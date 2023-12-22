TU IS

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) soared after the release of its most recent quarterly results, but I am of the view that the cracks are beginning to look too deep. The company posted solid top-line growth and continued to generate impressive profit margins. I am concerned by the lackluster net retention rates and cautious forward outlook. I suspect that the company is losing market share to the cloud titans, perhaps due to gaps in its generative AI offerings. Despite the market enthusiasm, I must throw in the towel and move to the sidelines.

DOCN Stock Price

It is ironic that DOCN is trading so strongly on results that proved thesis-breaking to me. The stock remains well below highs even after the sustained price action.

Data by YCharts

I last covered DOCN in October where I rated the stock a strong buy due to valuation. I am taking the chance to walk back my recommendation as the decelerating growth rates may eventually pressure the highly leveraged balance sheet.

DOCN Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, DOCN delivered $177.1 million in revenues, representing 16% YoY growth and coming ahead of guidance for $174 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 43% comfortably outpaced the 39% guidance.

2023 Q3 Presentation

DOCN has for many quarters offset disappointing revenue growth numbers with strong profit margins. DOCN actually saw a mild sequential acceleration in customer growth.

2023 Q3 Presentation

However, the net dollar retention rate turned negative as cloud optimization headwinds worsened. It may be tempting to dismiss the poor results as being simply due to a bad macro environment, but it is troubling to me that the mega-cap cloud providers are showing comparable and sometimes faster growth rates in spite of far larger revenue bases.

2023 Q3 Presentation

DOCN ended the quarter with $384 million of cash versus $1.476 billion of debt, representing a $1.1 billion net debt position. That represents a 4x debt to EBITDA multiple based on forward estimates - squarely in the high end for the tech sector. Leverage is high due to management's voracious appetite for M&A.

Looking ahead, management is targeting $178 million in fourth-quarter revenues with 37% adjusted EBITDA margins.

2023 Q3 Presentation

On the conference call, management outlined their path to accelerating revenue growth as coming from "product and infrastructure investments." Management is saying all the right things, stating their strategy as being to "drive operating leverage while balancing investment across organic and inorganic growth opportunities and share repurchases." Management cited evidence of market stabilization that showed "signs of bottoming in Q2." I personally wish to see that rhetoric shown in the financials first before concluding that the worst is behind us, again, especially given that the tech titans are posting stronger results.

Management elaborated on the proposed evidence by noting that churn remained stable at around 12%, contraction hovered around 15%, and expansion rates stopped declining for the first time since 2022 and hovered around 23% (I presume adding the three numbers together arrives at the 96% net dollar retention rate).

Management suggested that they could achieve double-digit revenue growth in 2024 based on the "self-serve funnel generating around 5% growth, Cloudways generating around 3% growth and Paperspace producing at least 3% growth." But that sounds to me more driven by inorganic growth and might not be sustainable in 2025 and thereafter.

Analysts appeared to be drawn to the idea that DOCN could capture market share by serving SMBs looking for cloud support as well as generative AI capabilities, the latter of which was added to DOCN's arsenal through its acquisition of Paperspace. While the idea of driving forward growth through adding new capabilities to the product is an attractive one from an intuitive sense, I am of the view that generative AI has created a sense of urgency, and enterprise customers may be inclined to work with the more established cloud titans due to them already having in-house, proficient generative AI offerings. There is the risk that DOCN gets disrupted by the incumbents due to that point, and that presents a grave potential risk to the highly leveraged balance sheet.

Is DOCN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

DOCN is typically framed as being the only pure-play cloud provider stock in the market today. Generative AI has helped to bolster confidence in the forward growth of cloud providers.

2023 Q3 Presentation

DOCN has found a niche in catering to smaller customers by offering an easier product to get started with.

2023 Q3 Presentation

As the only pure-play cloud operator stock in the market, DOCN found its stock trading at 24x earnings.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates have the company sustaining healthy double-digit revenue growth.

Seeking Alpha

Previously, I had thought that consensus estimates were too conservative, with DOCN being able to reduce leverage rapidly due to rapid growth. I no longer view this to be the case given the weak retention rate and poor outlook of this last quarter. I now reduce my revenue growth estimate to just 10% and long-term net margin assumption to 30%. I also lower my price-to-earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio') to 1x to reflect the highly leveraged balance sheet. That yields a fair value of around 3x sales. That suggests that the stock might be "dead money" for many years.

Why did my thesis break down? It comes down to the debt. If DOCN did not have such a highly leveraged balance sheet, then slower growth rates would not have been as much of an issue given the valuation. The presence of a high debt load means that DOCN must execute nearly perfectly - the higher interest rate environment may lead to higher interest expenses after refinancing maturing debt, especially if leverage remains high at the time of maturity. If DOCN were to post slower than double-digit growth in 2024 and thereafter, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock correct downwards as investors focus more on the debt load.

I am downgrading the stock from "strong buy" to "neutral" as the low valuation is looking like a trap given rapidly decelerating growth rates and the high debt position.