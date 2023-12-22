Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Platinum Group Metals: Challenges Ahead Of 2024

Aitezaz Khan profile picture
Aitezaz Khan
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a strong balance sheet and partnership agreements with established PGM miners, providing some stability.
  • The company's joint venture, Lion Battery Technologies, is researching platinum/palladium use in lithium battery applications.
  • The recent rally in PGM prices and PLG's agreement with a Saudi firm for the export of Waterberg's concentrate to Saudi Arabia provides some breathing space to the share price.
  • The development of PLG's flagship asset, the Waterberg Project, has been delayed, and the company faces challenges in financing, legal/regulatory issues, and operational concerns.
  • At present, I see the stock as a hold.

Catalytic converters

DarthArt/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) is a South Africa-based junior PGM mining company with its flagship asset (the Waterberg Development Project) in the development phase. PLG recently released its FY2023 annual report for

This article was written by

Aitezaz Khan profile picture
Aitezaz Khan
1.95K Followers
Associated with the securities and exchange business for nearly a decade and educated in finance, auditing, law, HR, and marketing, my main focus is on growth investing (though I do sometimes identify value picks in the metals and mining sector). The focus of my coverage is on the precious metals/ base metals/ energy/ commodities/ and automobile industry.In my experience, the SA audience is an inevitable part of the value chain on this forum. Thus, I encourage my readers to share constructive feedback, as it almost always helps support a never-ending learning process.Ranked within the top 10% of financial bloggers rated on TipRanks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLG
--
PTM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.