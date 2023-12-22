Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stellantis: There's No Reason To Be So Cheap

Dec. 22, 2023 10:04 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA) Stock1 Comment
Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
391 Followers

Summary

  • Stellantis is the fourth-largest automotive manufacturer in the world, with a diverse range of well-known brands and a strong market presence in North America and Europe.
  • The transition to electric vehicles poses a risk, but it is not expected to happen soon, allowing for significant growth in the internal combustion engine vehicle market.
  • Stellantis stands out among its competitors with high EBITDA margins, negative net debt, and attractive valuation metrics, making it a deep-value opportunity.

Chicago Auto Show Holds Its Media Preview Before Weekend Opening

Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is a genuine deep-value situation. In this instance, it appears to be highly undervalued without presenting any specific reasons to doubt its quality and warrant a lower valuation.

In this article, I will review

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
391 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

sam026 profile picture
sam026
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (1.45K)
Of course it's undervalued because like it's peers it doesn't specialize in coal powered EVs.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About STLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.