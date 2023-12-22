Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China In 2024: Headwinds 20 Years In The Making

Dec. 22, 2023 10:17 AM ETMCHI, KWEB, FXI, ASHR, GXC, CQQQ
Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
921 Followers

Summary

  • China's projected GDP growth of over 5% for 2023 is unlikely to be met in fact. A large part of this is due to the unraveling of debt.
  • The collapse of China's real estate sector, a massive component of the economy, has had reverberations felt in up to 60 different sectors of the economy.
  • China's official data releases have long been the subject of skepticism and scrutiny. Ancillary and empirical data, however, indicate that the near-term outlook (at least) is grim.

Near the beginning of the year, the Chinese government laid out a projection of what its economy would attain, despite not fully emerging from a restrictive pandemic-driven lockdown regime: a GDP growth in excess of 5%. As the year is poised to end, many

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
Currently leading research at Leverage Shares, I have longstanding professional experience with financial markets. All views are my own and I can assure you that I smile sometimes. M.S.F, M.B.A., IIT Chicago. My Substack where I dig *deep* into global business, market, Asia, culture, trends, etc.Please note: Leverage Shares is an ETP provider that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors. The company holds both long and short positions in a number of stocks (some of which might get a mention in some articles) in order to construct its products. Please consider risk factors carefully before investing in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I lead research at an ETP issuer that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors with various stocks, including some mentioned in this article, underlying them. As an issuer, we don't care how the market moves; our AUM is mostly driven by investor interest in our products.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

