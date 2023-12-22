svetikd

Looking for small caps with explosive upside on multi-year timeframes

With the small cap rally now in motion, Investors will start fishing for what type of stocks may end up being 30-50% upside opportunities given 18-24 month timeframes.

One such company that is speculative in nature but has confluence in place to potentially stage such a move is PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) as sports betting continues to grow in popularity. Peers alongside PENN such as DraftKings (DKNG), MGM (MGM) and Caesars (CZR) are also likely to ride this growing market trend.

While it may be an aspirational dream for PENN Entertainment to ever revisit its 2021 QE-fueled highs, a more practical target is neckline resistance at 35/share, offering current entries nearly 40-50% potential if PENN's management team can execute well in their marketplace on ESPN Bet.

It's important to note that for such upside to take place, naturally, it will take time to play out and require investors' patience.

PENN Entertainment (Monthly Candle Structure) (TradingView)

Let's Discuss their Recent Business Fundamentals and Potential Catalysts

PENN Entertainment is a small-cap reputable growing player in the gaming industry, and their roots trace back to it being a racetrack operator. The company is a single digit revenue grower at present given its large exposure to land-based casinos (stable but competitive business without a strong moat), but has the opportunity to become a double digit growth profile if its Sports Betting corporate strategy pays off. Currently, 90% of its revenue comes from traditional casinos and the other 10% from its emerging sports betting and online gambling in its business segment called PENN Interactive.

The entire thesis behind PENN's upside potential is its 10% revenue segment PENN Interactive of sports betting and how quickly it grows in the future as a part of its business mix.

After PENN sold off Barstool Sports back to its founder Dave Portnoy, the company made a large bet (no pun intended) on the future sports betting with an ambitious deal with ESPN in a rebrand now known as ESPN BET. PENN hopes to leverage ESPN's 400 million user network to gain more exposure for its online gambling platform.

It is this specific corporate strategy to partner with ESPN that PENN hopes to grow its current 10-11% U.S. gaming market share towards the high teens by the end of this decade. Currently, Caesar owns about 18% of the market while MGM owns about 20% market share. PENN aspires to grow towards 15-20% market share with its ESPN Bet partnership.

Right now, here are the estimated user base size across the industry:

PENN: 27M Users

Caesars: 65M Users

MGM: 40M Users

PENN is currently the underdog and hopes that the ESPN partnership will capture more users into their network. ESPN has about 400 million followers on social media, so this partnership could pay off for PENN if they execute correctly.

PENN Entertainment partners with ESPN (ESPN BET)

The terms of the deal between PENN and ESPN includes the following:

PENN has agreed to make $1.5b in cash payments to ESPN over the initial 10-year term. This is quite important because PENN has high leverage, and this cash transaction to ESPN is a bold move to gain more market share away from MGM, Caesars, and DraftKings.

From the terms website referenced above, PENN will also grant ESPN approximately $500m of warrants to purchase approximately 31.8m of PENN shares (about 19% of the diluted share count) that will vest over 10 years. This is in exchange for media, marketing services, brand, and other rights provided by ESPN.

Based on PENN's internal projections, the company believes it can earn $500M to $1B in EBITDA in the next 3-4 years from ESPN BET. Those projections are based on 10%-20% market share in online sports betting and 8%-16% market share in iGaming. These figures will require a bit of market share gains, but achievable given a 3-4 year timeline with their new partnership deal with ESPN.

DraftKings (one of PENN's biggest competitors) experienced a one day 10% decline in August 2023 after PENN announced that it would partner with ESPN, so clearly there is institutional focus on how much market share PENN can gain from this new deal at the expense of existing big players.

The U.S. gaming market is more competitive than the Asia gaming market where there are fewer casinos but a much larger population that has a strong interest in gambling.

ESPN Bet's launch on the app store in November has been robust and is now #3 in Sports when I checked the app lately. Staying in the top 5 in the app store in the Sports category, in my opinion, is tremendously important for PENN's stock price as it gives clues on market share gains progress that will be discussed in future earnings quarters.

ESPN Bet Penetration Rate (BOFA) ESPN Bet App Statistics (BOFA)

Bank of America's research team believes PENN holds a 6-7% market share in online sports betting, and that number could rise into the double digits if ESPN Bet is successful. According to BofA's estimates, each subsequent 1% increase in market share is estimated to add approximately $2 to the value of PENN's stock. So, if PENN can achieve a 5% market share increase, BofA thinks that could add about $10/share onto PENN's current levels of 25.

In the grand scheme of things, PENN is still a small player in the broader market as seen from the market share research shown below.

Online Sports Betting Market Share (JPM )

The biggest risk for investors is that PENN is highly levered and even though their debt doesn't mature until 2026, when it does, it is a significant liability that will greatly hamper operating cash flow. In the gaming industry, PENN has the 2nd highest percentage of variable debt relative to fixed rate debt. This means that PENN's stock is also an indirect bet that rates are lower than they are today in the coming years (a fair view in my opinion).

Given its smaller sized company status, how PENN manages its balance sheet will have an impact on their ability to finance their future growth plans. So management commentary on their leverage plans will be key for both credit and equity investors.

Capital Structure for Gaming Companies (BOFA)

Risks, Thoughts on Entry & Valuation

The most obvious risk to PENN entertainment's stock is if ESPN BET is a flop. But initial signs show that the app potentially has staying power and if its momentum continues, the long term estimates for PENN's EBITDA will rise and its share price will follow.

The company's 40X forward earnings and 5.3X EV/EBITDA valuation multiples imply that investors see promising growth prospects ahead.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Given that it PENN stated that it may earn $500M-1B from ESPN Bet leading up to 2027, I rate PENN as a long-term speculative buy with 50-100% return potential. Speculative positions should be treated as such with smaller sizing and thought of having a wide range of outcomes.

To participate in this name, I am planning to enter LEAP Call Options on PENN to provide plenty of time for company's ESPN BET aspiration to play out among consumers and gain market share.

I'm also long-term positive on the gaming sector which includes DraftKings, Caesars, and MGM as a thematic basket. Given that it is hard to know which one will end up being successful, buying the entire theme may be a good strategy too.

This thematic basket in gaming is highly volatile, so it's important to know that stocks in this basket routinely move with a Beta of 1.5-2.5X compared to the S&P 500.

Lastly, this group of stocks depends on the U.S. economy staying in its current trajectory. If unemployment skyrockets, this basket will be severely adversely impacted. People will have far lower propensity to gamble if they are unemployed.