. See below:

Data by YCharts

Over the past decade, SLV has usually traded at around 3.5X to 4X the Monetary Base (taking out the "trillion"). It is well within that range today, showing how consistent the relationship between silver and the monetary base is. This pattern was held before 2020, as seen in the low silver prices and the falling monetary base. The same is generally true since silver's 2021 peak nearly coincided with the monetary base peak.

What is the monetary base? This figure is effectively all of the true "cash" in the economy, being physically printed paper, coins, and all bank reserves held by the central bank. It is the amount of money that is not multiplied through fractional reserve banking, which is highly subject to bank leverage levels. To an extent, the strong correlation between the monetary base and silver shows how the US never truly fell off the precious metal standard; people still value silver almost directly against the amount of currency in the economic system.

Silver is more sensitive to the monetary base than interest rates, which gold is more sensitive to. In my opinion, that stems from the fact that gold is a very common asset for large governments worldwide who care more about real interest rates, while silver is most commonly owned by people who care more about direct currency devaluation. Historically, Americans have a particularly strong preference for silver, while Asia prefers gold. Thus, US silver prices are most exposed to the monetary base.

Put simply, for silver to rise in value, the monetary base will need to do so as well. One factor is the increase in physical currency in circulation, which is nearly constant over time. The more volatile factor is the amount of money in the Federal Reserve owned by commercial banks. This is money that banks have deposited into the Federal Reserve, as opposed to the amount stored in their vaults (currency in circulation), which is generally money created via QE that does not exist physically but still circulates. This figure initially declined around 2022 as the Federal Reserve began to deduct money from the financial system by allowing its assets to mature. However, banks had built up a secondary liquidity source via reverse repurchase agreements, which grew in 2021 when banks had excess liquidity. Although the Federal Reserve has removed money from the financial system, that has been entirely offset by banks' withdrawal of reverse repurchase agreements, causing a slight increase in bank deposits held in the Federal Reserve. See below:

Data by YCharts

While I do not want to overcomplicate this issue, it is something investors would benefit from understanding. To simplify, silver investors should want the "deposits held by banks in the Fed" figure to rise, essentially currency owned by banks. One factor promoting this is the decline in reverse repurchase agreements, a "backup" liquidity source banks had built up during the excess liquidity period of 2021. However, QT is one factor hampering deposit growth, which is seen in the overall decline in Fed assets since 2021 (purple line above).

Looking at 2024, it is likely that banks will run out of liquidity sources from reverse repurchase agreements, particularly if the QT program continues. This implies an impending decline in bank deposits held by the Fed, meaning the monetary base will likely decline in 2024. On the surface, that is a bearish factor for silver.

However, I firmly believe that the US banking system cannot afford a decline in the monetary base. Numerous banks failed this year due to insolvency after only a slight decrease in the monetary base in 2022. Technically speaking, on average, most US banks are insolvent or nearly insolvent today, given unrealized losses on securities and loans are roughly equal to bank "equity." However, this issue will only rise to the surface in the event of a bank liquidity decline, given no long-term interest rate declines. Given such a slight decline in bank liquidity caused a material cascade in bank issues in 2023, I believe the impending decline in the monetary base may quickly cause the scenario to repeat in 2024.

Will The Federal Reserve Race to Save Banks?

If we consider the lack of solvency of most banks, combined with a declined liquidity profile, we set up a scenario where the FDIC may need to step in and shore up significant deposits. There is only $5.6T of monetary base to cover ~$10.5T in insured bank deposits, ~$17.3T in total deposits, and ~$23T in total bank assets. In 2020, the Federal Reserve was quick to add ~$2T to the monetary base, which, by today, has had little impact on the overall solvency of banks. Obviously, it is unclear today if the Federal Reserve will stop QT and restart QE in the event of financial market strains, but that is the precedent set since 2008.

Today, inflation has moderated a bit while the real interest rate, or rate after inflation, is starting to decline clearly. Both of those factors point toward a dovish shift in Federal Reserve policy. More directly, the one-year Treasury rate is now about 60 bps below the one-month rate, pointing toward impending interest rate reductions. See below:

Data by YCharts

I believe inflation may rebound to new highs due to energy market trends and monetary policies. However, as with 2020, it is likely, that inflation will not rebound until the Federal Reserve overreacts in a dovish manner. Thus, I do not expect inflation to rise again until we see an end to QT and potentially a return to QE and interest rate cuts. While that may not seem very likely today, we must remember how quickly and aggressively the Federal Reserve pivoted in 2020. If more large banks face liquidity issues in 2024, as I expect, then I also expect the Federal Reserve will make a substantial dovish pivot quickly to ensure depositors do not become concerned. Indeed, we saw a prelude to that in 2023, with the central banking system quickly throwing out its long-held deposit insurance standards following bank failures.

The Bottom Line

Fundamentally, silver is a hedge against money circulating in the financial system. In the short run, silver could decline as QT policies are negatively impacting the monetary base. However, I firmly believe US banks cannot afford any declines in the monetary base due to their fundamental lack of solvency (if assets were sold at fair value). In 2024, I expect we will see another round of bank failures or strains, most likely followed by more aggressive Federal Reserve policies that could cause SLV to rise similarly to 2020 and potentially more if banking issues are as significant as I suspect.

Will this necessarily occur in 2024? No, a moderation in long-term rates could cause temporary improvement in bank solvency. However, there was a near-miss in early 2023, and I doubt that will occur again next year, particularly if the economy slows. Further, SLV could see significant declines immediately after financial market strains as traders "sell everything." That said, I believe SLV is unlikely to decline by more than 20-25% because it is tied to the monetary base in the long run, which I doubt will fall by over 10% without creating significant bank issues.

Given this, I expect that SLV will continue to be a low-risk hedge against potentially the most significant risk factor in the entire financial system - the rapid devaluation of US currency. It is possible the Federal Reserve will not devalue the dollar, going against the precedent set in the two previous recessions. However, that may likely require uninsured depositors to lose deposits, which could create other issues and would go against the precedent created in 2023.

A 2024 silver bull market is not guaranteed, but it seems likely, and, to me, such is nearly guaranteed if we set a 2030 horizon. In my view, since 2008, no actual progress has been made to fix US debt issues, requiring prolonged inflation. This "can" cannot be kicked down the road forever, and, as seen with banks this year, we're seeing a declining amount of negative stimulus required to cause the issue to surface. I am bullish on SLV and believe the ETF is one of the easiest ways to gain exposure to silver, given its reasonable 50bps expense ratio, high liquidity, and very close price to the silver spot market.