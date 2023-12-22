DarthArt/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) is a South Africa-based junior PGM mining company with its flagship asset (the Waterberg Development Project) in the development phase. PLG recently released its FY2023 annual report for the year ended August 31, 2023, which shows a strong balance sheet. Besides, PLG's partnership agreements (relating to its two strategic assets) with established South African PGM miners like Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) and Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF) provide some cushion against significant share price volatility. Nonetheless, I see that some challenges continue to impact PLG's near-to-medium-term investment thesis. Most of these challenges/risk factors impact the fundamental attraction of the Waterberg Project and are, therefore, worth consideration.

In this article, we look at PLG's strategic assets (including recent developments relating to each asset), liquidity position/balance sheet, and the risks/challenges facing the development of PLG's Waterberg project. This will help us analyze an investment case in the company. Let's get into the details.

PLG's Strategic Assets

1) Lion Battery Technologies (or LBT)

LBT is a next-generation lithium battery technology joint venture between PLG, AGPPF, and FIU (Florida International University) formed to research the use of platinum/palladium in lithium battery applications. So far, LBT has acquired five patents through FIU from the US Patent and Trademark Office and has applied for additional patents. Except for one, all the patents obtained so far pertain to "Battery Cathodes for Improved Stability." PLG owns 53.7% of LBT, with the remaining 46.3% of the interest owned by AGPPF. In July 2021, PLG and AGPPF amended the Lion Battery Agreement to extend the research project's funding by ~$2.73 MM (total planned project funding of ~$6.73 MM). The agreement stipulates that if PLG fails to contribute its share of project funding, its interest may be proportionately diluted in LBT. This signifies the need to maintain adequate liquidity to fund PLG's proportionate funding in the research project.

Patents Granted to Lion Battery Technologies - Source: 40-F

Update: In a June 2023 update, PLG reported that LBT had engaged with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana to help commercialize its next-generation NMC (lithium-sulfur and enhanced lithium-ion) technology by using the catalytic properties of palladium/platinum. Under the agreed scope of work, BIC will conduct independent small/large-scale trials for validating LBT's proprietary platinum/palladium-based electrode composition, slurry, and films in NMC coin and pouch cells.

With the increased funding arrangements and continued patented research through FIU, PLG has suitably staked in the evolving futuristic lithium battery technology. However, this segment alone does not justify an investment thesis in the company over the near-to-medium-term horizon.

2) Waterberg Development Project

Located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, the Waterberg Project is expected to be a low-cost underground PGM mine. Based on the 2019 DFS (Definitive Feasibility Study)/Technical Report, Waterberg's resource estimate at a cut-off grade of 2.5g/t 4E PGM includes P&P (Proven and Probable) Reserves of ~19.50 million ounces of 4E PGM, comprising ~187.5 Mt (read: a million metric ton) of ore at 0.94 g/t platinum, 2.04 g/t palladium, 0.05 g/t rhodium, 0.21 g/t gold, 0.09% copper, and 0.18% nickel. Likewise, the project's M&I (read: Measured and Indicated) Resources include ~242 Mt (read: a million metric ton) of ore at 0.98 g/t platinum, 2.13 g/t palladium, 0.05 g/t rhodium, 0.22 g/t gold, 0.098% copper, and 0.181% nickel (total M&I resources approximate 26.5 million ounces of 4E PGM). Interestingly, approximately 63% of Waterberg's resources are attributable to palladium, ~29% to platinum, ~2% to rhodium, and ~6% to gold. Waterberg's projected annual 4E PGM production during the mine's life is ~420,000 ounces at a low average cash cost estimate of ~$640/oz.

Update: In a September 2023 update, PLG reported the closing of a ~$2.5 MM non-brokered private placement of ~2.118 MM common shares (at $1.18/share) with Hosken Consolidated Investments (or HCI), a major shareholder retaining ~27% stake in PLG (after this transaction). These proceeds will be utilized for PLG's share of pre-development costs on the Waterberg Project (PLG effectively owns ~50% of the project) and general corporate/working capital purposes. Take a look at the Waterberg pre-construction cost schedule below:

Waterberg Pre-Construction Development Schedule - Source: September Presentation

It's pertinent to note that PLG's capital structure incorporates an unlimited number of authorized ordinary shares without par value, out of which ~102.3 MM shares are outstanding. Further, ~0.73 MM restricted share units and ~5.38 MM options are also outstanding as of November 21, 2023 (for details, please check Form 40-F).

I believe the share count is not very high for a future PGM miner with moderate growth prospects. Besides, a long mine life (of ~45 years) for its flagship project brings PLG onto the radar of investors seeking long-term positions in future PGM miners. Perhaps the investment case will become even more appealing if the PGM prices (especially palladium/platinum prices) move significantly north from their current levels. Nevertheless, we should take these positives with a pinch of salt, particularly due to the risks/challenges identified in a later section.

Notes From The Financial Statements

Cash Flow Statement: PLG's cash flow statement (or CFS) for the FY 2023 ended on August 31, 2023, showed a YoY decline of cash and equivalents from $12.33 MM to ~$6.9 MM. The major catalyst behind the YoY net decline in PLG's cash position is decreased financing (on a YoY basis) during FY 2023 (YoY proceeds from equity issuance declined from ~$25.8 MM to ~$1.9 MM). Subsequent to the year-end, PLG's ~$2.5 MM private placement with HCI (as noted above) places PLG's cash position near the ~$10 MM mark.

A closer look at PLG's CFS for the previous three financial years indicates a YoY decline in cash outflows from operating activities. Likewise, it indicates a YoY increase in cash outflows from investing activities. If the past trends are any help, I expect PLG's total cash outflows for FY 2024 to be within the ~$10 MM mark, which could further see support from the net cash inflows from financing activities.

Trends In PLG's Annual Cash Flow Statements - Source: Form 40-F

Balance Sheet: PLG's balance sheet essentially remains debt-free. The current and non-current portion of the liabilities (amounting to ~$2.64 MM at the end of FY 2023) comprise a meager 5% of the total balance sheet (amounting to ~$50.02 MM at the end of FY 2023). Based on the above discussion, I believe PLG is not facing a near-term liquidity challenge (say, over the next 12 months). Also, thanks to its debt-free balance sheet, PLG is well-positioned to pursue suitable modes of financing (in the future) for funding its growth initiatives linked with its two strategic assets.

Risks and Challenges

Waterberg's development has already been delayed by a couple of years. The 2019 DFS/Technical Report estimated the production to ramp up to a steady state by December 2026 after undergoing a 6-year underground development phase. However, as we near the end of FY 2023, the project's construction/development has not yet started (check the timeline below).

Waterberg's Development Milestones - Source: 2019 DFS/Technical Report

To better analyze the risks/challenges facing the development of PLG's Waterberg Project, I have sorted them into the following broad categories:

1. PGM Price Volatility and Implications for Waterberg's NPV Estimate

PLG's 2019 DFS/Technical Report on the Waterberg Project estimated an after-tax NPV of $333 MM at 8%, assuming an average price of $1,045/basket ounce of 4E PGM (based on the 3-year average prices of $931/oz platinum, $1,055/oz palladium, $1,900/oz rhodium, and $1,318/oz gold). The DFS also estimated an after-tax NPV of $982 MM at 8%, assuming an average price of $1,425/basket oz of 4E PGM (based on then-prevailing spot prices of $980/oz platinum, $1,546/oz palladium, $5,036/oz rhodium, and $1,548/oz gold).

At the time of writing, platinum was trading at ~$971/oz (30% weightage), palladium at ~$1,227/oz (63% weightage), rhodium at ~$4,425/oz (2% weightage), and gold at ~$2,061/oz (6% weightage). Spot platinum and palladium prices are lower than the spot rates used for NPV assessment in the 2019 DFS. This means a lower basket price of 4E PGM ounce will impact the Waterberg Project's after-tax NPV.

Notably, the prices of platinum and palladium have recently begun to demonstrate positive momentum. However, an important consideration is whether this PGM price rally is sustainable over the medium-to-long term, especially when we consider Waterberg's long mine life of ~45 full production years, which will be preceded by a mine construction period of 6-8 years.

4E PGMs Weightage in Waterberg's P&P Reserves - Source: September Presentation

Moreover, I believe the project's discount rate should be increased to ~10% instead of 8%. I say so because the Waterberg Project has not achieved important milestones such as finalizing project financing and concentrate offtake agreements, environmental and regulatory approvals/permits, etc. Also, the political risks in South Africa have increased due to the upcoming 2024 elections, adding to the risk profile (for a more detailed discussion on these factors, please refer to the next sections).

The above factors necessitate a revision to Waterberg's NPV estimates. As noted in its Form 40-F filing, PLG is working on a DFS update (likely to be issued by the end of FY 2023 or early 2024), which will identify the spot 4E PGM basket price, discount rate, and after-tax NPV for the Waterberg Project. I assume the project's revised NPV will be lower than the 2019 estimate.

2. Financing arrangements

PLG owns 50.02% of the Waterberg development project (37.05% direct stake and 12.97% indirect stake via its investment in Mnombo Wethu Consultants). The 2019 DFS/Technical Report estimates total project CAPEX at ~$1,104 MM with peak funding requirements of $617 MM. Given PLG's ~$10 MM existing cash position and a ~50% project ownership, the company will certainly need to make financing arrangements to fund the proportionate share of its project development CAPEX.

In terms of the 2017 Implats Transaction, the Waterberg JV will get a firm commitment from IMPUY to contribute an additional ~$130 MM toward Waterberg's development CAPEX if IMPUY decides to exercise the option to extend its project ownership from the existing 15% to ~50%. However, arranging for the remaining portion of the project's development funding will be a concern, and for which PLG (proportionate share) will either need to raise significant share capital or obtain debt (or a combination of both). PLG has indicated that the peak funding requirements will be met (on a 100% basis) through equity issuance to Waterberg's existing shareholders (to the tune of ~$200 MM), a metal streaming arrangement (to the tune of ~$300 MM), and debt issuance (to the tune of ~$100-150 MM).

Then again, I believe the prevailing volatility in PGM prices will impact the execution of a metal streaming arrangement, thereby impacting the overall project financing structure.

3. Legal, Regulatory, and Environmental Concerns

PLG has yet to obtain a water use license and environmental permits for the Waterberg project. Another aspect to consider is a 2021 appeal filed by an opposition group in the South African High Court against the DFFE (South African Forestry Department) Minister's decision to refuse to condone a late-filed application against Waterberg's environmental permit. Finally, PLG has to negotiate long-term access agreements with communities that are titled landowners of the three farms where underground and surface infrastructure is planned in relation to the Waterberg Project.

In my view, these challenges add to the uncertainty surrounding this promising future project.

4. Operational challenges

PLG mentions in its Form 40-F;

Although discussions continue, to date no formal concentrate offtake terms have been achieved.

For background, it should be noted that as part of PLG's beneficiation strategy for the Waterberg Project, a construction/development decision on the mine will be taken once financing arrangements (discussed above) and concentrate offtake agreements are in place. IMPUY owns 15% of the Waterberg and has an ROFR (Right of First Refusal) for the project's Concentrate Offtake. PLG is considering two options in this regard:

(1) Third Party Offtake, with a preference for South African smelters/ Offtakers; and

(2) Affiliated Operation Offtake, with the possibility to finance/construct a ~20MW matt furnace together with a base metal refinery for processing Waterberg's concentrate.

The delay/inability of PLG to conclude a Concentrate Offtake agreement to date makes me skeptical about investing in the company at this point. I say so because, at the prevailing PGM prices, the Waterberg Project's mining economics are subject to updation, and therefore, potential Offtake partners/ financiers will reassess their potential investment based on the updated DFS of Waterberg. These concerns are amplified by the fact that even after the conclusion of project financing/concentrate offtake arrangements, there's a good 6-8 years timespan between the commencement of project construction and achievement of steady state commercial production (look at the chart below).

Waterberg's Development Timeline - Source: September Presentation

An Update on Concentrate Offtake: In a recent update dated December 20, 2023, PLG reported signing a cooperation agreement with a Saudi Arabian firm to study and explore the option of constructing a PGM smelter and base metals refinery in Saudi Arabia. PLG announced that the agreement comprises the following three phases:

A study on the global PGM concentrate market,

A Definitive Feasibility Study for the construction/operation of a smelter and refinery in Saudi Arabia (as mentioned above), assuming export of PGM concentrate from Waterberg to Saudi Arabia,

An option to incorporate a 50:50 JV based on the findings of the DFS.

My Views: While this is a step in the right direction and gives the stock some breathing space, it does not eliminate the uncertainty about Waterberg's concentrate offtake agreement altogether. The company reports in its announcement (emphasis added by the author),

An initial tradeoff study has been completed to determine the viability of exporting PGM concentrate from South Africa to Saudi Arabia. Shipping costs are generally offset by lower energy costs and water costs. The facility would also benefit from existing infrastructure. A key requirement would be to secure a long-term permit from South Africa for the export of unrefined precious metals in concentrate. Platinum Group is working with the Government of South Africa to identify local beneficiation opportunities and to analyze the possible impact of exporting concentrate on the value chain.

It remains to be seen whether PLG and the partnering Saudi firm are able to execute all three planned phases of the above agreement. Also, as discussed in the following section, a potential change of government next year may result in a different approach toward the mining sector, and there's uncertainty about PLG's ability to obtain a long-term permit from the South African government to export unrefined PGM to Saudi Arabia. Secondly, whether the unrefined PGM may be exported to another continent (from Africa to West Asia) in a cost-efficient manner for a long time (recall that the estimated mine life is 45 years) will be a concern due to the volatility in PGM prices. Finally, IMPUY may exercise its right of first refusal for Waterberg's concentrate offtake if PGM (especially platinum and palladium) prices move significantly north from their current levels.

5. The South African risk factor

Political stability is a challenge in South Africa, and this challenge becomes more pronounced with the upcoming 2024 general elections. The new government will have its unique challenges, including dealing with the country's energy crisis. On that note, the state power utility ESKOM has been unable to meet the national energy demand since 2007, and this inability of the state utility has impacted the operations of established large-scale miners operating in South Africa in terms of frequent power outages and rising tariffs. I see no reason why the Waterberg Project will not face similar challenges once the mine is developed and operational unless the company develops sustainable renewable energy solutions (which is by all means a very 'long' call given PLG's current financial and operational standing).

Besides, there's the risk that the new government may promote resource nationalism by adopting a different approach to dealing with the mining sector, which could impact taxes, mining permits, etc. Whether and to what extent the new government's mining policies will favorably/adversely impact PLG's future operations remains to be seen.

Investor Takeaway

At the time of writing, PLG last traded at $1.12, which is at the lower end of its 52-week range between $0.94-1.84. The stock's technical price chart reveals that the share price has consistently declined during the past 12 months. The recent temporary positive momentum is fueled by the hike in platinum/palladium prices (which collectively account for ~93% of the Waterberg project's total reserves).

PLG's 1-Year Technical Price Chart - Source: Finviz

PLG's recent agreement with a Saudi firm to explore the option to export PGM concentrate from South Africa to Saudi Arabia and the recent rally in PGM prices support the stock's recent momentum. Nevertheless, the Waterberg Project's development faces multiple challenges on the permitting, financing, operational, and geopolitical fronts despite the fact that PLG maintains a debt-free balance sheet (that could help it obtain debt at a suitable cost).

I see the stock as a 'hold' until there is a sustainable upside in PGM prices and, more importantly, there is clarity on the South African political front.