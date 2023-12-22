Ekaterina Kiseleva/iStock via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Investment Thesis

As an investor drawn to dependable and steady performers, Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH:CA) resonates with me as one of Canada's best-performing stocks over the last 10 years. The company, which has been in operation for over six decades, plays a pivotal role in supplying equipment and services to vital sectors like construction, mining, and power systems. Notably, its record of consistently increasing dividends for almost 35 years and its outperformance against the TSX highlights its stability and steady growth. Through examining its recent financial performance, comparative advantages over competitors like Finning, and an evaluation of its valuation trends, I'll delve deeper into why Toromont stands out as a promising investment choice for those seeking above-market returns in the long run.

Business Overview

Serving the construction, mining, forestry, and power systems industries, Toromont Industries provides equipment and machinery to a wide range of businesses. In addition to providing equipment and machinery, Toromont also provides services like maintenance, repairs, and support to ensure its products function correctly. As one of the largest distributors of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) branded equipment, Toromont is essentially the middleman between Caterpillar and operating companies that require its equipment.

Toromont has two main segments in its business. The Equipment Group, which makes up 92% of revenues, is involved with the sale and retail of machinery and equipment. CIMCO, which makes up 8% of revenues, provides services to companies in the food distribution, food processing, mining, and recreational sectors that require HVAC services.

In its 55+ years on the TSX, Toromont has had a dividend record throughout its life as a public company and has increased its dividend consecutively over the last 34 years. Growing annual dividends at a 14% CAGR over the last 10 years, Toromont is one of the highest quality, blue chip names in the TSX and is often referred to as a 'Dividend Aristocrat' for its excellent dividend history.

Over the years, Toromont has outperformed the TSX on a three, five, and ten-year basis, returning a 335.4% return vs. the TSX's paltry 53.6% return. In other words, had you bought shares of Toromont 10 years ago versus the TSX, you would have returned a CAGR of 12.7% compared with the TSX of 5.3%, more than doubling the returns of the index.

Recent Results

In Toromont's Q3 earnings, the company clocked in revenue of $1.174 billion up 8% with net earnings up 18% year over year for the quarter. Compared to rival Finning International Inc. (FTT:CA), which is also a dealer of Caterpillar products, revenue and earnings for Finning were up 13% and 9%, respectively. All things considered, it seems that Toromont has had a better year so far compared to its competitor, particularly on the earnings front. With Q3 ROE at 24.3% for Toromont and 20.2% for Finning, Toromont seems to be the winner in terms of profitability, and this is also reflected in previous years and over time. Looking at the chart below, Toromont has significantly outperformed Finning in terms of share price performance returning 337.3%, compared to a paltry 49.2% return for Finning.

Toromont's balance sheet also looks a lot cleaner compared to Finning's. At quarter-end, Toromont had $4.39 billion of assets, with the majority of assets being inventories, PP&E, and rental equipment. With a Debt to Equity ratio of 0.26x and a Total Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.8x, Toromont seems to be in a better financial position compared to Finning with ratios of 1.1x and 2.2x. With Toromont seeing better profitability metrics like return on equity, this is impressive in my view as the company is able to do this with less leverage on its balance sheet. With less debt, this also means it's in a better position to do acquisitions and share repurchases. For example, up to the most recent quarter, Toromont has bought back 238,000 shares for $25 million.

In my view, its more flexible capital structure also insulates it from a potential recession as some investors predict. Should that be the case, I believe Toromont will be in a more advantageous position to weather the storm and perhaps take advantage of opportunities.

Speaking of a recession, when asked about a potential slowdown and the impact on Toromont's business, CEO Mike McMillan had this to say on the company's Q3 earnings call:

Our business is pretty well diversified when you think of our end markets, right? Either it's in mining, construction, infrastructure, and so forth. So residential and our customers putting in sewer, water and things like that, in fact, where we'd see a little bit of softness in that marketplace. I think as a tailwind to that, of course, I'll say in our -- one of our primary markets here in the GTA, in Canada in general. The immigration policy, and the labor shortage are also driving a need for affordable housing. And so I think as we look through into the longer term, we're certainly comfortable with both the diversified nature of our business, but also that sort of tailwind and demand for housing, as the economic variables and factors work their way through. So that's where we would see a little bit of softness is probably more on the residential timing of projects in the -- perhaps in the near term. But when we look at some of the larger commitments and other infrastructure projects and so forth, that seems reasonably solid at this stage.

As an exceptionally well-diversified business, Toromont serves many different end markets which limits the potential for unsystematic risk. Of course, if there is a recession, likely all areas (or most parts) of the economy would be hit, but serving a wide range of industries and customers limits some of that risk. As well, Toromont is benefitting from tailwinds in both infrastructure and construction spending over the long-term. Infrastructure spending is projected to grow at over 4% until 2028, so Toromont is well-positioned to capitalize on the sustained growth trajectory within the infrastructure and construction sectors. With its broad market presence, I believe that Toromont will be able to capture a substantial share and ride these long-term tailwinds.

Valuation

Based on the six equity research analysts with one-year target prices on Toromont, the average target price is $125.83, with a high estimate of $134.00 and a low estimate of $123.00. From the average, analysts are seeing an 8.8% upside from the current share price, suggesting a mildly optimistic view of the company's future.

In my view, I believe analysts are being conservative. When looking at the historical EV/EBITDA range for Toromont Industries, the company's shares are trading at 9.8x EV/EBITDA, more than 2-turns below the median multiple of 12.1x. At 9.8x, Toromont is trading at one of the lowest valuation ranges it's ever traded at over the last ten years.

I think it'd be helpful to look at what happened the last few times Toromont's shares were this cheap. In 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2020, shares returned 38.8%, 43.7%, 15.2%, and 47.1%, respectively, over the one-year periods in which the company touched the 9.8x valuation multiple. On average, Toromont shares returned 36.2% in twelve months following those times when it traded at the troughs in the chart. To me, this indicates that with the current attractive valuation, investors can likely expect outsized or above-average returns on the stock today.

Finally, when we compare Toromont to Finning, it does look more expensive at 10.8x forward EV/EBITDA vs. Finning's 6.1x, however, given the previous chart showing the massive outperformance over the long-term for Toromont and the better profitability metrics and leverage ratios, I believe Toromont's higher multiple relative to its peer is justified.

Risks

Some risks to the Toromont investment thesis include an evolving landscape with respect to the geopolitical climate, a major change in the global supply chain, customer credit risk, and overall macroeconomic risks. When looking at the company's backlog, it's down 11% year over year, but still sits at $1.2 billion. Compared to where we were 5 years ago pre-pandemic in 2018 at $455 million, Toromont has grown its backlog by over 15% a year over this time period. So longer term, the company looks to be well positioned.

Another point is that Toromont, being a major industrial company, tends to see some cyclicality in its business. Serving various mining, construction, and forestry-related businesses, these industries are highly sensitive to the business cycle, so equipment sales could suffer if we were to see a slowdown in the overall economy. As investors, it will be important to watch how demand from these industries develops and keep an eye on key economic indicators to assess the trajectory of Toromont's business.

Finally, being a major dealer of Caterpillar equipment and machinery, the company's sales and profitability are inextricably linked to the performance of Caterpillar. With positive sales growth year-on-year for Caterpillar, the company has had a solid three quarters so far for 2023, but it will be important to monitor how Caterpillar sales perform over time, as that will inform what performance should look like for Toromont going forward.

Conclusion

Toromont Industries stands out as a leader within the industrial sector serving a wide range of industries in construction, mining, forestry, and power systems. With a robust history spanning over 55 years on the TSX, the companies have consistently increased dividends for almost 34 years, earning its place as a 'Dividend Aristocrat' and surpassing the TSX's performance significantly. Its recent Q3 earnings showcased an 8% revenue increase and an 18% surge in net earnings, outperforming its competitor Finning and reflecting a stronger profitability trend. Its solid financial position, with lower debt ratios compared to peers, affords it flexibility for strategic moves like share buybacks and potential acquisitions. While analysts only foresee moderate upside potential, its current valuation and historical trends suggest the current lower valuation could yield higher returns, as seen in past instances. Despite a slightly higher forward multiple than its peer Finning, Toromont's superior performance and financial metrics justify its valuation, making it an appealing investment for investors seeking long-term stability and potential growth.

