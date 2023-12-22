mel-nik/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Growth at a reasonable price (GARP) is a mix between value and growth investing, where a stock's valuation is compared to the medium-term earnings growth. A PEG (PE to EPS Growth) calculation comes in quite handy for GARP. I guide many investing decisions by this method, as it should avoid falling into value traps and overpaying for high-growth stocks. The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) has successfully utilized this strategy, but a closer look at the current portfolio points to an expensive valuation that may not outperform the SP500 until it changes its holdings.

Performance

The SPGP has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) every year except one since its inception, and has come close to the NASDAQ (NDX). On average, the ETF has generated 2.7% over the SPX, a very successful result in my view. However, due to the current portfolio, this outperformance may be elusive in 2024.

SPGP Performance (Created by author with data from Capital IQ) SPGP Alpha vs SPX (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Index Construction

The SPGP tracks the S&P 500 Growth at a Reasonable Price Index that has five filters, EPS Growth, Sales Growth, ROE, Leverage, and PE. While this has produced above-average returns since inception, the index is backward looking, i.e., it appears to utilize the last 3 years EPS CAGR. The index is rebalanced every 6 months, so it may take a few cycles before a stock that has slower or declining growth is eliminated.

GARP Index Selection (SP Global) GARP Index Calculation (SP Global)

Portfolio Upside

It came as a minor shock to discover that the market had a meager 5% upside estimate for the ETF. I used the consensus price target for 79% of the AUM (52 holdings) to calculate the weighted upside. I also adjusted this for those stocks that have negative upside estimates, assuming that perhaps the index rebalance would eliminate those poor-performing stocks. This adjusted upside of 6.2% is still half of the S&P500 expectations for 2024.

SPGP Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Missing EPS Growth

GARP does not work well when EPS is not growing, and this ETF has 4 of the top 5 stocks with an EPS decline of 14% or more. All are companies that saw a high degree of over-earnings during the pandemic as a function of commodity shortages at the start of the Ukraine invasion. Steel Dynamics (STLD), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), CF Industries (CF), Nucor (NUE), Valero (VLO), and Moderna (MRNA) are the weak links. The SPGP's backward-looking portfolio construction may hinder outperformance in 2024.

SPGP Consensus EPS Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

ROE and Leverage are Great

I also calculated the ETF's ROE and leverage using consensus estimates. I was very surprised to see over 30% ROE and some tech companies with over 100%. Leverage as measured by Net Debt/EBITDA is very low at less than .3x. This portfolio has profitable and resilient companies.

SPGP Consensus ROE & Leverage (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation

I calculated the portfolio PE and PEG using consensus EPS which, as I mentioned earlier, is very low at 5%. While the PE ratio is not expensive at 14x YE24, the relative valuation generated by a PEG method resulted in a 2.8x ratio, which is expensive. I stripped out those stocks with negative EPS and high PEG for an adjusted PEG of 1.7x, which is in line with the SPX. This current portfolio fails its GARP mandate.

SPGP Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate SPGP a Sell. The backward-looking EPS growth methodology has created a portfolio that has low growth at an expensive valuation. This current portfolio fails its GARP mandate and will require rebalancing to weed out the poor-performing stocks, which may take most of 2024.