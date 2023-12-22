metamorworks

I rate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) as a buy as I think that its growth prospects are still there despite the reduction of the company's guidance for FY 2023, which is not entirely due to a decline in the lower growth expectations for Veeva's products but to other factors that might be considered positive for more sustainable long-term growth. Also, there could be more visibility in the healthcare sector as the Fed apparently might not raise interest rates anymore as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has dropped from its peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.3% in November 2023, so that might be a catalyst for many players in the sector, particularly the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) who were putting on hold their projects given the uncertainty related to the future Fed's policies some months ago. This is my third article about Veeva, and in this one, I will supply information that was not covered in my prior articles, which will help us know what to expect about this stock in the near future.

Results Q3 2024 and context

As of October 2023, Veeva delivered a revenue growth of 8.93% YoY, a growth of net income of 26.42% YoY, and a growth of FCF of 18% YoY. In 2023, it's undeniable that there was a deceleration in revenue growth compared to previous years, which is partially related to factors associated with the sector. Indeed, the healthcare industry had a big boost in the middle of COVID-19, but once the virus receded, players in the industry experienced a slowdown in their revenue growth. This is what I noticed when I did the research to write articles about Sartorius and Danaher.

Veeva is not the exception, as most of its business model is focused on the healthcare industry; however, even in this hard scenario for the industry, Veeva's products are demonstrating to be critical for big pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and SMBs, which were finding difficulties raising enough funds given the current scenario of high interest rates.

Reduction of Guidance: -7% stock price drop in one day

On November 9, 2023, CEO Peter Gassner reduced the full-year revenue guidance for FY2024, so the market reacted negatively, as the CEO said:

The challenging macro environment continues amid concerns of a war in the Middle East, inflation, and increasing political uncertainty.

Not only that, I noticed that the FY2025 targets were changing over time, as in November 2022, the management gave a guidance of $3 billion in total revenues for FY 2025. Then, in May 2023, the management expected at least $2.8 billion of total revenue for FY 2025, and finally, in December 2023, the management set a total revenue of at least $2.7 billion for FY 2025. Of course, the management was being conservative given the increasing uncertainty due to the macro-headwinds, so the market punished the stock after that last guidance was released.

Maybe that reaction was justified, but things are different now as the situation is changing gradually; economists are expecting that the Fed might be finishing its policy of interest rate hikes even if it's not giving any clue about its future moves. Even Wall Street analysts are given some forecasts about interest rate cuts between March and June 2024. Of course, I cannot take anything for granted, but I think that, at least, the interest rate hikes from the Fed to control inflation rates are closer to being finished.

This might give better visibility for the healthcare industry in general while reducing uncertainty to increase investments in new projects; for instance, SMBs might get more funds more easily, which would have a positive impact on companies like Veeva. This might help Veeva recover its momentum, as one of the reasons for the reduction in guidance was that SMBs had difficulties getting more funds to finance their investments.

TFC: part of the reason for the slowdown in revenue growth

The terminal for convenience (TFC) is a clause included in the contract with clients that enables them to end it without the need for the other party to be in default; for instance, if the client's needs are changing, the client can use this clause to end the contract. In other words, this clause lifts some restrictions to end a contract. Veeva started including this clause for new clients in February 2023.

Maybe you are wondering why Veeva is giving this benefit to its new clients, and that's good because I asked myself the same question. It turns out that Veeva was strongly pursuing to close deals that are multi-year in duration; indeed, Veeva has won more orders with a multi-year duration in 2023 when normally, Veeva had more one-year contracts with its clients with the possibility for annual renewals.

This indicates that Veeva is becoming more aggressive about closing deals, and clients would get a discount to close a multi-year deal. Also, these kinds of agreements involve higher upfront payments from the clients, so that's a positive factor for Veeva to strengthen its already strong FCF. On the other hand, these multi-year contracts involve a bigger commitment from the clients, so Veeva gives them the TFC clause to balance the risks of each part.

However, it's very unlikely that clients will use that clause in their contracts, as Veeva would have more chances to know their clients' needs over the longer period of this new contract. In fact, Veeva really excels at offering more and more software and services to please those clients' needs, so that's why this TFC clause favors even more Veeva's growth prospects without a material risk of clients breaking those contracts with that clause.

Now, until FY 2022, Veeva had some multi-year contracts that were a small proportion of the overall contracts it managed, and those contracts did not include the TFC clause; as such, revenues from subscriptions were recognized in the income statements prorated over the duration of the committed term. As those multi-year contracts are becoming more relevant, since February 2023 Veeva included the TFC clause, maybe as a client's request, the revenue is currently recognized consistent with customer billings.

Q3 2024 Quarterly Reports

For instance, in the example above, we've got a three-year contract of 12, looking at the black bars in the first case; so without the TFC clause, Veeva recognized 4 as revenue in each of the three years of the contract. Now, in the new scenario, including the TFC clause, Veeva recognizes 2 as revenue in the first year based entirely on the billings, then 4 in the second year, and finally 6 in the third year aligned with the customer billings. In both cases, the contract is for 12 for three years, but the way the revenues are recognized in the income statement during the contract is different.

Most clearly, the impact of the TFC clause on more multi-year contracts can be seen:

Veeva Quarterly Report Q3 2024

This situation could have impacted Veeva's total revenues in 2023, as the guidance for FY2024 is being reduced by $90 million as a result of the new type of multi-year contracts, including the TFC clause, as can be seen in the chart above.

Thus, all the new multi-year contracts would have lower revenue recognized in the income statement in their first year, but in the end, this is just a result of the way revenues are recognized for accounting. In fact, the last guidance given by the management for FY2025 will not change with this new type of contract.

Veeva keeps advancing in silence

In November 2022, Veeva showed on its Investor Day how its different products were evolving in terms of maturity and market share:

Veeva Investor Day Nov 2022

An updated chart was shown recently in November 2023, where I see how the software related to regulatory has been demanded increasingly in the last year, considering how hard the year 2023 was for the healthcare industry with more budget constraints in general:

Veeva Investor Day Nov 2023

I see how the regulatory software is becoming more mature with a higher market share to be closer to other Veeva's mature products, such as CRM and communications content. Nevertheless, there are other Veeva's softwares, such as those related to Clinical Data, Safety, Link, Quality, Compass, and Clinical Operations, that have low product maturity and low market shares, which means lots of long-term growth opportunities for Veeva.

In my last article, I talked about how Veeva takes advantage of the integration of different software to deliver more value to each client in specific areas. For instance, if one client is using Veeva's CRM products, given their excellent performance and fast innovation, clients are receptive to seeing other Veeva products, and clients end up pleased to know how the Veeva softwares are integrated with each other to deliver more value to the client.

New softwares + New clients = expanding TAM

In November 2022, Veeva showed that its total addressable market (TAM) was around $13 billion; however, one year later, as the company was increasing its clients and selling more software to the current ones, it showed in November 2023 a new TAM of $20 billion:

Veeva Investor Day Nov 2023

This $20 billion of TAM is based on a TAM for the biopharmaceutical and medtech sectors of $2T. Even if Veeva has only a penetration of 12% of the $20 billion TAM, the TAM might continue to expand in the next few years as Veeva keeps innovating quickly as usual in different areas to offer more software to its current clients while attracting new ones.

To understand how Veeva will expand that TAM in the next few years, I need to show you Veeva's strategy in each of its segments. Veeva's software can be separated into three segments: i) Veeva Development Cloud; ii) Veeva Commercial Cloud; and iii) Veeva Data Cloud. For instance, I take the Veeva Development cloud, and I can see the following:

Veeva Investor Day Nov 2023

In the table above, look at the different softwares in each area, like Clinical Operations, Clinical Data, Regulatory, etc., and how Veeva is developing new softwares such as eClinRO within the area of Clinical Data, which is a relatively new software that was announced in 2023; eClinRO records clinical measurements observed by a trained healthcare professional. This new software fits very well for a client who is already using other Veeva software, such as EDC, RSTM, or ePRO, for its clinical trials.

Clinical trials are critical in the healthcare industry, as they are very important research to test the new medical drugs and treatments, assessing their potential outcomes on human health. This sub-sector has good long-term growth prospects. As such, in our example, the new eClinRO software offers information that is not fully supplied by other Veeva's software for clinical trials, and that's why it fits perfectly in this area, giving a very good value for a client who holds the full collection of Veeva's software in this particular area.

This same pattern can be observed in the area of drug safety, where I see other new software such as Workbench and Signal, and in the area of quality, where Veeva has developed other new software in that area such as batch release and eForms. The same strategy is pursued in the other two segments, the Veeva Commercial Cloud and the Veeva Data Cloud.

In the case of Veeva Data Cloud, there are things that are worth mentioning:

Veeva Investor Day 2023

In the last call for Q3 FY2024 results, VP of Strategy Paul Schawah said about Compass, a critical collection of software for transaction data:

Yes. So it is a great validation of what we're doing. We have -- we're excited -- we have a very clear product strategy with what we're doing in data and more broadly overall with Data Cloud. We're building a modern data platform. Compass is a key part of that. We started with patient data. We did announce the expansion of that portfolio at the beginning part of next year with prescriber and national. So with those 3 products in Compass, we are well-positioned to be the standard data provider for even the very largest pharma companies. And the momentum that you saw in the quarter is a good indicator for us. It's a good indicator that new customers are starting and trialing our data products but that existing customers are expanding, where we started with one brand and then we expanded to an additional brand. So it is, in fact, a great validation product strategy, our commitment to getting product excellence. So we're on the right path with Compass. We feel good about that.

According to the table above and Paul Schawah's comment, Compass is gaining momentum through Compass Patient, despite being a relatively new software recently launched. Compass Prescriber and Compass National will be released in January 2024. These softwares target the largest pharma companies, and given the good momentum of the current Compass Patient software demand, I have no doubt that the other two softwares of Compass to be released next year might get the same momentum from the beginning.

There are several changes to be made with respect to the data in the pharma industry since there are lots of software and data that are disconnected currently, as shown in the following:

Veeva Investor Day Nov 2023

Therefore, the fast development of more new software that offers excellent performance while delivering a very good value to customers in different areas might help the company to be the most trusted platform in the industry to have more connected data and software supporting a future higher efficiency in research, particularly for the big pharmaceutical companies.

With all this information, it's clear that Veeva's products are not experiencing saturation among the big pharma segment as some investors were thinking because Veeva is producing high-quality software so fast in different underdeveloped areas to keep developing them, leaving the company with very interesting growth prospects among the big pharmaceutical companies and SMBs. A very strong piece of evidence is the increasing TAM, as I've shown previously.

Competition might not be a threat for Veeva

In my previous article, I talked about the competition with IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) and that Veeva was a better company in terms of financial performance. Furthermore, IQVIA is a bigger company, but apparently it does not have Veeva's pace to release new excellent software covering critical areas in a shorter time; in other words, IQVIA seems to be slower, and that might explain why IQVIA's clients are pushing them to reduce costs, reflecting a weaker pricing power.

This is shown as CEO Ari Bousbib said about the performance of its most important segment, Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS), in the last quarterly results:

As I mentioned in my introductory remarks, we are a very large vendor to pharma and to large pharma in particular. And when large pharma seeks to improve their margins, they seek to reduce costs. And obviously, they come to us for further reductions and that elongates timelines, and of course, erodes pricing as well on our side. All of that has resulted in us coming short on our revenues in TAS, along with, as we mentioned in the introductory remarks, the significant FX headwinds versus what we had guided to before. So that's the environment.

Valuation

According to Seeking Alpha, Veeva appears to be expensive in almost every metric; however, we need to consider that all these metrics are compared with companies that belong to the healthcare industry, but the great majority of them are outside the very niche segment of Veeva, so we will need to use another method to calculate the intrinsic value of the company.

SA

We will use the discounted cash flow (DCF) method, so we will need to make certain assumptions aligned with the management's expectations:

Assumptions

Outstanding shares: 182,969,272 (as a result of the 2% annual growth due to stock-based compensations).

FCF margins: 30% (average of the last 10 years).

Revenue growth: 16% for FY2025 (aligned with what the management said in the last call and confirming its target of at least $2.7 billion in revenues for 2025).

Cash as of October 2023: $743 million.

Debt as of October 2023: $48 million.

Discounted rate: 9%.

FCF growth in perpetuity: 7% annual (CAGR FCF growth from 2018 to 2023: 22.9%).

Author

To find the perpetuity, we used the formula:

Perpetuity = FCF 2027/(discounted rate - g).

where g = FCF growth in perpetuity, which was assumed to be 7% annual.

With perpetuity, we calculate the present value of all the FCFs beyond 2027. Then, we calculate the enterprise value using the following:

Enterprise Value = Present Value of FCF (from 2023 to 2027) + Perpetuity + Cash - Total Debt.

Finally, the intrinsic value is calculated by taking the enterprise value and dividing it by the outstanding number of shares. In this way, we could get $223.42 per share under the assumptions presented. Now, I like to establish an approximate range given certain changes in our assumptions, so I've made a sensitivity analysis:

Author

So, assuming that Veeva grows its revenues by 15% in the next few years, which is not an aggressive assumption after assessing all its growth opportunities, Veeva might push up its intrinsic value, increasing its growth of FCF and its FCF margins. I assumed 7% of the growth of FCF perpetuity, knowing that Veeva was able to grow it at 22.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

On the other hand, I assumed a FCF margin of 30%, but Veeva was able to get 37% on average in the last 5 years. I trust in the management's execution to take advantage of a better scenario for the healthcare industry in the next few years. Looking at the table of the sensitivity analysis, I can set a range of intrinsic value of $223-$337 per share according to the green area in the table above, particularly if the stock is held by the investor for the next few years. In my previous article, I found an intrinsic value of $240 per share due to some different assumptions, but in any circumstance, that intrinsic value is within the range shown.

Risks

One of the risks that any analyst might think of is the competition that Veeva faces in this industry. Competitors like IQVIA, which is a bigger company than Veeva and is already well-established in this market, or even Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) might decide to get stronger into this niche market, particularly after the hiring of an executive from Veeva in November 2023 to lead its Life Sciences department.

Nevertheless, it's very hard for any competitor to compete with Veeva, as I've shown previously. The company is very specialized, with a very strong culture of innovation that enables it to launch more and more software to cover the same areas or new ones that are core not only for the big pharmaceutical companies but for the SMBs too.

For instance, IQVIA is trying to protect itself from Veeva by offering software that cannot be integrated with those of Veeva. Some IQVIA clients are seeing that if they want to have a more complete software suit to cover a specific area, they would need to get rid of IQVIA's software to start buying those of Veeva, given its higher and deeper coverage of those areas that are core for those clients.

Something similar happens with Salesforce, whose areas of expertise do not include the very particular healthcare industry, so most likely, Salesforce would need to focus on those areas that are not covered by Veeva to have some opportunity in that segment. However, it might be even more difficult over time to compete with Veeva as it might have a stronger ecosystem that is going deeper in several core areas and in new ones; so, it would be better for any client to have a complete Veeva software suite to cover many areas while being integrated instead of buying disconnected software covering particular areas.

Another risk might be if the healthcare industry takes longer than expected to recover, which would impact most of the players in the sector, including Veeva. Nevertheless, the Fed is giving some signs that the interest rate hikes are close to being finished; in any case, the healthcare sector is a very resilient one over the long term.

Final Thoughts

I think that Veeva has a lot of growth ahead, not only because the healthcare industry has long-term tailwinds but also because Veeva has a very particular way of execution that builds up a strong moat that is reinforced by its culture of innovation and the excellent execution of the CEO and founder, Peter Gassner.

Now that the Fed is giving signs of stopping the interest rate hikes, the healthcare industry could regain momentum as companies like Veeva are well prepared for that new scenario, as I've shown previously for all long-term growth avenues ahead. I want to remind you that Veeva is working on the migration of its clients from the Salesforce platform to Veeva Vault CRM, a migration that could open even more growth opportunities and that was well covered in my previous article.