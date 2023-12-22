Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Small LLMs, Bigger Problems

Dec. 22, 2023 10:51 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) StockINTC
Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
500 Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation has experienced impressive growth in revenue and profits, but the rise of smaller, more cost-effective AI models and advancements by competitors like Intel may hinder future growth.
  • Intel's 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offer efficient AI workloads for smaller local models, potentially reducing the demand for Nvidia's high-end GPUs.
  • Open-source models like Mistral 7B and the increase in viable alternatives from competitors are making AI technology more accessible and affordable, posing a challenge to Nvidia's EPS growth.

The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), one of the dominant forces in the artificial intelligence ("AI") and data center chip markets, has reached a crucial tipping point in its scale & growth. In 2023, the company has had impressive performance, with revenue growing

This article was written by

Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
500 Followers
Writing under the alias Ultima Insights. This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Thomas Potter.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in INTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.